Sullivan: Pressure will be on new Bills OC Ken Dorsey from the jump

Perhaps I should start by congratulating former Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll on his new gig with the Giants — and I do hope that I’m sending this message to the right Brian.
It is a bit unfortunate that Daboll’s ascension to a head coaching job was overshadowed by the news that former Dolphins head man Brian Flores had filed a class-action lawsuit charging the NFL with racial discrimination.
Flores has taken a brave stand against the most powerful sports league in the land, knowing that it could well jeopardize his chances at a future coaching job. As Colin Kaepernick discovered, you challenge the NFL in the name of racial justice at your peril.
I have no sympathy for the NFL, which has been slow on minority hiring and still reflects the cultural bias of its rich white owners, who have been giving token interviews to accommodate the Rooney Rule for years.
It’s even harder to take the league seriously now that it's jumped in bed with sports gambling after decades of taking the moral high ground. Sports leagues have sold their soul, and judging by some of the people shilling for the gambling sites on TV, the reward must be handsome indeed.
You have to wonder if race was an issue when Daboll beat Chiefs’ OC Eric Bieniemy to a head job. Bieniemy has coached a Super Bowl winner and been to four straight AFC title games. What exactly did Daboll offer than he did not?
But one thing they both have in common, and which made Daboll an attractive candidate for the Giants, is their offensive background. Daboll is an offensive guy with a history of coaching quarterbacks in a sport that is becoming more about the passing game every season.
Look at the four head coaches in the recent conference title games. All of them have offensive pedigrees.
The opposing head coaches in the upcoming Super Bowl are both young offensive minds. Sean McVay, who turned 36 two weeks ago, is in the big game for the second time. He’s shooting to become the youngest head coach to win the Super Bowl (Mike Tomlin was a month shy of 37 when he won it in 2009).
McVay began as an offensive assistant in Washington. The Bengals’ Zac Taylor, who is 38, was McVay’s quarterbacks coach with the Rams before getting the Cincinnati head job. Kyle Shanahan was the Falcons’ offensive coordinator before getting the Niners head job. KC's Andy Reid, of course, is a long-time offensive coach who handled the Packers quarterbacks — most notably Brett Favre — before becoming a head man.
So, offensive coaching is vital these days. After two decades in which the Bills attempted the fewest passes of any team in the NFL, Daboll seemed to drag them into the modern era. He developed Josh Allen and led an offense that broke the franchise scoring record in 2020 and led the AFC in scoring this past season.
That’s what makes the promotion of Ken Dorsey to offensive coordinator so critical. Daboll wanted to bring Dorsey to the Giants to be his OC, but apparently the thought of sticking with a superstar quarterback was more appealing than coaching a mediocrity like Daniel Jones.
Dorsey has been Allen’s QB coach during his three-year playoff run. Allen wanted Dorsey to get the job and it’s clear from the reaction of some other offensive stalwarts, including Dion Dawkins and Stefon Diggs, that the players were in his corner, too.
“Dorsey is a good dude,” Dawkins said. “If you notice, every time we score I find Dorsey and I sprint at him. It’s been a fun thing to do. It just shows that he’s relating to his players in a special way, and now that we are officially his players, he’s already one step ahead.”
Now Dorsey steps out of the background and into the blinding spotlight. The offensive coordinator is the most closely scrutinized and criticized figure in an NFL town. Anyone who can work a TV remote thinks he can call plays.
Dorsey will be asked to take Allen and the offense to the next level. Daboll wasn’t above reproach. There were times when it seemed the Buffalo offense was succeeding not because of him, but despite him.
I know it’s sacrilege to criticize Allen, who could be the most beloved athlete in Buffalo history. He’s a remarkable athlete, a humble superstar and a leader. He just had one of the greatest two-game playoff runs of any quarterback in NFL history.
But there’s always room for improvement, and Allen would be the first one to admit it.
It’s hard to poke holes in a team that has scored nearly 1,000 points over the last two regular seasons and was close to unstoppable in two postseason games.
The fact is, the passing game wasn’t as dynamic in the regular season as it was in 2020. Allen had another huge year, throwing for 36 touchdowns and running for six more. But his raw passing numbers slipped a bit. The most alarming was a decline of slightly over a yard in his yards per attempt — to 6.8 from 7.9 in 2020.
Granted, the weather had a lot to do with it. It seemed like every home game was complicated by rain, wind or cold — most notably the infamous Patriots loss on Monday night in early December.
Allen has a gift for extricating himself from tough situations and getting his team into the end zone. For entertainment value, there’s no one better in the league.
Still, it’ll be hard to sustain this unprecedented two-year level of scoring (30 points a game) if the passing game doesn’t become more efficient and dynamic, especially if the defense regresses from its No. 1 overall rating.
Here’s a startling statistic: Cincinnati’s Joe Burrow attempted 126 fewer passes than Allen during the regular season, and threw for 204 more yards. Burrow led the league in yards per pass attempt at 8.9. Allen averaged 6.8 a throw, tied for 23rd with the Dolphins’ Tua Tagovailoa and the Texans’ Davis Mills.
This might seem like nitpicking, but 2 yards a throw is significant. I’m not saying Burrow is better than Allen, but when Bills fans insist that Allen is worlds better than Burrow, it strikes me as less than objective.
The explanation, of course, lies in yards after catch, the elusive YAC that measures how much of a team’s passing yardage is gained after the ball is in the receivers’ hands.
The Bills were last in the NFL in average yards after catch this past season. Their YAC was 4.23 yards. The Niners led at 6.6 yards after catch. There were 18 teams that finished with at least 5.3, or a yard more than the Bills. That included the Pats, Lions and Panthers.
A lot of this lies with personnel. Bills general manager Brandon Beane admitted during his season-ending press conference that he needed more speed in his offense, a weapon like KC’s Tyreek Hill who can take a simple slant pass to the house.
Allen is an escape artist who keeps plays going long enough to find stationary targets. He’s amazing in the red zone. Half of his 36 touchdown passes this season were from 10 yards or less. No one complains about yards after catch on those.
But his scrambling ability tends to obscure his shortcomings as a pocket passer. Allen could be more accurate. At times, his throws sail high. He’s not great at hitting guys in stride, which leads to big gains after catch. Jim Kelly was as good as I ever saw at that.
I doubt the top brass at One Bills Drive are content with the passing game. Dorsey will be expected to find new, creative ways to unleash Allen and the offense. How about a more effective screen game, which never evolved to any degree with Daboll as the coordinator?
As I’ve been saying for a year, the standard is heightened when you’re a Super Bowl contender. That goes for Allen and for Dorsey, who inherits a high-scoring offense with a young superstar quarterback and will be asked to make it even better.
That’s what Dorsey signed up for. He’d better make it work. If he doesn’t, a lot of Monday morning quarterbacks will be out there, waiting to roast him.
Jerry Sullivan is a sports columnist with over 30 years experience in Western New York. Follow him on Twitter @ByJerrySullivan or respond via email at scoreboard@gnnewspaper.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.