Sullivan: No longer outlandish to think playoffs for Sabres next season

Column as I see 'em:
• Late Tuesday night, about midway through the second overtime of the Penguins-Rangers opener, I had a thought that strikes me every year around this time:
Boy, I really miss having the Sabres in the playoffs.
They’ve now failed to make it for an NHL-record 11th straight season. One regrettable thing about Rick Jeanneret’s retirement was that he didn’t get to call another post-season run before calling it quits.
Just one more time, it would have been nice to hear RJ announce that a Stanley Cup game was going into “oooooo-vertime!”
I miss Buffalo playoff beards; Sabres flags popping up on people’s cars in the spring. The ‘genuine disdain’ that builds between teams over a long series; the rhythm of games played every other night; meeting people at bars to watch the road games; the scene in the Plaza outside the Arena.
Win or lose, there’s nothing quite like the custom of the hockey players lining up to shake hands after a tough Cup series, reflecting the respect and camaraderie among some of the toughest competitors in all of sports.
But long-suffering Buffalo hockey fans might not have to wait much longer. Over the last two months of the season, the Sabres went 16-9-3. That’s a 103-point pace over a full season. That’s real progress.
Granted, it’ll be tough to make it back in the postseason in the highly competitive Eastern Conference, where it took 100 points to claim the eighth spot. I’ve been properly skeptical about this team under Don Granato, but they won me over during that late-season run.
At the very least, they should make a serious run at a playoff spot next season. Imagine, we might have both our major professional teams in the playoffs in the same year for the first time since 1999-2000.
Maybe they could bring Jeanneret back to do a playoff game, just for old times’ sake.
• The Bills filled their most pressing need in the NFL draft, moving up two spots to nab cornerback Kaiir Elam out of Florida. Elam was a solid choice, and you have to love the fact that he asked the team to send him the playbook so he could study it on his way to town.
Still, I wondered if Brandon Beane was targeting one of the top wide receivers to add another weapon for Josh Allen. Maybe when half a dozen wide receivers went in the top 18 — four between picks 8-12 — the team shifted its thinking and went for Elam instead.
Of course, it could be that Beane and his staff trust their ability to find viable wideouts later in drafts. Lest we forget, Gabriel Davis went in the fourth round in 2020, the 128th player off the board. Davis set an NFL record with four touchdown catches in the division round loss to the Chiefs in January.
The Bills might have another hidden gem in wideout Khalil Shakir, who was sitting there in the fifth round (Stefon Diggs was also a fifth-rounder). Shakir is fast and a terrific route runner. Some draft experts considered him the best value in the draft for Beane and Co.
• Gambling has been a basic human instinct since ancient times. I get it. But it’s been disconcerting to see the explosion of sports gambling ads in television, radio and even on top of high school stories in a local paper.
Most people can gamble as a harmless pastime. But many get addicted and find themselves in deep financial trouble. It happens to famous people and millionaires, too. Look at what happened to Phil Mickelson.
Veteran golf writer Alan Shipnuck, who is writing a biography of Mickelson, recently revealed that Lefty piled up gambling losses in the $40 million range from 2010-14. Mickelson was earning some $40 million a year at the time, but when you consider taxes and other expenses, he probably blew through most of it.
The $40 million figure came out through a government audit of Mickelson’s finances during an insider trading probe. Imagine how many famous athletes — or ordinary people — have incurred serious gambling problems that never came to light.
Just wait. A few years from now, we’ll be hearing more and more about the sports gamblers who took the plunge and got in way over their heads.
• Former Niagara pitcher Matt Brash, the talk of baseball after his hot start for the Mariners, was sent down earlier this week after his third straight poor start. Brash simply hasn’t been able to control his electric breaking pitches. The hitters started to lay off and Brash got behind in counts.
In three starts after his first MLB win over the Astros on April 17, Brash was 0-2 with a 12.54 ERA, allowing 13 runs on 18 hits and 10 walks over just 9 1/3 innings. He admitted that batters started to lay off when they saw the spin on his breaking pitchers, knowing it would be out of the zone.
Brash said video review suggested he was tipping his pitches. “I was showing the (grip) to the runners on second,” he told Seattle reporters.
There’s plenty of time for Brash, the first Niagara player to reach the big leagues since 1953, to figure things out. There was talk in spring training that he was wise beyond his years, but he doesn't turn 24 for another week. He has the sort of stuff that can succeed at the highest levels, given more seasoning.
• Speaking of Niagara, both the baseball and softball teams are in action this weekend and in the thick of the fight for berths in their respective MAAC tournaments.
The softball team is 8-8 in the league, good for seventh. Six teams make the MAAC tourney. The Purple Eagles host Siena in a doubleheader Saturday and play two at Canisius on Sunday. They can clinch a spot by going 3-1.
Canisius leads the MAAC at 14-4. The Griffs can clinch the regular-season title, and the right to host the tournament next week in Buffalo, if they sweep.
Rob McCoy’s baseball squad has been on a roll, going 10-3 after a dismal 2-24 start. The Purple Eagles have won five straight and seven of eight in the league after starting 0-7, and stand sixth in the league standings. Last weekend, they scored 40 runs in a three-game sweep at St. Peter’s.
Niagara plays single games at Canisius (second in the MAAC at 11-4) on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. They’ll finish the season with three-game series at home against Manhattan and Quinnipiac. The MAAC championships are May 25-26.
• A plea to Major League Baseball: With so many pitchers being pulled early on short pitch counts nowadays, it’s time to change the rule that requires a starter to go five innings to be credited with the victory.
The custom is outdated. It’s become commonplace for starters to pitch well but get yanked with a lead before finishing the fifth. Who deserves the win — the guy who gives up one run in 4 2-3 innings, or someone who comes in and records three outs before giving way to another reliever?
Jerry Sullivan is a sports columnist with over 30 years experience in Western New York. Follow him on Twitter @ByJerrySullivan or respond via email at scoreboard@gnnewspaper.com.
