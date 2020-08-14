Sullivan: New deal should raise McDermott expectations

Sean McDermott’s contract extension came as no surprise. McDermott was due for a reward after getting the Bills to the playoffs in two of his first three seasons as head coach. No doubt, general manager Brandon Beane, who was also in the fourth year of a five-year deal, is right behind.
But it was also a convenient bit of positive news for the Pegulas, one week after a report of them relieving several of Buffalo’s sports legends — including Thurman Thomas, Gil Perreault and Darryl Talley — of their jobs as ambassadors for the organization.
That purge came not long after the decision to take a chainsaw through the Sabres organization to help facilitate Terry Pegula’s new directive of “Effective, Efficient and Economic” in the PSE world — the operative word being ‘economic.’
What better way to show the world that Pegulaville remains a place where athletes and coaches can get handsomely rewarded, and that despite the embarrassment in the hockey operation there are glowing success stories in their sports empire? I wonder how all those PSE employees who got pink slips felt about Sean’s big windfall?
So I guess McDermott is the shiny new ambassador for the enterprise, the new prince of Buffalo sports. And he deserved it, though it's debatable whether he’s done enough to become one of the top-paid coaches in the NFL, assured of cashing Pegula checks through 2025.
Judging from the reaction of many Bills fans, you would think they had the next Vince Lombardi or Bill Belichick on their hands.
When you've spent nearly two decades mired in dysfunction, it’s natural to lower the standard. Buffalo fans are so desperate for heroes, they begin to mistake competence for greatness.
Sure, McDermott has done well in his three years on the job. He has established a strong culture within his team and earned respect around the NFL after the bumbling of previous regimes. He and Beane have constructed a talented, accountable squad that’s expected to be a title contender in the coming seasons.
They’ve created much-needed stability, however fragile that might be in pro sports. McDermott will surely be the first head coach since Marv Levy to last four full seasons in Buffalo. If he lives up to this deal, he could approach Levy’s standard of 11 full years as head man.
But he has a lot to prove. I don’t believe McDermott is a great head coach. A strong leader and motivator, yes. A gifted defensive mind, certainly. He wins over players and fans with his talk of “process” and his consistent — if dull and unrevealing — public persona.
But his game-day coaching leaves much to be desired. The playoff meltdown against Houston had some national critics agog at what they called “Bizarro world” coaching. McDermott has made some curious decisions on quarterbacks. He stuck too long with Tyrod Taylor, and there was the disastrous infatuation with Nathan Peterman.
It’s often said that Beane’s reputation is tied to Josh Allen, which is true. But McDermott, the most powerful man in the building, has to own the Allen pick, too.
McDermott is 25-23 in three seasons, 25-25 if you count two distressing playoff losses. He inherited a difficult situation, but it’s his show now. It’s no longer good enough to not be Rex Ryan, Doug Marrone or Chan Gailey. He needs to win, and win in a big way.
OK, they won 10 games last season for the first time in 20 years. Great. The Patriots have won double-digit games the last 17 years in a row. A little perspective is in order. Isn’t it time to judge McDermott, new contract in hand, against Bill Belichick and not Dick Jauron?
He could start by winning a playoff game. It has been 25 years since Levy led the Bills to their last playoff victory after the 1995 season. That’s not too lofty a standard, as Matt Fairburn illuminated in a recent analysis of the McDermott contract extension in The Athletic.
There are only 10 current NFL head coaches who have led their current teams longer McDermott has the Bills. Four others were hired the same time as McDermott. All 14 have won at least one playoff game.
Maybe it’s unfair to knock McDermott for not winning in the postseason, when he got there his team there twice. But he’s playing at the big boy table now, where the players have process AND playoff wins.
The Pegulas handed him unprecedented control of the Bills when they hired him three years ago. They let him bring in his own GM and allowed him to oversee a draft with no experience, which resulted in him trading away the pick that the Chiefs used on Patrick Mahomes.
This is McDermott’s show, and now he has the big contract to go with it. He’s Terry Pegula’s bright, shiny object, proof of his genius as an owner. Maybe he’s actually found a coach he won’t be paying not to work some day.
Making the playoffs would be a grand achievement for Pegula’s hockey team, which is staring at a record 10-year playoff drought. No so for the Bills. Expectations are through the roof, and the standard for the head coach should be equally high.
If you’re paying for great, you don’t settle for average.
Jerry Sullivan is a sports columnist with over 30 years experience in Western New York. Follow him on Twitter @ByJerrySullivan or respond via email at scoreboard@gnnewspaper.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.