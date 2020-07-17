Sullivan: Nameless stadium an opportunity for Pegulas

At first, I thought it had to be some joke. On Thursday, there was a report that a bidet company called “Tushy” had made a $12.5 million offer for the naming rights to the Buffalo Bills’ stadium after New Era pulled out of its deal.
Just what the region needs, right? Another reason for people to poke fun at Buffalo. It’s not enough to be dismissed as the “armpit of the East” and the butt of everyone’s snow jokes. Imagine the possibilities if our NFL team played games in a stadium named for toilet seat attachments.
Well, we can breathe easy. Mark Poloncarz, the Erie County executive, assured me on Friday that Tushy has no shot at the naming rights, even in the unlikely event it submits the highest bid. Poloncarz said the stadium lease stipulates that “anything that embarrasses the community is dead on arrival.”
Tushy was probably looking for free publicity, anyway. We wouldn’t want a company to embarrass the community — you know, the way New Era did by laying off 117 local workers after raking in between $5 million and $10 million in federal stimulus funds intended to help small businesses retain employees.
Poloncarz was outraged by New Era’s treatment of its workers. So was state assemblyman Sean Ryan, who issued a scathing rebuke reminding us that in 2019, “after taking years of economic stimulus money from Erie County taxpayers,” New Era Cap closed its profitable Derby manufacturing plant and shipped work overseas, putting 219 Western New Yorkers out of a job.
As for a new name, Poloncarz suggested calling it “Veterans Stadium” to honor the area’s military vets. It’s a worthy idea. The county exec said he still calls it “Ralph Wilson Stadium.” It’s still “The Ralph” to most fans and I could support changing the name back to honor the team’s late owner.
Wilson brought the Bills to Buffalo and made arrangements for them to stay in Western New York when he died. Terry Pegula kept Ralph’s name on the stadium for a year after buying the team in 2014, out of “respect." The respect wore off quickly. Pegula, who said he would drill another oil well if he needed money, took the New Era naming deal at seven years and $35 million.
Major stadiums and arenas have become shiny symbols of greed in this country. For years, I’ve railed about the fact that you can’t keep them straight. Which one is Pittsburgh? Is it PNC or Petco? You know I like quizzes. OK, tell me who plays in Truist Park? Amalie Arena? The BB&T Center? Oracle Park?
I miss the days of Candlestick Park, Maple Leaf Gardens, Joe Louis Arena, Chicago Stadium, RFK Stadium and the Astrodome. I covered games in those iconic places. Thankfully, we still have treasures like Fenway Park, Yankee Stadium and Soldier Field. Soldier Field! Imagine if they named it after a bank.
A community sells off a bit of its soul when a treasured sports venue gets named after a bank or insurance company. Is it really worth it? In an era when salaries and franchise values soared far beyond the buying power of the average fan, is it so vital to grab naming rights money that amounts to pocket change in the grand scheme?
I realize this is the wrong time to ask the Pegulas to take the high road. They made it clear in a meeting with Pegula Sport and Entertainment staff in January that a belt-tightening was in order. In the midst of the pandemic, they sent much of their hockey department packing. They’re not likely to give up naming rights income.
Still, it’s not as if they’re struggling with the NFL franchise Pegula bought in for $1.4 billion in 2014. Five years later, it was valued at $1.9 billion. I don’t need a calculator to know that’s a cool half-billion appreciation. OK, they’re the least valuable of 32 NFL teams, but it’s a decent investment.
Each NFL team gets $255 million a year from the league’s national TV deal. That’s up from $99 million just 10 years ago. The league is awash in cash. New Era was paying $5 million a year for naming rights. Ty Nsekhe is on the books for $5.2 million this season. It’s the cost of an average offensive lineman.
This would be a great time for Buffalo, which likes to think of itself as a cut above other sports towns, to prove not everything is for sale. The Pegulas, whose star has faded lately, can strike a blow for humanity, show the world there really is something to the notion of a lofty Western New York ethos.
I could go with the county executive. Veterans Stadium — though it was the name of Philly’s former MLB-NFL dual-purpose field, would be a nice way to honor the nation’s military. How about Bob Kalsu Field, to honor the former Bill who was the only NFL player to die in the Vietnam War?
How about First Responders Stadium? The first responders have been the real heroes in the pandemic, helping the sick while putting their own lives at stake. Think of it: Buffalo could be the first place to honor their duty and sacrifice on the side of a sports facility. You want to be a great sports town? Try that.
Or maybe they could honor Buffalo’s faithful by naming the stadium after the team’s most beloved fan, who died last year after a bout with cancer — Ezra Castro, better known as Pancho Billa. You decide what they’d call it. At least it wouldn’t be named for some bank that buries young Americans under college debt.
It would be nice to have one of our sports venues get a name that lasts forever. I can’t keep up with the baseball park. It’s still Pilot Field to me. I still call the football stadium "The Ralph." I hesitate whenever I try to remember where the Sabres play. Frankly, I’d rather not think about the hockey team.
Do something different this time. Don’t simply bow down to the almighty dollar. Rise above the money-grubbing culture. Get off your tush and do something truly noble.
Jerry Sullivan is a sports columnist with over 30 years experience in Western New York. Follow him on Twitter @ByJerrySullivan or respond via email at scoreboard@gnnewspaper.com.
