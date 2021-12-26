Sullivan: Josh Allen, franchise QB, lifts Bills to brink of division title

That, folks, is why they wrote him the big check. That extraordinary performance you witnessed Sunday afternoon at Gillette Stadium is why the Bills gave Josh Allen the $258 million contract extension last August.
There are a lot of ways to define an NFL franchise quarterback. But at some point, you ask a franchise guy to carry his team in the most difficult of circumstances, to rise above adversity, often on the road, and be the best damn player on the field.
The Bills had a lot going against them Sunday. COVID-19 finally hit the roster with a vengeance, knocking two of their top receivers (Cole Beasley and Gabriel Davis) and two starting offensive linemen (Cody Ford and Jon Feliciano) out of action in the most vital regular-season game of the Sean McDermott era.
Starting guard Ike Boettger went down early with a torn Achilles, forcing Dion Dawkins, who was activated before the game after a second bout with the virus, to take over at left tackle. Star Lotulelei, a key part of the beleaguered run defense, missed the game due to personal reasons.
None of it mattered. They had Allen, who put the team on his back and carried it to a 33-21 victory that put the Bills into a tie with the Patriots for first place in the AFC East and in the driver’s seat for a second straight divisional title.
Two weeks ago, the Bills were two games back of the Pats and stuck in the conference’s cluttered wild-card race. Everything was in question — their physical toughness, their coaching, their offensive line, the very construction of their roster.
But in the end, it gets back to the guy throwing the football. Allen was magnificent against the Pats. He completed 30 of 47 passes for 314 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions. He also rushed 12 times for 64 yards. The Bills had 28 first downs and were 6 of 12 on third down.
Amazingly, the Bills didn’t punt once. It was the first time in 392 games as New England’s head coach that Bill Belichick’s defense didn’t force a punt. This wasn’t the Jets or Texans. It was a Pats defense that came in leading the NFL in fewest points allowed per game at 16.2. The Bills doubled that total, and if not for a couple of dropped passes, they would have scored 40.
Allen went over 100 career TD passes in the victory, becoming the ninth player in NFL history to do so in his first four seasons. He had 300 passing yards, three or more TDs and no interceptions in a game for the seventh time.
But considering the trying circumstances, and the importance of this game, it was Allen’s best game as a pro, his signature effort as a franchise QB. The numbers alone can’t explain how astonishing it was for him to perform this way against the team’s most bitter rival with a compromised supporting cast.
“Josh Allen makes a quarter of a billion dollars and he’s worth every penny,” Dawkins said afterwards. Evidently, Josh is thoughtful enough to steer some of it to the guys who block for him — and who also had a terrific game Sunday.
“I think it’s the Christmas presents I got them,” Allen said. “They were pumped up and played a little harder for ‘em. Never hurts to treat those big guys. I’m super proud. Adversity, guys being pulled out, Ryan Bates stepping up, he played fantastic. Dion coming back after being home with COVID and not knowing or actually practicing the game plan. That’s tough to do.
“I’m so happy for our guys, how they responded,” Allen said. “But we’ve got two games left and we got to keep going.”
McDermott echoed that sentiment. He spoke about the process and his team’s resiliency and how Isaiah McKenzie’s perseverance and hard work paid off in a career game with 11 catches for 125 yards and a touchdown.
“We continue to learn lessons,” McDermott said. “In some ways it’s a young football team, a young leadership group. It’s hard to follow up a season like last year. That’s part of the challenge. I’m just proud of the way the guys have persevered. The leadership group has stepped up and I’ve felt them.
“I felt (Allen) had an incredible game today. That’s good to see, obviously.”
Allen played like a man who wanted to show the world he deserved to be a Pro Bowl choice. It’s puzzling to think he could not be one of the top three quarterbacks in the conference, but if it pushed him to this kind of effort, the Bills should thank the people who did the voting.
For the first time, I found myself making mental comparisons to Tom Brady during the game. Brady lifted his teammates. He made average receivers look like stars. He made Deion Branch into a Super Bowl MVP, a Bills castoff named Chris Hogan into a Super Bowl cog.
No Beasley? No Davis? No problem. Allen turned to McKenzie, who had caught seven passes all year and fell into McDermott’s doghouse for two games — including the first Pats game — after fumbling against the Colts. The offense is more dynamic with him, as Allen proved with the division on the line.
McKenzie was sensational, but it was Allen who got him the ball and shredded the vaunted Pats defense. He made big play after big play as the Bills scored on six drives and responded when the Pats made their run in the second half. They scored on three straight drives after halftime against a defense that had allowed just ONE second-half touchdown in its previous six games.
It didn’t matter who was inactive, or who was covered. Allen marched the Bills to a TD on the opening possession without completing a pass to Stefon Diggs or Dawson Knox. He hit McKenzie on third-and-7, made a big throw to Jake Kumerow, and found McKenzie in the back of the end zone on fourth-and-2 for the TD.
On the next drive, Allen saw an opening and darted up the middle for 22 yards, leading to a field goal that made it 10-7. On the next drive, Emmanuel Sanders dropped a touchdown pass in the end zone on fourth down. Allen came right back on the ensuing possession, zipping a side-arm throw to Diggs on a fourth down, then hitting Diggs three plays later for a 12-yard touchdown and a 17-7 lead.
In the third quarter, Allen had Kumerow wide open for a likely TD and overthrew him. He grabbed his helmet in dismay. Undaunted, he came back and, while being chased to his right, made a ridiculous throw back across his body to Sanders for the first down. That led to a field goal
The Patriots scored to make it 20-14. Allen marched the Bills right back down the field, completing a couple of nice throws to McKenzie, who elevated for a 28-yard grab on the second. The Pats scored again, making it 26-21. It was nervous time in Bills land, but Allen saved his best improvisation for last.
On fourth-and-1, Allen ran left, saw linebacker Jamie Collins in his path, and froze Collins with a hesitation stutter-step move that would have made Michael Jordan proud. Then he sliced past another defender and gained 8 yards.
The Pats had him hemmed in on third-and-10 a few plays later. Allen darted forward, then flipped the ball ahead backhanded to Diggs for the first down. He made a similar toss to Knox as he ran left toward the goal line for the touchdown that put the Pats away for good.
Sorry for all the play-by-play, but it was an unforgettable show, one that Bills fans will be reliving for years to come if this team makes a Super Bowl run. Allen gave Christmas presents to his linemen. You can consider that performance a belated Christmas gift to Bills fans.
Allen gives football fans the greatest gift of all: Hope. It has been one roller coaster ride of a season. They just won consecutive games for the first time since Oct. 10 when they won in Kansas City. Since halftime of the Tampa Bay game, they’ve outscored the opposition, 88-44.
You never know what might happen from here. They did lose to Jacksonville. But the Bills have the division and at least one home game in their hands if they beat two bad teams, the Falcons and Jets, in the final weeks at Highmark Stadium.
In the end, it gets back to Allen. When he plays this way, with everything on the line, you’re reminded that when you have the quarterback right, anything is possible. On days like this, a quarter of a billion seems like an absolute bargain.
Jerry Sullivan is a sports columnist with over 30 years experience in Western New York. Follow him on Twitter @ByJerrySullivan or respond via email at scoreboard@gnnewspaper.com.
