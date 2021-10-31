Sullivan: Josh Allen channels inner Mickelson to shrug off listless first half

Josh Allen showed up for the post-game interviews on Sunday afternoon looking like a man who had just played 18 holes at Crag Burn.
For Halloween, the Bills’ quarterbacks dressed up like pro golfers. Josh went with Phil Mickelson. Allen had on sunglasses and a golf visor with a “PGA” logo. He wore a spiffy golf shirt, shorts and golf spikes. He gave Lefty’s signature thumbs-up victory sign.
It was a bit of a stretch. To Allen’s mind, though, the important thing isn’t that he look like Mickelson, but that he think like him.
During training camp, the Bills PR staff arranged for Mickelson to address the team remotely after winning the PGA Championship at 50 to become the oldest man to win major. He spoke for half an hour and stressed the importance of not bending to frustration, of finding your competitive Zen.
“It was about self-knowledge,” Allen said after the Bills beat the Dolphins, 26-11. “Knowing who you are. I don’t play well when I’m frustrated. Hearing that from one of the best golfers of all time resonated well with me. It’s how I feel, too.”
Allen and the Bills needed to discover some inner peace after one of their worst offensive halves in recent memory. The Dolphins, who had lost six in a row since winning the opener and were 14-point underdogs, battled the Bills to a 3-3 halftime standoff.
Thus ended the Bills’ remarkable streak of leading at halftime in 15 consecutive regular-season games, an NFL record. It was especially stunning coming against Miami, which had lost six in a row to the Bills by an average score of 39-19.
Sometimes, pro athletes can be great rationalizers. Allen talked about finding inner peace. Tackle Dion Dawkins said they needed to summon more passion and energy after that dreadful first half. Which was it, passion or inner peace? Head coach Sean McDermott said it can be difficult for teams to adjust to NFL game speed coming out of a bye week.
Whatever the case, they pulled it together after halftime and gave the Dolphins the kind of whipping that everyone expected over the final 30 minutes.
The offense adjusted to the Dolphins’ schemes and rolled up 229 yards and 19 first downs in the second half. Allen was 19 of 25 passing after the break for 169 yards. He finished 29 for 42 for 249 yards and two touchdowns, almost precisely his average game in the six wins over Miami that preceded it.
The defense, which allowed the Dolphins to move the ball fairly readily in the first half, dominated after intermission, forcing feeble three-and-outs on Miami’s first three possessions of the third quarter as the Bills took the game by the throat.
So a sense of order was restored in Bills Nation. The Bills are 5-2, still in commanding position in the AFC East. They have now won eight straight games against division opponents and face another hapless, one-win opponent next weekend in Jacksonville.
Allen talks about the importance of self-knowledge. But after that dreadful first half on Sunday, two weeks after a late collapse on a Monday night in Tennessee, fretful Buffalo fans might have been wondering just how good the Bills really are, and whether they’re a truly worthy Super Bowl contender.
That’s how it goes when the standard is raised to an impossibly high level. Every flaw becomes magnified. Every little stumble is seen as a potential calamity. You’re favored by 14 points and win by 15 and it seems like a ho-hum effort, a victory that feels somehow hollow and drab.
And this was a fairly uninspiring effort. It proved what we already knew — that the Bills can beat up on the bad teams, that they can roll on an average day. Their pass defense is among the best in the league and they rarely get beat down the field, even by good quarterbacks. Tua Tagovailoa had no chance.
On a windy Halloween day in Orchard Park, Tagovailoa masqueraded as an elite NFL quarterback. Every time I see the guy, I’m more convinced that he’s incapable of being a franchise cornerstone. He reminds me of Tyrod Taylor, a game manager who can’t make the big throws — without Tyrod’s dynamic running.
Tagovailoa completed 21 of 39 passes for 205 yards. He threw an interception. He didn’t challenge the Buffalo secondary down the field. He did float one 40-yard completion down the right side to tight end Mike Gesicki.
It was the first 40-yard completion of Tua’s brief NFL career, which tells you something about his limited arm talent. He rarely throws a ball that travels more than 20 yards through the air. It’s hard to believe he was once considered a likely No. 1 overall draft pick, that “Tank for Tua” could have been a valid notion.
If I digress, it’s because the game was so utterly forgettable. What truly resonates is the fact that the Bills’ traditional rival has done just a terrible job of building a contender, that the Dolphins remain stuck in quarterback limbo and basically going nowhere.
McDermott said it was like most NFL games, which are decided in the fourth quarter. Yes, the Dolphins were within six points in the fourth. But they actually lost it by failing to take advantage and score a touchdown when the Bills were struggling badly on offense in the first half.
It must be painful for Miami fans to watch Allen and realize that the Bills got it right, that they found their first franchise quarterback since Jim Kelly. The Dolphins have spent gobs of draft capital in recent years and still haven’t gotten it right. Taking Tua ahead of Justin Herbert is just one of the misses.
The Bills played their worst first half in a full year, failing to score a touchdown in the first 30 minutes of a game for the first time since a win at the Jets last Oct. 25. And still, the best the Dolphins could do was a 3-3 tie. You figured the Bills would soon take care of business.
Coaches and players will drone on about the need to respect every opponent, and how any win is precious in the NFL. There's truth to that. But when you’ve dominated an opponent over several years, it’s hard to get emotionally primed for a game, especially after a bye week.
“It just took us awhile,” Allen said. “We’ve got to find a way to do it early and not put ourselves in a bind like that and have to rely on the defense to make plays like they did today.
“It showed lot of resiliency on our side of the football. We know the first half wasn’t up to our standard.”
Allen channeled Mickelson, summoned his Zen and things got back to normal. You might say the second half was par for the course.
Jerry Sullivan is a sports columnist with over 30 years experience in Western New York. Follow him on Twitter @ByJerrySullivan or respond via email at scoreboard@gnnewspaper.com.
