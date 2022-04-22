Sullivan: Gut, history say Bills will reinforce offense with top draft pick

Draft shopping season is upon us again. So, what sort of gift do you get for the team that has everything?
There’s a feeling out there that the Bills don’t need much of anything this year, that the roster is stacked and they’re set up to make a run at the Super Bowl. The smart guys have them as the favorite to win it all.
After all, they were 13 seconds away from the AFC title game a year ago, and a lot of reasonable football people felt they would have won it all if Sean McDermott hadn’t suffered a colossal brain-lock in Kansas City.
Since then, general manager Brandon Beane has added a Hall of Fame pass rusher in Von Miller, who has won the Super Bowl in two places and says this is as talented a team as he’s ever played for.
Beane added four other pieces to the defensive line; bolstered the offensive line with veterans Rodger Saffold and David Quessenberry; signed solid slot receiver Jamison Crowder, tight end O.J. Howard and running back Duke Johnson; re-signed Isaiah McKenzie and Siran Neal; and gave Stefon Diggs a big contract extension.
It’s an embarrassment of riches. How much more do you need? Does the best-dressed man in town need another blue dress shirt or purple tie?
But as Beane knows, you never have enough talent in the NFL. There’s always a hole to fill, looming free agency and contracts to worry about, a ceaseless commitment to winning now while planning for down the road.
“I’m not comfortable at a lot of positions,” Beane said at Wednesday's pre-draft press gathering. “I’m truly not. I’m comfortable at quarterback, but I’m not comfortable at a lot of spots. We’re honestly still looking.
“We’ve got a cap, we’ve got to work within that, so it’s fill as many spots as you can while fitting within the context of the cap, and then adding more pieces whether they’re starters or depth players next week at the draft.”
Spoken like a true GM, who understands that the NFL is an ever-shifting universe and that nothing is guaranteed from one season to the next, where roughly half the league’s playoff field changes from year to year.
You can always get better. The question is, which way will Beane and the Bills go with the 25th overall pick of the draft next Thursday in Las Vegas?
They have eight picks in the draft — two in the sixth round — and it’s hard to imagine eight rookies making such a deep and talented roster.
The prevailing sentiment has them going for defense with their first pick, most likely a cornerback. It’s seen as their most glaring need with Levi Wallace gone in free agency and Tre’Davious White recovering from an ACL tear.
I can see the logic in taking a corner, but I’m dubious. No one will ever accuse me of being a draft expert, but I’ve had a good sense over the years on which way the Bills will go with that first draft choice.
You can never overlook the organizational politics involved. For example, the Bills have gifted every new head coach since Marv Levy with a first pick on his side of the ball. It’s been true from Wade Phillips getting Sam Cowart and Antoine Winfield in 1998-99 all the way to McDermott trading away from the quarterbacks to move back for White in 2017.
First-time coaches don’t technically run the draft, but they tend to get their way when they’re newly empowered. I’ve also noticed that when they become somewhat embattled, and when the quarterback is the focus of the franchise, that the first pick tends to go toward the offense.
When Gregg Williams was in trouble and Drew Bledsoe was struggling, Tom Donahue went for receiver Lee Evans in 2004. When E.J. Manuel needed propping up a decade later, Doug Whaley made the ill-fated trade up for Sammy Watkins.
This isn’t an exact science, of course. But the Bills are more invested in the quarterback position than ever. Josh Allen is the franchise right now, the most popular guy in town and the darling of the football world, the early favorite to win the league’s Most Valuable Player award this season.
McDermott isn’t in any danger for his job, but his star is as low as it has been since he took over in 2017. He can contend that he’s moved beyond that KC game, but the memory of those 13 seconds continues to follow him like a second shadow. Beane insists this isn’t a “Super Bowl or bust” year, but the head coach has to stop freezing up in the clutch in January.
Beane is the tip of the power structure now. He built this team, and he’s more invested in Allen than anyone. The Bills led the NFL in defense last year, but in a passing league, it’s more and more about the offense. Beane can never do enough to support Allen, both now and in the future.
Look around the conference. Everywhere you look, an AFC team has an elite passer. Joe Burrow got the Bengals to the Super Bowl. Patrick Mahomes has been to four straight AFC title games. He's joined in a loaded AFC West by Justin Herbert, Derek Carr and now Russell Wilson.
Let’s not forget Lamar Jackson, Ryan Tannehill, Deshaun Watson (now with Cleveland) and Matt Ryan (in Denver). Say what you will about the marginal QB talent in the AFC East, but Tua Tagovailoa, Mac Jones and Zach Wilson are bound to get better.
Beane has a superstar in Allen, but he knows he has to keep surrounding him with weapons — not just in the short term, but down the road. The team’s fortunes will revolve around Allen for the next decade or more.
Allen admitted in this week’s presser that he needs to be better with his ball placement. The Bills were last in the NFL in average yards after reception, and some of that reflects on the guy throwing the ball. But the better and deeper your receiving corps, the more that figure will rise.
That tells me wide receiver is the logical choice in this draft. True, the Bills have an elite No. 1 in Diggs, a rising star in Gabriel Davis, an established slot guy in Crowder, a dynamic fourth receiver in McKenzie. Not to mention one of the top receiving tight ends in football in Dawson Knox.
But you can’t have enough talented wideouts, not when you have a pass-first attack with an extraordinary athlete throwing the football. Crowder is signed for only one year, and despite his historic game in the playoffs, Davis needs to prove it over the long haul.
This is a deep draft for wide receivers. Bob McGinn, the veteran writer for GoLong.com, says seven of the top 23 players are wideouts. The prevailing wisdom says that many of them are interchangeable, and that there isn’t a sure-fire elite guy, like a Julio Jones or Calvin Johnson, among them.
The scouts are often wrong on wideouts, too obsessed with measurables and perceived personality flaws. Davis was a fourth-rounder, Diggs a fifth-round pick. The top three wideouts in the NFL last season were Cooper Kupp, a third-round pick; Justin Jefferson, who went 22nd overall; and Davonte Adams, who was the 53rd overall pick.
Beane said Wednesday that he doesn’t have enough at any position aside from quarterback. There’s bound to be someone in the receiver group that he and his scouts really like, a player who can be a star in the league and presumably become a weapon for Allen in the coming season.
I won’t pretend to have insight on the receiver class. Based on the mock drafts, much of the expertise these days seems like borrowed intelligence, self-appointed draft gurus basing their rankings on the popular view.
It’s Beane and his staff who are paid to know the nuances and find the right guy. This draft is heavy on edge rushers at the top, so there’s a good chance their guy (or guys) will slide down to them at 25. If they love a prospect enough, they have the draft capital to move up the board to get him.
The consensus top wideout is Garrett Wilson of Ohio State. He’s not that big, which is the knock on many of the top receivers. Most of the mocks have Wilson going in the 8-12 range, maybe to the Jets. USC’s Drake London is 6-5, 220, and predicted to go a pick or two later.
Chris Olave of Ohio State is a chic choice for the Bills. Many consider him the third-best receiver in the class. Mel Kiper has him going 15th to the Eagles. New York Upstate sees him falling to the Bills with the 25th pick.
Assuming the Bills are high on him, Olave seems like a nice fit. He’s 6-1, 187 pounds and fast, and he produces. He had 32 touchdowns in his last three years in Columbus. He can play outside or in the slot, which surely appeals to the Bills.
Who knows? Maybe the Bills go for the cornerback and address the offense later in the draft. But I see the first pick going to the offense. It wouldn’t be a shock if they drafted Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum at 25. There’s nothing like an elite center to help a quarterback. Ask Jim Kelly, who had the brainy Kent Hull as the axis of the No-Huddle in his prime.
Beane says it’s not Super Bowl or bust, but I see the GM doing all he can to help Allen as he heads into his prime and the Bills are expected to make annual runs at the title.
You can’t say this team has everything while it’s still chasing the only prize that really matters: The Lombardi Trophy.
Jerry Sullivan is a sports columnist with over 30 years experience in Western New York. Follow him on Twitter @ByJerrySullivan or respond via email at scoreboard@gnnewspaper.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.