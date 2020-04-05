Sullivan: Expect plenty of new faces with expanded NFL playoffs

Last Tuesday, the NFL owners officially agreed to increase the playoff field from 12 to 14 teams. The postseason expansion, which had been approved in collective bargaining talks with the NFL Players Association, will take effect in the 2020 season.
That’s great news for football fans — the only sports lovers who aren’t currently moping about the shutdown in games due to the coronavirus. Need I point out that Sunday would have been the final round of golf’s Masters, with Tiger Woods perhaps poised to defend?
Fans can’t get enough of the NFL, which is one reason the league will go ahead with the draft in three weeks — although there’s a distinct chance that it will be a virtual draft, with team executives likely to be working at home away from team facilities.
Two more playoff teams means one more team per conference, and six wild-card games on opening weekend. Only the top seeds get a first-round bye (and wouldn’t it be typical if the Bills got the No. 2 seed in the AFC next season?).
Anyway, that also creates more opportunities for teams to break through. On average, there were roughly five new playoff teams per year under the old format. It’s likely that at least five of last year’s non-playoff squads will be among the 14.
Last season, the Bills were one of the five new playoff teams, joining the Titans, Vikings, Packers and Niners. The Niners went from 4-12 to 13-3, tying the record for greatest one-season improvement by a Super Bowl participant.
The Bills will look to avoid being one of the five or so playoff teams that drop out. They’re being justifiably applauded for their off-season moves — trading for wideout Stefon Diggs and adding several pieces to one of the NFL's top defenses.
Experts are reluctant to make them the AFC East favorite. The Bills will be better, but it doesn’t always translate in wins. The schedule will be tougher, with crossovers against the AFC West and NFC West, plus the Steelers and Titans.
Other teams get better, too. That’s something myopic fans tend to overlook. Here are five teams that had a losing season a year ago but have a decent chance at breaking through next season after making some solid off-season acquisitions:
• TAMPA BAY: Say what you will about Tom Brady’s age (43 in August). The Buccaneers added the best quarterback of all time in free agency. Brady is past his prime, but he’s an upgrade from Jameis Winston, who had 30 interceptions last year.
Brady slipped last season, but his physical skills are still there. This isn’t Peyton Manning hanging on in his final season after a serious neck injury. Brady had accuracy problems last year in New England, but his biggest problem was a weak receiving corps that was never adequately addressed by management.
Mike Evans and Chris Godwin are one of the best wideout tandems in the game. The Bucs also have two good tight ends in Cameron Brate and O.J. Howard, vital for a quarterback who likes to use his tight ends.
The Tampa defense is also cause for optimism. They were fifth in the NFL in DVOA last year, which takes into account the compromising situations created by an erratic offense. The Bucs re-signed tackle Ndomakong Suh, who is still good against the run, and linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul, still a force at 31.
• COLTS: All right, so they didn’t sign Brady. But coach Frank Reich believed that Philip Rivers had a lot left at age 38. Rivers had a rough year with the Chargers, but he threw for over 4,000 yards for the seventh season in a row. The Bills have had one 4,000-yard passing season in their history (Drew Bledsoe in 2002).
Indy was 30th in passing last season with Jacoby Brissett, who was next to last in the league in passes that were targeted 10 yards or more down the field. It's thin at receiver but can address that in the later rounds of a deep draft.
The Colts have a great offensive line. Fans breathed a sigh of relief when Anthony Costanzo, one of the best left tackles in the league, re-signed for two years, $33 million after considering retirement.
The defense, led by young Pro Bowl linebacker Darius Leonard, got a huge boost when the Colts dealt the 13th pick of the upcoming draft to the Niners for All-Pro tackle DeForest Buckner.
The AFC South is wide open, especially after the Texans’ dubious trade of DeAndre Hopkins. The Colts, who made the playoffs two years ago in Andrew Luck’s final season, should be in the thick of the playoff hunt again.
• BRONCOS: Denver has finished under .500 three years in a row and there’s big pressure on local hero John Elway to get his team back in contention. Elway made some big splashes in the off-season to position the Broncos for a rebound.
The defense was good (10th in points, 12th in yards), but should be even better after trades for five-time Pro Bowl tackle Jurrell Casey (from the Titans) and cornerback A.J. Bouye (Jaguars), who should be an adequate replacement for the departed Chris Harris.
Elway also tagged safety Justin Simmons, who was a second-team All-Pro. The biggest addition, though, will be the return of stud linebacker Bradley Chubb, who missed most of 2019 with an ACL injury.
Critics weren’t wild about Elway signing running back Melvin Gordon for $8 million a season. They already had a solid feature back in Philip Lindsey. But Elway saw it as an upgrade at the position, more help for an offense that will be counting heavily on second-year quarterback Drew Lock to break through.
• STEELERS: Going through the AFC, you’re reminded how fortunate the Bills were a year ago with opposing quarterbacks. Indy lost Luck. Sam Darnold went out for a month. Eli Manning and Marcus Mariota lost their jobs after losing to Buffalo. Pittsburgh lost Ben Roethlisberger early.
Mike Tomlin did a masterful coaching job getting the Steelers into the playoff race. But after winning seven of eight, the offense finally came apart late under Duck Hodges. Now Roethlisberger will be back, which puts Pittsburgh right back in the thick of the AFC playoff race.
Big Ben was among five players who re-did their contracts to free up cap space. The Steelers used the money to tag rush linebacker Bud Dupree, coming off a career year, on a one-year, $15.8 million deal.
The Steelers signed tight end Eric Ebron, who had 13 touchdowns for the Colts two years ago, to a two-year deal. They also traded with the Ravens for Chris Wormley, who gives them depth along the defensive line.
• FALCONS: It was a tough call between Atlanta and Arizona, which added Hopkins to team with second-year quarterback Kyler Murray. But in the end, I landed on the team with the veteran passer, Matt Ryan.
The Falcons went 7-9 for the second year in a row, but won their last four games and averaged 30 points in that stretch. They traded for tight Hayden Hurst to replace Austin Hooper. They parted with Devonta Freeman and signed another fading tailback, Todd Gurley, who can be an upgrade if his knee is right.
Atlanta was 11th in pass defense, but only 30th in sacks. So it gave a three-year, $48 million contract to Dante Fowler, a former No. 3 overall pick who is only 25. The Falcons let cornerback Desmond Trufant walk, so the pass rush needs to be better.
They have flaws, like all NFL teams. But if seven of 16 teams make the playoffs, I wouldn’t count out a team that has Ryan throwing passes to Julio Jones.
Jerry Sullivan is a sports columnist with over 30 years experience in Western New York. Follow him on Twitter @ByJerrySullivan or respond via email at scoreboard@gnnewspaper.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.