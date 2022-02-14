Sullivan: Close-fought Super Bowl only deepens Bills fans' wounds

I imagine this will come as little consolation for Bills fans, but we just witnessed the most dramatic and closely contested month of playoff football in NFL history.
The last seven postseason games (division round, conference title games, Super Bowl) were all decided by six points or less. Six were decided by exactly three points. The other was Buffalo’s six-point overtime loss at the Chiefs, and you could argue that KC's victory came down to the narrowest margin of all, a coin flip.
In fact, it was the first time in league history that none of the seven games in those three playoff rounds was decided by double digits.
It’s understandable if Bills Mafia finds it hard to reconcile. The Bills won a dozen games this season, counting the wild-card game, and all of them were by 12 points or more. At their best, they were a fearsome, at times unstoppable, force.
You can’t blame Bills fans for sitting through Sunday’s game and thinking their team would have beaten either the Rams or Bengals. It is a bit provincial, and conveniently ignores the fact that Cincinnati’s coaches figured out what Sean McDermott and his guys could not — how to slow down Patrick Mahomes.
But I’ll admit, there were several times during the Rams’ 23-20 victory when I found myself thinking about Josh Allen, and wondering how his singular athletic skills might have done against that great Rams defensive front.
Joe Burrow is a better pure passer than Allen (so is Matthew Stafford, for that matter). He made some terrific throws under duress in the Super Bowl. He’s a good runner who ran for four critical first downs in the AFC championship game.
Still, Josh does things no other quarterback can do. There's never been anyone quite like him. We old-timers can recall Fran Tarkenton, the greatest scrambler of his time. He was 6-feet tall. Allen is a 6-5 version with a cannon of an arm, a QB in a linebacker’s body.
That’s what the Bengals needed Sunday night, a quarterback who could break outside the design of a play and make some improvisational magic with his legs. At least twice, I thought, ‘This is where a designed run for Allen would be the right call.’
Maybe Allen wouldn’t have beaten the Rams, either. He has problems with pressure at times if you contain him in the pocket. But he would have run away from Aaron Donald and his cohorts on occasion. He wouldn’t have been sacked seven times.
You have to think Allen would have succeeded on those fateful third-and-1 and fourth-and-1 plays on Cincinnati’s failed last-gasp offensive possession. There are times when his staggering physical gifts supersede uninspired coaching.
This isn’t a knock on Burrow. He’s a budding superstar. He won a playoff game (Titans) when he got sacked nine times. He nearly won the Super Bowl while getting taken down seven times, a record five in the third quarter alone. He played much of the fourth quarter with a right knee injury.
There was some chatter among Bills fans before the game that they didn't want to see Burrow win the Super Bowl before Allen. Does the Bengals’ loss make the anguish of “13 seconds” somehow easier? What does it matter?
I detect a certain denial about Burrow. It's as if Buffalo fans can’t bear the thought that Mahomes isn’t the only elite young quarterback standing in the Bills’ way. Burrow led the NFL in completion percentage and yards per pass attempt in his second season.
Burrow is ahead of where Allen was at a similar stage of his development. He makes quick decisions in the pocket and delivers the football in spots that allow his receivers to gain yards after catch. And he’s only going to get better.
Imagine how good Burrow would be with a strong offensive line. The Bengals will surely address it in the offseason — as they addressed the defense last year. They have $44.8 million in salary cap space in 2022 and can use some of that to fortify the blocking in front of their franchise quarterback.
The AFC is loaded with rising young quarterbacks, which should make for some entertaining football in the years ahead. The Bills have a daunting schedule in 2022, which is the price you pay for being good and winning your division. They play on the road against the Chiefs, Bengals, Rams and Ravens.
Allen will continue to be a star and MVP candidate. The big question is whether the Bills’ top-ranked defense will remain one of the best in the league, or whether it will fall back due to attrition and a much more imposing slate of opposing quarterbacks next season.
The Rams proved that a disruptive defensive front can be the difference in a Super Bowl, as the Bucs had a year earlier. Getting pressure with only four pass rushers is perhaps the most vital element of any defense nowadays.
The Bills addressed their outside pass rush in the draft, but it needs to be better. Brandon Beane conceded as much after the season. The good news was the emergence of defensive tackles Ed Oliver and Harrison Phillips, who gave them solid push up the middle. They need Oliver to be a poor man’s Donald.
We always view the NFL playoffs through a Buffalo lens when the Bills aren’t involved. It was an annual exercise during the 17-year drought. In the dark days, watching the top teams was a sobering reminder of how far away they were.
Now it confirms how very close they were. Watching the Super Bowl made those 13 seconds Kansas City ever more regrettable for Bills fans.
But as we found out in the 1990s, loss and disappointment can be great motivators for a team. Every time those Bills lost a Super Bowl, it made them even more determined to get back there again and win the thing.
Those teams lost four straight Super Bowls. This one has lost three straight times without getting there. Maybe next year we can talk about the Bills having the best chance at winning the ultimate game because they’re actually in it.
Jerry Sullivan is a sports columnist with over 30 years experience in Western New York. Follow him on Twitter @ByJerrySullivan or respond via email at scoreboard@gnnewspaper.com.
