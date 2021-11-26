Sullivan: Can't give Bills credit for another win against an overmatched foe

Late in Thursday night’s NBC telecast, Mike Tirico declared that the Bills had made a “resounding statement” against the New Orleans Saints, an eventual 31-6 trouncing that lifted them back into a tie for first in the AFC East.
Sorry, but the Bills ought to be held to a higher standard than that. If you’re a Super Bowl favorite, you can’t alternate front-running wins with grisly losses. You don’t beat up on injury-ravaged teams and get to call it a meaningful statement.
It was an impressive enough win, coming off a brutal home loss the week before. But it became quickly apparent that the Saints weren’t up to the task, that they weren’t remotely close to the threat that Indy had posed a week earlier.
The Saints were without their top two running backs, Alvin Kamara and Mark Ingram. They had the unremarkable journeyman, Trevor Siemian, at quarterback. They were without their two top pass rushers, and a starting offensive tackle.
“It’s hard to win in this league,” said Bills quarterback Josh Allen, who recovered from a shaky second quarter to pass for 260 yards and four touchdowns. “We’re not going to apologize for winning the way we did.”
Allen doesn’t need to apologize, but the quarter-billion dollar man knows as well as anyone that the standard has been elevated this season. A resounding statement? Give me a break. You know what was a major statement? Winning eight games in a row after the Arizona loss last year to get the AFC title game.
This team hasn’t won two games in a row since Oct. 10. They’ve alternated wins and losses in seven straight games. I learned years ago that it’s difficult to evaluate NFL teams from week to week, that it’s a sport that invites exaggeration.
But this has been a maddening team to judge. I picked them to reach the Super Bowl this season. When they ripped the Chiefs at Arrowhead to get to 4-1, they looked like a team that would be favored in all but one of their remaining games and go 13-4 at the very least.
Now they’re 7-4, tied with the Patriots pending New England’s home game with the Titans on Sunday afternoon. They’re one of 10 teams that currently have four or five losses in the conference. Some of that will shake out over the weekend. Who knows, a few days from now the AFC lead in the loss column could be four.
They still have a good chance to get the No. 1 overall seed in the playoffs. But critical fans must be chagrined to know that the Bills have failed to separate from the pack in a muddled NFL season, when their window for winning the Super Bowl was wide open and home-field throughout the playoffs there for the taking.
You know what would qualify as a statement? Beating the Patriots on Monday night 10 days from now. That would snap the troubling cycle of win-loss-win-loss and re-establish them for the moment as the favorite in the division.
What did they really prove on Thanksgiving that we didn’t already know? That Sean McDermott wasn’t afraid to place Isaiah McKenzie in the doghouse?
They beat another team with a backup quarterback who was overmatched against perhaps the best pass defense in the game. Jacoby Brissett, Taylor Heinecke, Davis Mills, Mike White, now Trevor Siemian. They also had their way with Tua Tagovailoa, who is over his head right now as an NFL starter.
As Allen said, they don’t need to apologize. But as well as the defense has played at times — yes, including a rousing performance against KC's Patrick Mahomes — you have to admit that the bumbling kickline of opposing passers has done a lot to boost their numbers.
Early in Thursday’s game, watching Siemian hand off to marginal NFL athletes, I was already looking ahead to the New England game, wondering what schemes Bill Belichick might devise for the Bills.
It felt like a game they could have lost to a more capable opponent, someone who could run the ball and attack them physically at the line of scrimmage, like Indy. The Bills’ four losses have come against the teams with powerful defensive fronts (Steelers, Titans, Jaguars, Colts), and their physical shortcomings didn’t evaporate because of one night in New Orleans.
“We just came out with energy in this game,” said running back Matt Breida, suddenly a staple of an inconsistent running game. “Everyone was ready to go. That wasn't us last week when we played the Colts.”
There is it again, the rationalization about not being ready for games when they lose. It’s too convenient to say it’s your actual self when you win and some unmotivated impostor when you don’t. Good teams maintain their competitive identity from one week to the next. The Patriots did it for two decades.
This carousel ride makes the Bills look like frontrunners. They’re devastating when things are going well, when the pass defense is a huge factor and Allen and the passing game are carving up defenses. It seems they want it to be easy sometimes, and flinch when the opposition hits back.
They are mesmerizing when things are going well. Allen was spectacular after a brutal second quarter, marching them to touchdowns on their first two possessions of the third — after throwing interceptions on the last two drives of the first half.
Allen ran 10 yards for a first down on the opening drive after halftime and hit Stefon Diggs for a 5-yard touchdown. He found tight end Dawson Knox for a 24-yard TD on fourth-and-2 on the second drive. It was Knox’s second TD of the night and gave him seven on the season, setting a Bills record for tight ends.
It was a near-perfect second half for Allen, perhaps the best of his career. He’s the franchise guy, the reason the Bills have a Super Bowl shot. He needs to be the best quarterback on the field every week, if not the best player.
That’ll be even more imperative if they have to carry on without their second-most vital player, All-Pro cornerback Tre’Davious White. White went down with a knee injury midway through the second quarter. He lay on the field as trainers worked on him and slammed his helmet down on his way to the medical tent.
Head coach Sean McDermott had no details on White after the game. But Dr. David J. Chao, better known as the “Pro Football Doc,” said it appeared from the video that White had torn his ACL, which would put him out for the year.
The Bills are thin at cornerback to begin with. Losing White would severely compromise a pass defense that leads the NFL in fewest yards per pass attempt at a stunning 5.0. Whatever the case, the entire team needs to find a more consistent edge after seven weeks of uneven play.
“The easiest way to get to the playoffs is winning your division,” Allen said, “and we got to continue to find ways to stack these wins. Every week is a one-game season and we got to look at it that way and find ways to win football games here going forward. But again, it's the pursuit of perfection.”
They have been a model of imperfection for nearly two months. The soft part of the schedule is over. They play the Patriots twice in a four-week span, starting with the home Monday nighter on Dec. 6. They also go to Tampa to play Tom Brady and the Super Bowl champs in two weeks
Stacking wins is a great idea. How about getting the stack up to two? That would be a resounding start.
Jerry Sullivan is a sports columnist with over 30 years experience in Western New York. Follow him on Twitter @ByJerrySullivan or respond via email at scoreboard@gnnewspaper.com.
