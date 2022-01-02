Sullivan: Bully Bills flip the script from midseason slump

Following up on our theme from a week ago, that football game Sunday against the Falcons was most assuredly not the reason the Bills gave Josh Allen the $258 million contract extension over the summer.
Sometimes, even in today’s pass-happy NFL, it has to be about the other guys. There will be days when even the best quarterback is a little off his game, when the gun is misfiring and the less celebrated cogs in a winning team need to carry the day.
Allen had a dreadful passing day in the snow at Highmark Stadium. He was 11 for 26 for 120 yards and no touchdowns. He threw interceptions on three consecutive possessions. His 17.0 passer rating was the lowest of his four-year career.
Still, the Bills persevered. They shook off a dreary first half and beat Atlanta, 29-15. Combined with the Ravens’ loss to the Rams, it gave them their fourth playoff berth in five seasons under head coach Sean McDermott.
There was a lot to celebrate Sunday night and that included the reassuring knowledge that the Bills could prevail on a day when their star quarterback had statistically the worst passing day of his career.
“It takes all three phases to win a game,” said center Mitch Morse, “and today it seems at some point every phase had to pick up the others.”
For once, it was the running game that carried the day, and the offense. The run game has been heavily criticized at times in recent years. Why lean on the running backs at all, some people say. Do what you do best. Let Allen attack defenses through the air and beat team with his legs when things break down.
But at some point, a team with championship aspirations has to prove it can run the ball in a conventional manner, by handing off. That’s especially true in winter, and in Buffalo, when the elements can conspire against even the most rocket-armed quarterback.
So with a playoff berth on the line and Allen struggling, the Bills went to the ground in the second half. Down 15-14, they had successive touchdown drives that emphasized the run and essentially put the Falcons away. They went 80 yards in 11 plays, then 70 yards in 12 plays, and 19 of those 23 plays were runs.
The Bills ran 44 times for 233 yards, the second-most rushing yards in a game in the McDermott era (they had 244 against Denver in 2019). Allen ran for 81. Devin Singletary, whose finally got his overdue recognition as the featured back, set career highs in carries (23), yards (110) and touchdown runs (two).
The Bills playing bully ball? The same players that had critics — including their head coach — questioning their physical character after losses to the Jaguars, Colts and Patriots? Maybe this what just what they needed, a chance to show a more physical side in the new year. What does this say about them?
“It says football is hard,” said left tackle Dion Dawkins. “It’s truly that. Through the course of a season, you go through highs and lows. But when the time comes to push all your chips in, you have to make sure you made the right bets. It shows that if we need pick up Josh, we can do that with the other guys.”
Morse said at times it seems Allen has the entire weight of the organization on his shoulders. That comes with the job. Quarterback is the most vital position in all of sports. As Bills fans can happily attest, once you get the quarterback right, you’re never really out of the playoff hunt.
On a championship run in any sport, a team often needs to score an inartistic triumph or two along the way. When finesse isn’t working, you go to your power game. That’s the mark of a truly great team, that it can win more than one way.
“Every game from here on out is like a playoff game,” Allen said. “Not everything can be pretty, and that was the case today. Not matter how we got this, we had to get it and we did.”
Lest we forget, the defense had another strong outing. The defense has been vulnerable in the trenches. It has a tendency to give up long running plays. But after Allen threw those three picks (in a stretch of four passes), the Bills D responded to a crisis and shut down the Falcons in the second half.
The standard is very high for the defense, which is No. 1 in the NFL is yards allowed. But the numbers are hard to dispute. Since McDermott took over in 2017, the Bills have the best pass defense in the NFL, in both yards per game (202.5 coming into Sunday) and opposing quarterback rating (78.6).
Quarterback rating is fairly reliable gauge of a defense’s ability against the pass. Entering Sunday’s game, the NFL average team passer rating was 90.8 (the Bills were at 95.5). The Bills were far and away the defensive league leader with an opposing QB rating of 64.4 and 5.0 yards per pass attempt.
Only once in 16 games — in the overtime loss to Tom Brady and the Bucs — has a Bills opponent finished a game with a passer rating above the league average. They rarely give up a big passing play. The 61-yarder to Atlanta tight end Kyle Pitts was only the second reception of more than 28 yards they've allowed since October (the other was the Bucs' 58-yard winner in OT).
“We gave up a couple of big passes today,” said safety Micah Hyde. The defensive backs don't seem happy unless they play a perfect game.
But they gave up only 15 points Sunday. Early in the third quarter, after Allen threw his third interception, they stoned the Falcons, stopping them for negative yardage on consecutive plays and forcing a punt (a dubious one) from the Bills’ 37. They limited Atlanta to 1 of 4 in the red zone.
“It’s part of our mentality,” defensive tackle Harrison Phillips said of the red-zone stops. ”We’ll defend a blade of grass out there. Other times, we’ve had trouble with that. But it’s something we celebrate and hang our hats on.”
This wasn’t a perfect performance, by any means. How many times have we said that after a double-digit victory? It was reminiscent of the home win over Miami in late October, when the Bills struggled to a 3-3 halftime tie and wound up winning by 15.
The Bills have flaws, like any team. But the average score of their 10 wins is 35-13. They have a league-leading point differential of plus-177 (the Pats are second). They’ve beaten a lot of patsies, but they’ve won at Kansas City and New England and were a play away from winning at Tennessee and Tampa Bay.
After going two months without back-to-back wins, they’ve put together a three-game winning streak and can win their second straight AFC East title with a win at Highmark next Sunday against the Jets. That would guaranteed at least one home game in the playoffs — at this point, the most likely opponent is New England.
That’s when they’ll need Allen to be at his best, as he was in Foxborough last week. He’s entitled to an off week. It’s nice to know you can win by two touchdowns when your franchise quarterback has one of the worst games of his career.
“It was tiring,” Morse said of the run-heavy second half, “but it showed the evolution of this football team.”
Jerry Sullivan is a sports columnist with over 30 years experience in Western New York. Follow him on Twitter @ByJerrySullivan or respond via email at scoreboard@gnnewspaper.com.
