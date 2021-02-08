Sullivan: Brady, Bucs leave clear blueprint on how to beat Chiefs

Over the last two decades, it has been a civic pastime for Buffalo fans to root against Tom Brady in the playoffs. After all, he’s an easy man to hate, and it gave people a useful diversion during the Bills’ long playoff drought.
But over the last two weeks, all that Brady disdain struck me as misguided. He’s out of the division now, out of the conference. Brady is 43 years old, and though it seems that way, the guy isn’t going to play forever.
The new enemy is the team that knocked the Bills off in the AFC title game, the Chiefs. What’s more important for a Bills fan, seeing Brady suffer or knowing that the defending champs in KC weren’t so unbeatable after all?
Well, anyone who was hoping for cracks in the Chiefs' armor had to feel encouraged late Sunday night. Brady and the Buccaneers humiliated the Chiefs in Super Bowl 55, handing them a 31-9 defeat that was easily the most one-sided loss in Mahomes’s three years as the starting quarterback.
The Chiefs hadn’t lost a game by more than seven points since Mahomes became the starter in 2018. They had won their last five playoff games, averaging 34.5 points, and had won 24 of their last 25 games in which Mahomes played.
Brady and the Bucs dominated them on both lines of scrimmage in an unsightly rout that failed to live up to the pre-game hype. Taking advantage of injuries on the KC offensive line, they harassed Mahomes all night and shut down an offense that had intimidated opponents during Mahomes's three-year run.
If anything, it was the Chiefs who appeared weak and intimidated. Todd Bowles, the Tampa defensive coordinator, had a masterful game plan. The Bucs’ defense made Mahomes look skittish and ordinary, as it had against Aaron Rodgers and Drew Brees on the way to the Super Bowl.
That’s what Bills fans should have been rooting for — to see the mighty Chiefs made to look human and vulnerable. KC has made it to three straight AFC title games. So until proven otherwise, the road to the Super Bowl goes through the Chiefs. Rooting against Brady is your father’s concern.
Here’s more cause for encouragement: Only one Super Bowl loser has gotten back to the big game since the Bills did it three times in a row from 1992-94. That was the Pats — and Brady, of course — two years ago.
It’s tough to get back, in any event. A lot changes from one NFL season to the next. There’s no guarantee the Bills will win 10-plus games again and get back to the playoffs. But any gap that exists between them and Kansas City sure seems a lot narrower after that whipping on Sunday night.
Over the years, I observed the NFL playoffs through a Buffalo prism once the Bills were eliminated. It’s even more so when they’re this close, one of the last four standing. Watching KC struggle illuminated some of the issues facing them in the coming years, if they intend to be a consistent title contender.
I could imagine Brandon Beane and Sean McDermott watching the Buccaneers torment Mahomes and thinking, ‘We need to get better on the defensive line. We need to get more pressure from our front four.’
The Bills’ defense was terrific over the last three months of the season, but they need another solid pass rusher. They didn’t get enough production from a defensive line that was among the highest-paid in the NFL. They got penetration in the AFC title game, but they didn’t have Mahomes running for his life, the way the Tampa Bay front did in the Super Bowl.
Granted, the Chiefs were missing their starting offensive tackles, which turned out to be a major issue. The NFL is a passing league, geared toward finesse, but championships are still decided in the trenches. The Bucs’ offensive line was as good as the Chiefs’ was bad on Sunday.
Beane’s main challenge in the offseason is fortifying his lines of scrimmage. He has to decide whether to pony up the money for offensive linemen Jon Feliciano and Darryl Williams. He has to make some hard decisions on his defensive line, while hoping that Ed Oliver develops into a star.
If they could have awarded a two-headed MVP in the Super Bowl, I would have given it to Tampa linebackers Lavonte David and Devin White, who were fabulous. They were on top of the Chiefs all night, running down plays, anticipating KC’s pet screen plays, making big tackles.
The Bills’ linebackers suffered by comparison. Tremaine Edmunds isn’t in the same league as the Tampa ‘backers right now. Matt Milano is solid in coverage, but he’s not enough of a difference-maker to warrant a huge new contract, not when there are so many other needs at the point of attack.
Every team has needs in a salary-cap sport. Personnel men tend to build their rosters to deal with their main opposition. The AFC is a conference filled with talented young passers — Mahomes, Baker Mayfield, Joe Burrow, Deshaun Watson (assuming he stays in the AFC), Justin Herbert, Lamar Jackson, Tua Tagavailoa and presumably, Trevor Lawrence.
Josh Allen is the franchise guy, a rising star. The Bills will be one of the favorites to get to the Super Bowl next season. The AFC title game showed that Allen isn’t as close to Mahomes as Bills fans want to believe. The Super Bowl proved that stout line play can make a huge difference.
Brady isn’t the guy standing in their way anymore. It’s those other young quarterbacks in the AFC. Hate him if you will, but acknowledge that he’s the unquestioned greatest of all time and that we’ll never see anything like him again — and he’s not quite finished.
If it was any other quarterback Sunday night, would you have assumed he was two years from retirement? Brady won his fifth MVP and his seventh Super Bowl overall, and he has won Super Bowl MVPs 19 years apart. His numbers weren’t dazzling — 21 of 29 passing, 201 yards, three TDs, no picks.
But watching Brady orchestrate that touchdown drive at the end of the first half, you were reminded of the guy’s genius. He was in total control and made Andy Reid look foolish for leaving time on the clock. He also showed his competitive character when he got in the face of Tyrann Mathieu.
Hate Brady? Bills fans should be thanking him. The Bucs exposed the Chiefs, humbled them, rendered them human. A loss like that can be tough for a team to come back from. When the Super Bowl ended, it felt like KC had come back in the pack a bit. Really, what more could Bills fans ask for?
Jerry Sullivan is a sports columnist with over 30 years experience in Western New York. Follow him on Twitter @ByJerrySullivan or respond via email at scoreboard@gnnewspaper.com.
