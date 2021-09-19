Sullivan: Bills squish any inkling of rivalry with Fish

I imagine there were random, nostalgic references to it during the week. In the lead-up to a Bills-Dolphins game, someone is bound to point out that people’s blood used to boil when these two teams got together for an AFC East clash, that it used to really matter.
But I don’t recall hearing the word “rivalry” uttered at all before Sunday's game. Most Bills fans under the age of 50 are too young to remember how the team went oh-for-the-Seventies, losing 20 straight games to Don Shula and the Dolphins. That streak ended in September of 1980, a year after ESPN went on the air.
Sure, we had the Jim Kelly vs. Dan Marino era, when the Bills finally got the measure of Miami. But it has been a long time since Buffalo fans could feel any genuine hatred for the Dolphins.
Who would have thought there would come a day when Bills fans didn’t hate the Dolphins so much as pity them?
That’s how it felt Sunday afternoon, when a reeling Bills team went to South Florida and thoroughly embarrassed the Dolphins, crushing them for the sixth straight time, 35-0, and posting their most one-sided victory in the 56-year history of the, uh, rivalry.
Safety Jordan Poyer had urged the media not to panic after the distressing, 23-16 loss to the Steelers in the opener. Maybe Poyer realized that the perfect antidote was awaiting them in Miami Gardens — a Dolphins team that the Bills have positively owned since Josh Allen became a viable NFL starting quarterback.
It’s hard to imagine a more ignominious defeat than last year’s 56-26 thrashing in the season finale in Buffalo, a loss that cost the Dolphins a spot in the NFL playoffs. But this one came close. It exposed a Miami team that was supposed to be a legitimate threat to the Bills in the division, but instead looked like a total fraud.
The Bills have now won six in a row against Miami, by an average score of 39-19. That stacks up against the worst stretch the Bills endured at any point during the dark days of the Seventies.
They didn’t even play their best game. Allen and the offense struggled to find a rhythm in the first half, which ended with the Bills leading 14-0 but could have been much worse. Allen hit his stride after halftime, leading the Bills on a 75-yard touchdown drive to begin the third quarter, and that was basically it.
At that point, it was a matter of watching a resurgent Bills pass rush terrorize poor Jacoby Brissett, who replaced an injured Tua Tagovailoa in the first quarter. I’ll say this: Tua wouldn’t likely have made a difference. In fact, Brissett, who is similarly challenged in throwing the ball downfield, might have been an upgrade.
A top NFL quarterback would have struggled against the Bills behind that sorry offensive line. Leslie Frazier, the defensive coordinator, had a brilliant, aggressive game plan. He blitzed early and often, sometimes with defensive backs, trusting that Miami didn’t have the skill or time to beat his guys in coverage.
“What did we have, six sacks?” McDermott said. Yes, they had six, with rookie Greg Rousseau leading the assault with two in his return to Hard Rock Stadium, where he played college ball for Miami.
“When given the opportunity they were affecting the quarterback early,” he said, “and I like that. I thought Leslie called an aggressive game and did a nice job of letting those guys go, with a four-man rush once in a while. I always say the coverage and rush need to work together. I thought the back end was doing their job, also.”
The veteran Buffalo secondary was fabulous again. The Bills shut out an opponent in the first half for the second week in a row, the first time they’ve done that since 1999. Over the last 12 regular-season games, they have allowed only one team to score more than 10 points in the first half of a game.
They were third in the NFL in defense after one week and could surge into first after a stifling effort in Miami, in which they held the Dolphins to 216 total yards and a stunning 2.9 yards per pass play. That last figure is virtually unheard of in an NFL game. They simply do not allow big pass plays down the field.
Virtually everyone returned this year to a defense that was among the best in the sport down the stretch a year ago. Nose tackle Star Lotulelei finally played and clogged up the middle. Linebacker Matt Milano had a terrific day, as did nickel cornerback Taron Johnson and rotational lineman Justin Zimmer.
Second-year defensive end A.J. Epenesa had one dynamic series. Rousseau, the first-round draft pick, flashed the pass-rush skills that wowed the scouts during his last year for Miami in 2019.
“Again, they were active,” McDermott said of the six sacks. “Sometimes they come in bunches, like turnovers. But again, it has to work together. The coverage has to help the rush and they have to work together, and I thought we did that. We did a good job of rolling fresh bodies in there, too, when we got them in passing situations.”
It helps to play against a backup quarterback, of course. The Bills will have that luxury the next two weeks. Next Sunday, it’ll be Taylor Heinicke of the Washington team, in for old friend Ryan Fitzpatrick. In two weeks, they host the Texans' Deshaun Watson substitute, either Tyrod Taylor or Davis Mills after Taylor injured his hamstring Sunday.
So while I’m tempted to call them a Super Bowl defense, I’ll reserve judgment until Week 5, when the Bills go to Kansas City to face Patrick Mahomes, who exploited them in last year’s AFC title game.
The bigger question is Allen. As I said when he signed his $258 million contract extension, he’ll truly be worth the money when he finally beats Mahomes, or when he gets his team to the Bowl.
This makes two weeks in a row where Allen and the offense had trouble sustaining an attack against a good defense. Allen rallied to finish 17 of 33 passing for 179 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. Over two weeks, he’s completing 56% of his throws for 225 yards a game. Not bad, but 2019-type numbers.
Maybe I’m nitpicking after a 35-0 win, but the standard soars when you get a quarter billion raise and people are picking the team for the Super Bowl. That’ll be the theme all season, with expectations at the highest level since the Jim Kelly era. Allen and the team deserve to be judged accordingly.
But that doesn’t mean Allen can’t slip a bit from last year’s historic improvement. The defense appears to be elite. Frazier has been more impressive than Brian Daboll through two weeks and deserves to be on at least an equal plane with NFL teams that are targeting prospective head coaching candidates.
The defense has played up to that elevated standard so far, and if they keep it up, Allen won’t need to play at an MVP level. A team doesn’t need to be elite on both sides of the ball to make a Super Bowl run. It’s enough to be well above average in both areas.
Look at it this way: There were two perceived areas of need entering last year’s draft, which spurred debate on where they should go with their first pick. They needed to improve the pass rush, and their running game had to be more productive.
Brandon Beane went heavy on pass rush and the results on Sunday were extremely encouraging. The running backs seemed determined to show they’re plenty good enough. Devin Singletary broke an early 46-yard TD run. Zack Moss powered for two TDs and looked like the short-yardage stud they’ve been expecting.
They found a much greater offensive balance, with 33 passes and 30 runs. The running game looks better, though the offensive line is still sketchy in pass protection. Overall, the offense can be better, even if Allen has a slight regression from his franchise record season of 2020.
Smashing the Dolphins made a statement about the division. The Bills might not go 6-0 again, but it’s theirs to lose until one of their three challengers breaks through with a young, unproven quarterback. The opener raised doubts, but the Bills eased some of the fan anxiety by going on the road and humiliating Miami in the searing South Florida heat.
“This is how the NFL works, right?” McDermott said. “We understand that, and that’s why we have to stay humble. But I saw a hunger in our football team this week. We got plenty to work on, though. That’s what we have to get back to. We’ll start on the plane as coaches, watching the film and try to improve every week.”
They have flaws, like every team. But they just humiliated a team that many feel is on the rise. Until proven otherwise, Sunday showed that in the AFC East, at least, they have no rival.
Jerry Sullivan is a sports columnist with over 30 years experience in Western New York. Follow him on Twitter @ByJerrySullivan or respond via email at scoreboard@gnnewspaper.com.
