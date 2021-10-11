Sullivan: Bills rise to the occasion on wild night at Arrowhead

As always, the Bills took their cue from their head coach, Sean McDermott. During the week, they refused to attach too much significance to the rematch with the Chiefs. Josh Allen insisted it was “the biggest game because it's the next one.” It was just another game.
That was ludicrous, of course. Sunday night’s game at Kansas City was the biggest regular-season game of the McDermott era, one that could have major consequences in January. It was a chance for a rising young team to define itself as a title contender in front of the nation.
Come on. They had been looking forward to this since they walked off the field at Arrowhead last Jan. 24, beaten and forlorn, after getting embarrassed by the Chiefs in the AFC championship game. During the summer, players had acknowledged some residual anger over the way the 2020 season ended.
No, it wasn’t just another game. But in the end, the Bills made the Chiefs look like just another team in a 38-20 rout. They looked like a great team taking care of business, putting another notch in their belt on the way to bigger things.
OK, so we’re only five games into the season. The Bills still have a dozen games left in the regular season and, presumably, another long playoff run. An NFL season is an epic novel, not a short story, and three months can do a lot to change a team’s fortunes along the way.
“I think this is going to be made a bigger deal than it is. We're in week five," Allen said, channeling his head coach. "Four wins doesn't get you to the playoffs.”
No, but it’s OK to draw some conclusions from a bizarre, rainy and prolonged football game that was delayed by more than an hour at halftime by lightning.
The Bills were clearly the better team. Any mystique that remained about the Chiefs was punctured. The skinny kid bulked up and kicked the snot out of his older brother. The young student outfoxed his mentor. The average score of their last 10 regular-season wins is 38-15. So maybe it was just another game.
By crushing the Chiefs on their own field and avenging last year’s loss in the title game, the Bills established themselves as the team to beat in the AFC. They’re 4-1, two games ahead of the Patriots in the AFC East and tied with the Chargers for the best record in the conference, pending the Ravens’ game Monday night.
They’re also two games in front of the Chiefs, which essentially puts them three up with the tiebreaker. That makes it likely that the Bills would host KC in a playoff game this time around. Of course, the Chiefs, who have appeared in the last three AFC title games, might not be the best team in their own division. They're now last in the AFC West at 2-3. KC is looking more like the 2020 Niners, 2019 Rams and 2016 Panthers, teams that failed to reach the playoffs after losing in the Super Bowl.
The Bills look like a team that’s older, wiser and deeper after falling one game short. They have the best defense in the NFL, a rising superstar quarterback in Allen and an exceptional coaching staff with perhaps the best coordinator tandem in the league in OC Brian Daboll and DC Leslie Frazier.
Allen took a big hurdle Sunday night, both literally and figuratively. When he got the $258 million extension, I said it would be worth it when he finally beat Mahomes, who has won a league MVP and Super Bowl MVP. Check that box.
He soundly outplayed Mahomes, throwing for 315 yards on just 15 completions for three touchdowns and no interceptions. He wasn’t sacked. Allen made a powerful statement at the start, running for 42 yards on the Bills’ opening possession. He ran around end for 22 yards on a third-and-2 and powered in for a 9-yard touchdown to cap off the drive.
In the big moments, Allen tends to rely on his legs. Daboll understands this. You can run your quarterback too often, putting him at risk. But Daboll realized that the Sunday night stage was an ideal setting to turn Allen loose, to let him channel his early-game nerves with some designed running plays.
Allen is a dangerous man on the move, especially when he’s running right. He extended the play and heaved a 53-yard touchdown pass to Dawson Knox — who is doing his best Tony Gonzalez imitation this year — to give the Bills a 24-10 lead late in the first half.
Oh, the hurdle. Early in the fourth quarter, the Chiefs scored to cut the Buffalo lead to 31-20. No doubt, seasoned Bills fans were having flashbacks to previous horrors. But this isn’t the Bills team of droughts past, one that turned fans into grim fatalists.
Facing a third-and-4 from his own 40, Allen scrambled to his left, hurdled Chiefs safety L’Jarius Sneed and got the first down. It stirred fond memories of Allen’s leap over Anthony Barr during a shocking upset at Minnesota in 2018, in the first win of his NFL career.
Allen later threw a TD pass to Emmanuel Sanders, capping a 12-play, 85-yard drive that restored the 18-point lead. It was the Bills’ finest drive of the season, an emphatic reply to the Chiefs, a champion’s drive, a stark reminder that this is a new season.
“We’re going to enjoy it on the plane back,” Sanders said. “You can tell I'm enjoying it out there; I lost my voice screaming. But at the same time, it's not like we won the Super Bowl.”
The Bills appear to have a championship defense. They came in ranked first in yards and points, tempered by the fact they had beaten three backup quarterbacks. But you don’t need to apologize for shutting teams out in the NFL. They justified that high ranking against one of the best offenses in history.
Mahomes might as well have been Taylor Heinecke or Davis Mills. Frazier had a brilliant game plan. He decided not to blitz and to trust his pass defense. It worked. The secondary blanketed the Chiefs receivers for most of the night.
They turned Mahomes into a dink-and-dunk guy, limiting him to just 5.0 yards per pass attempt and one completion of more than 17 yards. The Bills’ secondary never seems to get beat down the field early in games.
The 26-yard catch by Mecole Hardman — which was awarded after a review -- was the first completion over 20 yards in the first half to an opposing wideout since the Arizona game last November. The Bills haven’t given up a TD in the first quarter since the Niners game last season. Taron Johnson was terrific on speedy star Tyreek Hill.
It doesn’t seem to matter who is playing quarterback against them. The defense came in ranked as the best in the league and played like it. They were without star linebacker Matt Milano and it hardly mattered. They took the ball away four more times, giving them a league-leading 15 takeaways. That’s a pace of 51.
This defense is too deep and talented to falter because one player is missing. Linebacker Tremaine Edmunds, healthy and wiser in his fourth NFL, had a tremendous game. He read the play and dashed into the backfield to nail Clyde Edwards-Helaire for a 2-yard loss on second-and-2 early in the third quarter.
The defensive line got pressure on Mahomes, validating Frazier’s game plan. Every guy in the rotation seemed to make a big play. Justin Zimmer had a couple of pressures. Boogie Basham and Jerry Hughes teamed on a sack. Star Lotulelei was a rock in the middle.
Rookie defensive end Greg Rousseau announced himself to the country. He sacked Mahomes early in the second quarter. On a third-and-2, he stuffed running back Damien Williams — the first time all season that KC had been stopped on third-and-3 or shorter.
Rousseau’s true coming-out moment came late in the third quarter. On first-and-goal from the 8, Mahomes threw toward an open man in the right flat. The 6-6 Rousseau reached up to the rainy skies with his left hand, batted the ball in the air and intercepted it.
On KC’s previous possession, Micah Hyde snatched a pass that deflected through Hill’s hands and returned it for a touchdown. It was that sort of night for Mahomes, who hadn’t looked so harried and befuddled since, well, since getting humiliated by the Bucs in the Super Bowl.
Oh yeah, the Bucs. Tampa Bay put on a show of its own Sunday, beating the Dolphins, 45-17, as Tom Brady passed for 411 yards and five touchdowns. Anyone who watched a full day of football on Sunday and into Monday morning might have been envisioning a Super Bowl between Brady and the Bills.
Sanders is right. It’s not as if they won the Super Bowl. But after this, I’m more convinced than ever that the Bills are the favorite to get there.
Jerry Sullivan is a sports columnist with over 30 years experience in Western New York. Follow him on Twitter @ByJerrySullivan or respond via email at scoreboard@gnnewspaper.com.
