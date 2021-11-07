SULLIVAN: Bills need answers after loss to hapless Jaguars

Josh Allen was spinning the predictable cliches late Sunday after one of the worst losses of his NFL career, maybe the most improbable since the Bills were making Super Bowls.
“Having this pit in our stomachs right now puts things into perspective,” Allen said after the heavily favored Bills lost in Jacksonville, 9-6. “It’s a week-to-week league. On any given Sunday, a team can come out here and play well and beat the other team. That’s just how it goes. It’s life sometimes.”
Yes, anything can happen on a given Sunday in an NFL that thrives on parity and the unexpected. It becomes a problem when the issues show up on consecutive Sundays. This makes two weeks in a row when the Bills stumbled against a bad, one-win team.
A week earlier, they recovered to beat Miami in a game that was a lot closer than the final 26-11 score. But this time, the funk lasted for 60 ugly, exasperating minutes. The Bills lost as a 14.5-point favorite in perhaps the NFL's most stunning upset since they went to Minnesota as an even larger underdog and won in Allen’s rookie year.
The Bills came out of the bye with a schedule that featured three straight games against teams that went into Halloween with one win: Miami, Jacksonville and next week’s opponent, the Jets. Earlier, they had beaten two teams with backup quarterbacks.
Skeptics said the Bills didn’t have to apologize for beating bad teams, which is true enough. But they certainly have to answer for losing to them. It’s not enough to accuse them of playing down to their opposition. After two weeks, it’s time to wonder just how good they really are, and if they’re a true Super Bowl contender.
The Jaguars had lost 21 of their last 22 games. They hadn’t won a game on U.S. soil since the 2020 opener (their win this season was in London against the Dolphins). They were without their star running back, James Robinson, and their starting left tackle, Cam Robinson. They have a slew of other injuries to key players.
Somehow, the Bills lost to Urban Meyer's sorry team. Allen turned the ball over three times against a defense that had a total of three takeaways in the first seven weeks of the season. He averaged 5.9 yards a pass attempt against a Jaguars defense that entered the game last in the AFC in yards per pass allowed at 8.9 a throw.
A Seattle team quarterbacked by Geno Smith — yes, that Geno Smith! — had dropped 31 points on the Jags a week earlier. The Bills had averaged 37 points in their last six regular-season road games, winning by an average margin of 18 points.
They went out and played as if the Jaguars were going to genuflect before their gridiron magnificence. Instead, an aroused Jacksonville team punched them in the mouth and the Bills weren’t up to it. They lost their cool and committed a staggering 12 penalties for 118 yards. The offensive line got abused.
They were guilty of taunting, unsportsmanlike conduct, running into the kicker, illegal contact, holding, false starts. Is there any violation they didn’t commit? Wearing the wrong color shoes? Attempted dismemberment?
It was a rare display of arrogance and stupidity by a supposedly elite Buffalo team that evidently hasn’t learned to deal with high expectations. They had this coming.
“It’s a one week-at-a time league,” said Sean McDermott, echoing his quarterback. “We know that. We preach that. But give them credit. They were ready to play and we weren’t.”
What? They weren’t ready to play? How can that happen, especially after they took the Dolphins lightly the week before in Buffalo? Did they learn nothing from the opener against the Steelers, from their shabby second half in Tennessee?
For all his talents and his evolution as a franchise quarterback, you wonder sometimes if Allen will ever shake his tendency to brain-lock in the critical moments, to revert to “Hero Ball” at the moments when his team most requires him to be poised.
Late in the third quarter, the Bills’ offensive line broke down and Allen was chased back in the pocket. As he was being taken to the ground, he threw a wild pass in the general direction of running back Devin Singletary — and right into the waiting arms of his namesake, Jacksonville’s star defensive end Josh Allen.
Yes, Josh Allen, seventh overall pick of the 2019 draft, picked off Josh Allen, seventh overall pick of the 2018 draft, becoming the first NFL player ever to intercept a quarterback of the same name. Later, with the Bills driving toward a potential tying or winning score, Jags Allen recovered the other Allen’s fumble.
So Allen of Jacksonville had a sack, fumble recovery and interception on his namesake in the same game. That was quite a hat trick, even better than Jags kicker Wright missing three field goals in one slapstick sequence.
You might say the defensive Josh Allen put a huge crimp in the rising MVP plans of the QB Josh Allen. A bigger concern for the Bills and their fans is that a certain team coached by Bill Belichick won its third straight game on Sunday and is now just one half-game behind the Bills in the AFC East standings.
Two weeks ago, the Patriots harassed the Chargers’ Justin Herbert into one of his worst games as a pro. On Sunday, they handed Sam Darnold his usual humiliation in a rout at Carolina.
It was comforting to believe the Pats were toast without Tom Brady, but Belichick teams get better as the season goes along, and it’s happening again. He has a rookie quarterback, but if the Bills could lose to Trevor Lawrence and this Jags team, they can lose to Mac Jones. I’m sure the Hoodie will have a long look at this tape before the home-and-home with Buffalo in December.
“You can’t beat yourself,” McDermott said. “Let’s start there. Whether it’s penalties, turnovers, fundamentals. Way too many penalties, self-inflicted. We've got to keep our poise. That crew calls taunting more than any crew in the league and we were aware of that.”
It wasn’t McDermott’s finest hour, either. He called a timeout early in the game, just to determine he shouldn’t challenge a call and risk losing another timeout. He declined a penalty on third down, choosing to allow Wright to attempt a 55-yard field goal.
Wright made the kick. It wound up being the margin in the game. McDermott said later “we weren’t playing great at that point” and he didn’t think Wright had kicked a field goal of that distance.
Well, Wright had kicked a 53-yarder and 54-yarder in the win over Miami in London, one to tie the game late and one to win it at the gun.
McDermott had the top-rated defense in the NFL, far and away the leader in yards per play allowed at 4.6. But rather than put a weak Jags offense in third-and-15, he let them kick on fourth-and-5. If any defense deserved a shot to play on third-and-15 there, it was McDermott’s.
The officials had a rough day, to be sure. But the Bills had a worse one, and only a shameless homer would make a big issue about the officiating after such a wretched performance. As I said, they got just what they deserved. Allen said they’ll learn from it, but at this point you have to wonder.
It goes well beyond taking teams lightly. The offensive line is average at best, and without two of its starters (Jon Feliciano and Spencer Brown), they were horrible. Brian Daboll’s game plan was a bit uninspired — how about getting Stefon Diggs involved sooner? — but it’s hard to throw downfield under constant siege.
The running game was invisible, again. I wasn’t in favor of drafting a running back in the first round, but it’s easy to see why people were so concerned about the position. Teams are coming after Allen because they don’t fear the running game, and it’s only going to get worse as more coaches study these films.
The talking heads on the studio shows were asking about the Bills’ identity, especially the offense, after this loss. It’s a relevant question. They have a terrific defense and a very good quarterback. But the offense is becoming an issue, despite Allen. And the Titans loss showed the defense can be had, despite the gaudy numbers.
McDermott likes to talk about it being a process. That means evolving over seasons and within them. A championship contender is not supposed to raise questions against bad teams, as the Bills have over the last two weeks.
They’re supposed to be taking care of business, acting the part, and gearing up for the second half of a long season. The Bills seem like a team that hit its peak and is regressing. They’ve lost two of three and just got embarrassed by the worst team in the NFL.
McDermott said they need to fix it. They’d better, because if they keep playing down to the level of other teams in a mediocre AFC, they’ll soon be sitting with them, fighting for a wildcard spot.
