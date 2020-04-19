Sullivan: Bills in rare year without first-round pick, many needs

Normally, I’m not a big fan of the NFL draft, the most overhyped event in the sports culture. I’ve never done a mock draft. When I covered the Bills on a regular basis, I didn’t pay much attention until the week before the draft.
But this year is different. On Thursday night, the 2020 “selection meeting” will proceed as scheduled. It will be the first major sporting event held in April, the best sports month on the calendar, regardless of the draft.
Yes, we get an actual live event, with results and analysis for endless discussion. I’m all in. I need this, even if it means listening to Mel Kiper ramble on and watching commissioner Roger Goodall orchestrate the proceedings from his basement.
There are things I’ll miss, of course, like watching the top prospects get drafted, pull on the caps of their new teams and head up to the stage to shake hands with Goodell. I’ll miss those cut-ins of desperate players who are falling faster than my 401k.
I’ll miss having a crowd, which makes any sports event better. I loved when it was in New York and fans would reflexively boo the Jet’s first pick. I’ll miss the free food in the Bills media room. Brandon Beane and his staff will run things remotely.
Barring a trade by Beane, the general manager, there won’t any drama for Buffalo fans on Thursday night. The Bills don’t have a first-round pick for the first time in five years. They’re not scheduled to pick until the 54th overall pick, late in the second round.
They haven’t picked that low since 2005, when they were without a first-rounder from the J.P. Losman trade and grabbed Roscoe Parrish at 55. They’ve picked lower once in their history — when they had to wait until 82 overall in 1989 to take Don Beebe.
So there won’t be the typical fretting from frantic fans, wondering if they’ll hit on a true franchise player. That’s a good thing, too. It would be great to have a first-rounder, but the Bills are in the rare position where they’re not desperate for a top rookie.
Beane and Sean McDermott have assembled a talented roster, one that won 10 games for the first time in 20 years.
For the first time since ’89, the Bills enter a draft without a first-round pick after making the playoffs in the previous season. I imagine fans would relish a comparison to the ’88-89 Bills, who had the most talented roster in franchise history and were on the verge of going to four straight Super Bowls.
It’s silly to compare the rosters, of course. That Bills team of three decades ago was assembled before free agency. There’s no way you could keep that group together nowadays. But this Buffalo roster is loaded and constructed to win now, and needs depth more than a home run first-round pick.
But we still play the old guessing game: Where will they go with their first pick? Offense or defense? Do they add another skill player or O lineman to help Josh Allen in his critical third year as franchise QB? Or does McDermott get another piece for a defense that’s been top three in yards the last two seasons?
The Bills traded the 22nd overall pick to the Vikings for Stefon Diggs, adding a proven elite wideout for Allen rather than take a chance on a rookie. So they think of Diggs as the equivalent of a No. 1 pick.
“I’m going to play some videos of Stefon Diggs when 22 comes up,” Beane said early this month on a media conference call. “That’s our first-round pick.”
The Bills won’t be able to drag Diggs in front of the media, as Tom Donahoe did with Losman at the ’05 draft to remind people he was their prize. Today’s fans can only hope Diggs becomes a more legitimate investment than Losman was a generation ago.
My guess is they’ll go defense at 54 overall. When in doubt, defer to the specialty of the head coach. If Diggs is a de facto No. 1, McDermott will want to use the team’s first draft pick to fortify his D. They did a lot to improve their depth in free agency, but a defensive coach never feels he has enough in today’s NFL.
The Bills have used a first-round pick on a young star for each level of the defense in McDermott’s first three seasons: Tre’Davious White at cornerback in 2017, Tremaine Edmunds at middle linebacker in 2018, and Ed Oliver at defensive tackle a year ago.
The position they haven’t yet addressed with a high pick is edge rusher. They added Mario Addison in free agency, but Addison will be 33 when the season starts. Jerry Hughes turns 32 in August. Trent Murphy is 29.
The Bills were average in getting pass pressure last season. They need to get better and younger. No doubt, McDermott would love a shot at the top guys, though Beane isn’t likely to deal another high pick to get one. But there could be a solid edge rush prospect sitting there when they pick, like Terrell Lewis or AJ Epenesa.
They could go for a cornerback. Levi Wallace had his moments, but he was exploited in the playoff loss and the corner opposite Tre White is the weakest link in a very good defense. Don’t rule out a nickel or safety. The draft is deep there.
You could also make a case for wide receiver at 54 overall, despite the Diggs trade. Allen’s development as a passer is paramount in Year Four of the Beane-McDermott era. They need to be more of a passing team, and you can’t have enough solid wideouts.
The Bills are the only team in the league with two wideouts on the roster who had 1,000 yards (Diggs and John Brown) receiving last year and another who had 60 or more catches (Cole Beasley).
They’re also relatively old at the position. Of the top 50 NFL receivers in yards last season, only eight were older than 27. That included Beasley, who turns 31 next week, and Brown, who turned 30 two weeks ago.
Diggs is 26 and entering his sixth pro season, so he’s smack in his prime. The Bills, who whiffed on Zay Jones, need to add a dynamic wideout with upside. This is a deep draft for wide receivers, and history shows you can find talent after the first round.
Both of last season’s Super Bowl teams got significant production from a rookie taken after Day One: The Niners got Deebo Samuel with the 36th overall pick, and the Chiefs took Mecole Hardman at 56.
So there’s opportunity for Beane and Co. to make significant upgrades to a contender, without a first-round pick. And one thing you can guarantee:
Whoever they take, the Bills will tell us how happy and surprised they were that he slipped to them in the draft. And that they had a first-round grade on the guy.
Jerry Sullivan is a sports columnist with over 30 years experience in Western New York. Follow him on Twitter @ByJerrySullivan or respond via email at scoreboard@gnnewspaper.com.
