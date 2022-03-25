Sullivan: Bills GM Beane raises bar even higher with offseason moves

Last Saturday, during the evening session of the NCAA Tournament at KeyBank Center, the arena flashed an image of Bills general manager Brandon Beane on the Jumbotron, watching the hoop action from a company suite.
The capacity crowd reacted with a thunderous roar, as if some conquering hero had descended into their midst. The fans then launched into a succession of “Let’s Go, Buffalo” chants when Beane waved to them from his luxury box.
This outpouring of affection came just three days after Beane signed linebacker Von Miller to a six-year, $120 million contract, stunning the NFL world and establishing the Bills once and for all as the betting favorite to win the Super Bowl in 2023.
Beane is the star of the show at One Bills Drive, aside from Josh Allen the shining light at the top of the organization. To borrow one of my favorite terms from the Bill Polian era, he is the ‘architect’ of a roster that is capable of winning the championship — and might have last year if not for 13 fateful seconds.
Signing Miller, one of the top pass rushers of his time and a future Hall of Famer, was the crowning acquisition in a busy two-week period that bolstered a dubious pass rush and made an already potent squad even better.
Beane signed free agent defensive tackles Tim Settle and Daquon Jones. He brought back defensive tackle Jordan Phillips, defensive end Shaq Lawson and backup quarterback Matt Barkley, a sign that Buffalo has become a destination for discerning players who want a winning NFL culture.
He signed tight end O.J. Howard, slot receiver Jamison Crowder, guard Rodger Saffold III and running back Duke Johnson. Beane also re-signed receiver Isaiah McKenzie and defensive back Siran Neal. Cole Beasley, Harrison Phillips, Levi Wallace, Star Lotulelei and Jon Feliciano will be missed, but the team is better.
The Miller signing has the sense of a desperate, but necessary, act. When he arrived in Buffalo, Beane said he was going to build through the draft, “first and foremost.” He said not to expect any “big splashes in free agency.”
But things changed. Beane took three defensive linemen in the last two drafts, looking to upgrade his pass rush. The Bills dedicated more money to their defensive line than all but one team in 2021. Still, for the second year in a row, they couldn’t stop Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes in the big game.
So, splash! He went all-in on Miller, who turns 33 today and is presumably one of those pass rushers who maintains his skills into his mid-30s. The window is open. They’re favored to win the Bowl on most sportsbooks. But the quarterback talent in the AFC keeps getting stronger. Beane had to do it.
My theme all last season was how the standard had been raised for this franchise. Well, it’ll be even higher next season. Expectations will be through the roof, dome or no dome, as plans for a new Bills stadium proceed and the community contemplates the prospect of up to $1 billion in public financing.
Miller, who has won the Super Bowl with the Broncos and Rams, made it clear that he considers the Bills a prime contender when he talked about chasing “multiple Super Bowls” with his new team. Now that's a high standard.
The pressure will be intense in 2023. It’ll be especially hot for head coach Sean McDermott, whose star has been diminished after that disastrous late collapse in the AFC title game in Kansas City.
Granted, McDermott has brought his team to four playoffs in five years after a 17-year drought. But at some point, it’s not enough to simply reach the postseason. McDermott’s reputation for impeccable detail and a culture of accountability were seriously damaged by that overtime loss in KC.
In early March, Tyler Dunne did a terrific job of deconstructing those fateful 13 seconds — and McDermott’s feeble response — in ‘Go Long,' his newsletter and podcast. For my money, Go Long is the best NFL site out there right now.
Dunne interviewed several Bills, some on background. The conclusion was that players felt “the loss is on the head coach.” Players said Heath Farwell, the special teams coach, wanted to squib the kickoff, but McDermott argued for the deep kick and the message to squib never got to kicker Tyler Bass.
One player said McDermott preaches accountability but didn’t practice it, failing to be transparent with his players and hiding behind “execution” in his public comments. Dunne said the inexplicably soft defense after the touchback was a “micromanager” freezing up with the season on the line.
That’s pretty harsh stuff, but fair. McDermott’s game management has been an issue in three straight playoff exits. No one is saying his job is in jeopardy, but the head coach is supposed to make a difference in the playoffs. If the overall standard has been raised, it has to be lifted for the head coach, too.
There’s been an assumption that McDermott and Beane are joined at the hip. After all, McDermott basically hired him. But creative tension between management and coach is a natural part of any sports organization when the stakes are high and there’s an honest, critical standard.
In Go Long, one player said he was surprised at how many people inside the Bills organization voiced displeasure with McDermott. It’s not uncommon for former employees to suggest there are cracks in his precious culture.
Winning solves all in the end. If the Bills win the Super Bowl, McDermott will again be hailed as a genius and molder of men. But the pressure is on. If things go awry, fans won’t be blaming the guy on the Jumbotron, but the man behind the curtain, talking about execution.
Jerry Sullivan is a sports columnist with over 30 years experience in Western New York. Follow him on Twitter @ByJerrySullivan or respond via email at scoreboard@gnnewspaper.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.