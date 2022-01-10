Sullivan: Bills fans in for a treat with real home playoff game

There will be plenty of opportunities to sift through the particulars of a wild regular season, ample time for post-season analysis. But with the events of Sunday’s finale still fresh in the air, we should take a moment to celebrate the obvious:
Next week, the Bills will play a home playoff game in front of a full house for the first time in a quarter century — to be specific, since Jim Kelly played his final game in a wild-card upset loss to the Jaguars at the end of the 1996 season.
Buffalo did host two post-season games last January. But the crowds were limited to 6,772 souls, one-tenth capacity, because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The fans were remarkable in those two games, so loud and boisterous that at times you would have sworn the place was packed.
So, imagine what it will feel like when the Bills take on New England in next week’s wild-card clash at Highmark Stadium. There’s nothing quite like a home playoff game with the Buffalo crowd in full force. It has been many years, but I was at all those home games in the Super Bowl years, and the memories remain vivid.
The Bills made sure they would host at least one playoff game by smoking the Jets, 27-10, sewing up a second straight AFC East title and clinching it at home for the first time since doing so in the penultimate game of the 1995 season against Miami.
At its best, this year's Buffalo team was a thing to behold. It finished 11-6, and every one of those 11 wins was by 12 points or more. The average score of the wins was 34-12. The Bills led the NFL in scoring differential at plus-194. They led the league in overall defense, passing defense, yards per play and opponents’ quarterback rating — the last two categories by a wide margin.
But there’s always room for criticism with this team, like finding smudges on the Mona Lisa. They beat up on another bad offense, one that had a rookie quarterback (Zach Wilson) and was missing its top three receivers.
Josh Allen had another unremarkable game — not as bad as the Atlanta game, but troubling just the same. Allen was 24-for-45 for 239 yards on another blustery day in Orchard Park. On one dreadful series, he fired three straight wayward passes that suggested he and his receivers weren’t on the same page.
Punter Matt Haack had a nightmare day. Haack shanked three punts in a row. He had a 28-yard duck, then got to try it again because of a penalty and booted a 21-yarder. Later, he mishandled the snap and barely avoided a disaster.
That’s the kind of season it's been. The Bills have been alternately amazing and exasperating. When they’re clicking on all cylinders, you’re convinced they can get to the Super Bowl and win it. When they struggled, losing four of six and falling to 7-6, you wondered if they might even miss the playoffs.
There’s still ample reason for skepticism with this team. If that seems overly critical, so be it. It comes with the territory. The standard for this team was sky-high from the outset. When much of the public is picking a team to reach the Super Bowl (as I did), it’s only fair to judge them accordingly.
Anyone who suffered through the playoff drought would tell you that’s a good thing. It’s refreshing to have a team with lofty standards, where making the playoffs isn’t a hope but an expectation. It's one thing when the punter is a big issue. But remember that 20-year tunnel of woe while waiting for a true successor to Kelly to come along as the franchise quarterback?
This team will be a perennial contender with Allen, despite his periodic lapses of accuracy. Look around. Which AFC quarterback would you rather have in these playoffs? Patrick Mahomes, yes. If I had to bet right now, I’d wager another Bills-Chiefs conference title game at Arrowhead on Jan. 30.
After failing to win back-to-back games for two months, the Bills closed with four straight victories. Last year, they won their last six in the regular season. They seem to rise up with the postseason is near, and they’ll be carrying a lot of momentum into next week’s showdown at Highmark.
All right, so the offense has sputtered the last two weeks. The defense hasn't faced a potent foe lately. They're not perfect. But the NFL is a monument to imperfection this season. While the Bills get scrutinized for “only” winning by 12 or 17 points, other teams are struggling to win, period.
The Colts, who crushed the Bills and Patriots and were a chic Super Bowl pick just a few weeks ago, lost to the Jaguars on Sunday. They’re out. The Patriots, with a division title on the line, lost at Miami, 33-24. They gave up 33 to a Dolphins team that scored 11 points total in two losses to the Bills.
The Ravens, who looked like the team to beat in the AFC at the end of November, lost their last six games, five by three points or less. Gone. The Bengals, who evidently didn’t think the third seed was a big deal, lost their finale while resting their starters. The Titans struggled to beat a bad Texans team and earn the bye.
So, everyone has issues. The Bills, too. They needn’t apologize for beating bad teams. But if they play the way they did on Sunday against a complete playoff team, they’ll lose. Allen doesn’t have to win it on his own, but he can’t have stretches when he misses seven passes in a row, as he did against the Jets.
“He’s going to have some of those throws,” said head coach Sean McDermott. “He’s human. But I love the way he got back on and made some huge plays for us. Again, I thought Coach (Brian) Daboll did a nice job of helping him find a way through that. Not just Josh, but the whole offense.”
It’s amazing that a team could have such flaws on offense and still lead the AFC in scoring. Again, the standard is very high. The defense puts them in a lot of favorable circumstances and at times you’d swear they should score 50.
But they’ve become more resourceful of late, less dependent on Allen. They’re up to seventh in the NFL in rushing, fifth in yards per attempt. Sure, it helps to have Allen averaging six yards a run, but Devin Singletary (19 for 88 yards) has grown into the role of featured back behind an improving offensive line.
Lately, the Bills have been a team that leads with its defense. They’ve played a lot of rag-armed quarterbacks, to be sure. But the numbers are persuasive. They lead the league in virtually every significant passing category. They were the first team in 10 years to allow only 11 passing touchdowns through 16 games.
Someone should have thrown Zach Wilson a life raft. He was 7 for 20 passing for 87 yards. He was sacked eight times by an emerging Bills defensive line — albeit, one that seems to front-run against teams that can’t pass.
If Jordan Poyer hadn’t been an eyelash late on the pass that went to Keelan Cole for a 40-yard touchdown, the Jets would have finished the game with negative team passing yards. They finished with 5 total yards. As it was, the Bills had a 424-53 advantage in yardage. The Jets averaged 1.2 yards per play.
So, it was a bit unnerving when the Bills led by only three points, 13-10, with 9 minutes left in the game. There we go, nit-picking again. The offense came around with two late TDs against a weary Jets defense. But it’s hard to see them winning three or four playoff games with Allen playing that way.
The defense is good enough to lift them through a rough patch, though. Teams often need to win on days when their offense isn’t functioning at a high level. Remember the 17-3 home win over the Ravens in last year’s division round? Taron Johnson’s 101-yard interception return?
Imagine if, instead of coming in front of 6,722 fans, that play had taken place in front of 10 times that many hysterical Bills fans, in a jam-packed stadium.
"It wasn’t packed out there, but you could feel the crowd,” McDermott said of the Ravens playoff game. “It’s been a long time since these fans have been able to watch a home playoff game in full capacity.
“We love playing in front of our fans. It’s a special place to play, to me the best place in the NFL, and we’re looking forward to next weekend.”
Jerry Sullivan is a sports columnist with over 30 years experience in Western New York. Follow him on Twitter @ByJerrySullivan or respond via email at scoreboard@gnnewspaper.com.
