Sullivan: Bills celebrate real home playoff game with near-perfect performance

It was an amazing night, one that summoned fond memories of the Super Bowl years. At one point in the second quarter, when the Bills were having their way with the Patriots, I texted Darryl Talley and said it reminded me of 51-3.
“I agree with you,” said Talley, who was at Highmark Stadium and plugged into the moment and the frenzied crowd. “Let’s get to 51.”
Well, the only thing you could criticize about it was that the Bills didn’t quite get to 50. OK, so they also missed two extra points and Josh Allen actually lost a perfect quarterback rating by throwing a 1-yard touchdown pass to Tommy Doyle.
Allen didn’t mind, I imagine. Otherwise, it was picture perfect. The Bills’ 47-17 wild-card win over New England was one of the most dominating performances in NFL playoff history. And yes, it was reminiscent of that 51-3 victory over the Raiders that launched them into their first Super Bowl in January of 1991.
This one also had people rushing to the record books before the first half was even finished. The Bills became the first opposing team in Bill Belichick’s 43 years as a head coach to score a TD on their first four possessions of a game.
They didn’t stop there, as if trying to avenge all the losses during the Tom Brady era in one night. The Bills became the first team ever to score a touchdown on its first seven possessions of an NFL playoff game. They were also the first to go an entire game without a punt, field goal or turnover.
It was a scary sight, and for Buffalo fans who had waited 25 long years to fill the stadium in Orchard Park for a playoff game, it was a glorious, exultant evening in bone-chilling, single-digit conditions.
Many football fans around the country might have gazed at their TVs as the Bills humiliated their hated rival and said, "That’s the team to beat, the Super Bowl favorite."
“It’s one game,” said Bills head coach Sean McDermott. “It really is, it’s one game. I’m more happy for our fans. It’s not often as a coach you get to enjoy the last six minutes of a game and look up in the stands and see them enjoying it.”
That could be Bills Mafia's last chance to see them in a home game this season, depending on what happens to the Chiefs and Titans. They got to see them at their absolute best, in a signature effort that restored confidence that this team is capable of winning its first Lombardi Trophy.
Naturally, McDermott and his players hewed to the company line, talking about process, practice and preparation, and how one win guarantees nothing.
“This league is a week-by-week deal,” said tight end Dawson Knox, who had two TD catches and was close to a third. “We’ve seen that this year. It’s been a roller coaster of ups and downs. You've got to treat every game as a life of its own. You can’t just assume we’re going to go out and do the same thing next week.”
There’s certainly evidence of that. Earlier this season, the Bills went two months without back-to-back victories, alternating wins and losses for eight straight games before losing a second in a row at Tampa Bay to fall to 7-6 on Dec. 12.
Something clicked in the second half of that game in Tampa, when they rallied from a 24-3 halftime hole before losing in overtime. Sometimes, a great team needs a crisis, something to draw out its best. Maybe it started after that first Patriots game, when the defensive guys felt they had been disrespected.
But from halftime of that loss to the defending champion Buccaneers, the Bills have outscored the opposition 191-86. They haven't allowed a sack in four games as the offensive line is playing its best football of the season. Devin Singletary has eight touchdowns in his last five games. Micah Hyde was electric.
Sometimes, you have more than one game on which to judge a team’s progress. We’re back to where we were after they rolled the Chiefs, 38-20, at Arrowhead on Oct. 10, prompting many national observers to declare the Bills the Super Bowl favorites.
After a tumultuous three months, that roller coaster Knox talked about is cresting upwards again. Maybe it’s destined to plunge down again, as it did in last year's AFC title game in Kansas City. But a team that was in danger of missing the playoffs one month ago is peaking at just the right time.
It seemed they were building to that moment, in front of their rabid fans in single-digit temperatures, with so many of the former Bills in attendance. When it came time to perform like a true championship contender again, they responded, and it was a wonder to behold.
As always, it was Allen who led them. The Bills have a terrific defense, the best in the NFL in most pertinent categories. But after two decades of chasing the Pats and Brady, fans in Western New realize it’s mainly about the quarterback in today’s NFL. If you get the franchise guy right, you’re never out of contention.
Allen was sensational. He played one of the finest playoff games by a QB in league history. He completed 21 of 25 passes for 308 yards and five touchdowns (a Bills playoff record). He had more TD passes than incompletions. His 157.3 rating was the fifth-highest ever in an NFL playoff game. He had 41 rushing yards on the first touchdown drive, setting the tone.
“There’s not much to be said when you have stats like that,” Knox said.
This wasn’t some scrub defense, either. The Pats were second to the Bills in most defensive categories. Over their last 10 games, they allowed 175 yards passing twice. Both times, it was Allen, who completed 71% for 622 yards, eight TDs and no interceptions in those two victories.
But all Allen could do was gush about his teammates after the win. That’s typical of the kid. He seems genuinely thrilled to see the other guys do well. That goes a long way in a locker room, when the best and highest-paid player seems like the best teammate as well. Like Brady, he defines himself first as a teammate.
Allen joked about Emmanuel Sanders being in the league “for a hundred years” and finally getting his first career playoff touchdown. Doyle, an offensive lineman, plays in his first postseason game and scores a TD.
It's true. Sanders has played in 14 playoff games in his 12-year career. He’s played in three Super Bowls for three different teams. But that 34-yard strike from Allen was his first playoff touchdown. Allen was aware enough to realize that, and have fun with it.
They had a ball on Saturday night. So did the fans and former players, who had waited a quarter century for a game like this. Maybe one of the top seeds will get bumped off and they’ll get to host another one. But they’re probably going to have to win on the road to get to the Super Bowl.
The Bills are hot enough, and confident enough, to win anywhere right now. They’re 0-3 in road playoff games under McDermott, so that could be the one remaining hurdle. They seemed undaunted. Their backs have been to the wall for more than a month now.
“When you're going into every game with a win-or-go-home mentality — and that's really what we've had in the last few weeks — guys are more attentive," Allen said. "The urgency is there, and you're seeing us play better because of it. We're going to need that same mentality this week."
Yeah, it was some game, but only one game. As Jim Kelly used to say, there are more rivers to cross. This team seems more than ready, truly plugged in.
Jerry Sullivan is a sports columnist with over 30 years experience in Western New York. Follow him on Twitter @ByJerrySullivan or respond via email at scoreboard@gnnewspaper.com.
