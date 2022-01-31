Sullivan: Bengals prove Chiefs not so otherworldly after all

Last Wednesday, Bills general manager Brandon Beane said he couldn’t bear to watch a replay of the overtime loss to the Chiefs. He was losing sleep. The memory was too painful, the thought of those final 13 seconds of regulation too crushing to contemplate.
It was understandable, and from what I could gather, a lot of Buffalo fans felt the same way about Sunday’s AFC title game between the Bengals and Chiefs. Many couldn’t bring themselves to watch. The wound was still open, still fresh.
Those who did watch the Bengals’ 27-24 overtime victory had to feel a lacerating stab of regret, a reminder that nothing is guaranteed in the NFL, that coaching matters, and that you never know when the Bills will get that close again.
The title game was a roller coaster of regret. When the Chiefs surged out to a 21-3 lead, scoring a touchdown on their first three possessions, it seemed to confirm that the division round had been the “real title game,” and that if only the Bills had stopped KC at the end of regulation, they’d have gone to the Super Bowl.
But by Sunday evening, Buffalo fans were processing the fact that the Bengals, a supposedly inferior team with a second-year quarterback and average defense, had stunned a Chiefs team the Bills couldn’t solve two years in a row.
It’s comforting to believe that the Bills would have won the Super Bowl if they’d put away the Chiefs and hosted the Bengals in the title game. It conveniently dismisses the fact that, in the most critical moments of the season, the Bengals found a way to do what the Bills could not: Stop Patrick Mahomes.
The Bills never figured out how to slow down Mahomes in two successive playoff losses. In last year’s title game, the Chiefs scored on six straight possessions (not counting a kneel-down) after falling behind the Bills, 9-0. This year, they scored on their last four possessions against Buffalo and six of the last seven.
This left the impression that Mahomes and the Chiefs were unstoppable, a juggernaut. It certainly seemed that way in the first half against Cincinnati, when the only question seemed to be whether they would score 50.
Then something happened. Coaching happened. It’s been suggested that the Chiefs never recovered after passing up a field goal and getting tackled short of the goal-line at the end of the first half. But it was more a matter of the Cincinnati defensive staff finding a solution to Mahomes and Co.
In the second half, Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo decided to rush only three men and drop eight into coverage. He brought down a safety to act as a spy to stop Mahomes’ scrambles, which had killed the Bills a week earlier.
Anarumo had two linemen drop into pass coverage — often Trey Hendrickson and Sam Hubbard — which clogged some of Mahomes’ favorite inside passing lanes and seemed to confuse him at times.
The Bengals abandoned the blitz, but didn’t allow Mahomes to escape. At times, rushing only three men allowed them to double-team Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce, the Chiefs’ two most dangerous receiving weapons (hmm, what a concept). Several times, Mahomes darted around in the pocket but couldn’t find anyone open
“We were being disciplined in our rush lanes and it paid off,” Hubbard told Bengals.com. "We were rushing three at times and able to sack him. It was a collective effort of everyone just relentlessly pursuing him. That's all we did is keep grinding the whole way and it finally paid off.”
You bet it worked. Mahomes was 18 of 21 passing for 220 yards and three TDs in the first half. After halftime, he went 8 of 18 for 55 yards and two interceptions. His passer rating was 149.0 in the first half, 34.0 afterward.
The Chiefs had 83 yards of total offense in the second half and overtime against the Bengals. They had 353 yards in the second half and OT against the Bills the week before. It was a choke job by the Chiefs, but the Bengals coaching and defensive players had a lot to do with it.
That second half was one of Mahomes’ worst efforts as a pro, second only to his total undressing at the hands of the Bucs in last year’s Super Bowl. It has to be a little galling for Bills fans to know that the two lowest moments of Mahomes’ career came the next game after he tore apart the Buffalo defense.
I imagine Beane might watch what Anarumo and the Bengals did to Mahomes in the second half Sunday and say ‘Why can’t we do that?’
The Bills certainly paid attention to what Tampa Bay did in the Super Bowl. They knew their pass rush wasn’t up to the task, so they drafted pass rushers with their first two picks in last year’s draft. Greg Rousseau had a decent rookie season. Boogie Basham was a virtual non-factor.
Jerry Hughes, Mario Addison and Efe Obada are all free agents, so the pass rush will be a key focus in the offseason. They need quality pass rushers in a conference loaded with top young quarterbacks. That includes Burrow, who beat Mahomes and KC twice and reached the Super Bowl in his second season.
Critics felt the Bills’ defense was a bit overrated this season, that its gaudy, league-leading statistics were partly a result of playing a schedule loaded with second-rated quarterbacks. After the events of the last two weeks, questions about head coach Sean McDermott and DC Leslie Frazier will grow even louder.
The Bengals are going to the Super Bowl because their defensive coaches realized it was a good idea to rush fewer men against Mahomes and pay more attention to his receivers. They did it for a half. The Bills aren’t going because their coaches couldn’t even figure out to rush only three in the last 13 seconds.
It probably was a good idea for suffering Bills fans to ignore the AFC title game. The Bengals achieved something that had seemed impossible. They made the Bills’ coaching failure in the previous round look even worse.
Jerry Sullivan is a sports columnist with over 30 years experience in Western New York. Follow him on Twitter @ByJerrySullivan or respond via email at scoreboard@gnnewspaper.com.
