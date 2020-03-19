Scheer: Brady wins again 

You'll have to excuse me.
I'm not dumb.
I know there's a dangerous virus going around.
I'm also a diehard Buffalo Bills fan who needs to get this off my chest because, amid all this outbreak talk, it kind of got overlooked.
Tom Brady has officially parted ways with that loathed and hated team from New England.
Brady, who for so many years embodied all things New England football, is now a swashbuckling Tampa Bay Buccaneer.
I never thought I'd see the day.
OK, here's where it might get weird for some of you.
I'm sad about this.
I'm not sad to see Brady leave New England. That part I like.
It's about time, after decades of losing to him, that he moved on and got out of the Bills' way.
The sad part for me is that he leaves having dominated the Bills so thoroughly.
With the exception of a couple of games here and there and a close call or two, Brady ruined the lives of many Bills fans like me on many a Sunday for more years than I care to count.
How bad was it?
For 20 seasons while at the helm in New England, Brady amassed a 32-2 record against the Bills.
There's such an incredible amount of pain involved there, it's hard to quantify.
Harder still is the knowing that, in the end, Brady gets to walk away with the ultimate prize — the knowledge that at his best and even at his worst, the Bills, on the vast majority of Sundays, just couldn't find a way to beat him.
And now, sadly, there will be no more rematches.
It's the winning, taking him down in a key game, that I wished the Bills would have had before this big change in the NFL landscape.
Yes, it will be easier for the Bills, with newly acquired wide receiver Stefan Diggs, to play favorite in the AFC East for once.
Somehow it just won't feel quite earned, more like given — a leftover handed back to the less fortunate by someone, like Brady, who has had it all in terms of success on the field, Super Bowl championships and a surefire Hall of Fame career.
The last game between a Brady-led New England team and the Bills came in December when Buffalo, led by quarterback Josh Allen, put up something of a fight before giving way to a 24-17 loss. The result gave New England its 11th straight AFC East crown.
They did it again to my team.
They did it again to me.
That quarterback of theirs wasn't quite as good as he was a few years ago, but he was good enough again.
The Bills are finally headed in a better direction.
Without Brady, the Patriots feel more adrift — at least on the offensive side of the ball — than they have in decades.
I could honestly care less about what Brady does in Tampa Bay.
For me, he will always be synonymous with the darkest days of my life as a professional football fan.
Knowing now that there won't be another chance for my Bills to take him down while he was still wearing a New England uniform is not cause for celebration for me.
From my perspective, it's the last in a long line of examples of how Tom Brady somehow always managed to get things to go his way while leaving Bills fans disappointed in the process.
Mark Scheer is a long-suffering fan of the Buffalo Bills and the regional news director for the Niagara Gazette and the Lockport Union-Sun & Journal. He can be reached by email at mark.scheer@gnnewspaper.com or by calling 716-282-2311, ext. 2250.
