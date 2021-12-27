Sabato: It's the Bills' turn to be the bullies

Embarrassed. Soft. Undisciplined.
All were used to describe the Bills after losing to a three-pass Patriots team on Dec. 6, but bullied was the most common adjective used in the aftermath. The national narrative, and perhaps locally, too, was that New England pounded Buffalo on Monday Night Football — by four points.
On Sunday there was certainly a bully on the field, but it wasn’t the team that fits the narrative. The Bills completed 28 more passes than the Patriots in their win, but they pushed around the so-called bullies Sunday's 33-21 victory, proving running the ball 45 times is not required for a team to impose its will. And that’s who they need to be every week.
Josh Allen was the meanest kid in the schoolyard, unstoppable against the NFL’s No. 1 scoring defense as Buffalo went the entire game without punting, a first against a Bill Belichick-coached team. Aside from running out the clock on the final possessions of each half, the Bills traversed inside the New England 15 yard line on each possession and were an Emmanuel Sanders touchdown drop from scoring on all of them.
The Patriots defended Allen like he was going to steal their lunch money, but he took it anyway.
Fearing Allen would gallop through the defense in chunks, New England opted to commit to coverage rather than bringing pressure.
Allen still ran for 62 yards and when he didn’t, he took available checkdowns to Devin Singletary and Zack Moss, who turned 2-yard passes into first downs. When the time was right, Allen pulled the ripcord on next-level touchdown passes to Isaiah McKenzie and Stefon Diggs.
“I wouldn’t have expected anything else,” Bills offensive tackle Dion Dawkins said. “Before the game, we can hear the fire in his voice of what’s about to happen. Whenever that is, just be ready for a show.”
New England grasped unsuccessfully for answers to solve Allen just as the Bills did with Tom Brady for nearly 20 years, even with key receivers sidelined. And the man deserving credit for unleashing Allen is the same person who has been maligned for keeping him locked away all too frequently.
Sean McDermott, bashed for being outcoached and outclassed by Belichick in the first meeting, opted not to cower by the benches next to the playground and put up a fight. McDermott ditched his punt-happy style and put trust in Allen. Opting to decline a field goal attempt on the opening possession and allowing Allen to rifle a touchdown pass to McKenzie on fourth down set the tone for the game.
The Bills responded kindly to McDermott’s decision-making, but it shouldn’t be a surprise. McDermott was a gambler at times last season and the team almost always followed through. Many are calling it Allen’s best game, but to say it was his most important performance would be more accurate.
He was the most dangerous player on the field, but there are only a handful of players in the NFL who could come close to that distinction on any given Sunday. Instead of throwing away drives with runs into the teeth of the defense to preserve the lead as they did against Carolina or playing a ball-control style like they did in the playoffs last season, McDermott and offensive coordinator Brian Daboll decided to step on New England’s throat and Allen delivered each time.
“When you convert those and you continue to convert those — what a killer it is for a defense,” Allen said. “... Having that trust to go for it on those fourth down situations is big for us. It gives us some groove, gives us some confidence going forward.”
There is no longer wonderment surrounding Allen. He is a bonafide superstar and McDermott needs to treat him in the same manner.
Sprinkle in complimentary runs from Singletary — who is grossly underrated — but let Allen determine the fate of the offense. He may not be as smooth as Brady, as flashy as Patrick Mahomes or efficient as Aaron Rodgers, but there isn’t a defense created that can stop Allen when in rhythm.
Teams with top-flight quarterbacks are unafraid to take risks offensively or defensively, and that’s who the Bills need to be moving forward.
McDermott said after the game that the Bills continue to learn lessons. They better hope this is the one that sticks.
GNN Sports reporter Nick Sabato can be reached via email at nick.sabato@gnnewspaper.com or on Twitter @NickSabatoGNN.
