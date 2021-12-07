Sabato: Inconsistent offense Bills' biggest concern after loss to Pats

Every time it seems the Patriots can’t find a new way to rip out the hearts of Bills fans, they find one.
In 2015, New England beat Buffalo by throwing on 59 of its 74 offensive plays. On Monday, the Patriots threw three passes. They ran, ran and ran some more. At one point, they ran the ball on 32 consecutive plays, the most in the NFL over the last 40 seasons, according to ESPN.
The Bills have been gashed by opposing running backs at times this season, but an inability to stop the run is not the reason for the 14-10 loss that put them on the fringe of playoff contention.
No, while most of the attention is on the Patriots’ offensive gameplan, there should be more concern over the Bills offense than the defense.
Buffalo surrendered three drives of more than four plays and the 4.9 yards per play allowed was slightly more than its season average (the Bills are one of two teams allowing less than 5 yards per play this season). But for the second time this season, Buffalo lost a game despite allowing less than 20 points and seven of its 10 points came after recovering a fumble at the 14 yard line.
The running game was pitiful, as the offensive line provided little room for backs to run on a night when gusting winds blew away thoughts of a downfield passing game. The Bills have one 100-yard rusher in the last two seasons and five since Brian Daboll became offensive coordinator in 2018.
Buffalo has averaged 422 yards per game in wins, but has hit 400 yards once in five losses. In fact, the Bills are putting up more than 110 yards per game and nearly 2 yards per play more in wins.
An offense that was unstoppable at times a year ago now has no rhythm and no identity. Daboll seemed to have all the answers last season, but now the Bills do not to have a go-to play or concept to dial up in critical situations.
Utilizing Allen on designed runs has been the closest to a go-to play, but he was used once on such plays Monday and never in the red zone.
Normally white-bread plain in his comments, Sean McDermott took aim at Daboll, saying, “Well, I didn’t think, honestly, we took advantage of opportunities tonight. I really didn’t. I mean, the ball’s at the 40 yard line, you know? We’re 1 for 4 in the red zone. So we’ve got to figure that part of it out.”
It is hard to argue McDermott’s assessment, as the Bills dropped to 6 of 16 in the red zone in losses — 24 of 35 in wins — and suffered two third-down drops from Dawson Knox and a drop by Stefon Diggs in the end zone moments before Allen missed a wide-open Gabriel Davis for a score.
Many of the offensive staples from last season — some of which offset a lack of running game — have disappeared. The once-frequent pop-passes and jet sweeps to Isaiah McKenzie have seemingly been eradicated from the playbook, as have catch-and-run plays to Diggs. Meanwhile, Cole Beasley had fewer than five targets for the fifth time in 12 games.
The lack of creativity in the offense is concerning and the inconsistencies this late into the season are more so. Buffalo gave the feeling it would score on every possession, overcome any down or distance last season, and now putting together consistent drives can be a chore.
The Bills have ups and downs defensively, but the peaks and valleys are much greater on offense and Monday was a low point.
