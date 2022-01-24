Sabato: Buffalo's best way to beat KC is copy them and turn Allen loose

There are usually a dozen plays that decide the outcome of a football game. Most of those plays came when Josh Allen wasn’t on the field against the Chiefs during Sunday’s AFC divisional playoff game.
Allen was not just good, he was transcendent. Going 27 for 37 for 329 yards and four touchdowns, while rushing for another 68. Patrick Mahomes was spectacular, but the degree of difficulty was greater for Allen. And the only time he could not answer Mahomes came when he didn’t get a chance in a 42-36 overtime loss.
He launched a rocket that traveled 60 yards in the air to a streaking Gabriel Davis trailing by nine with the Chiefs seemingly on the verge of pulling away. He gave the Bills the lead on fourth and 13 with less than two minutes left on a play in which Davis was wide-open but Allen had to power the ball with supersonic speed to split two defenders.
Allen had a Fran Tarkenton/Roger Staubach-esque escape that ended with Brett Favre-like bullet to Stefon Diggs on the ensuing two-point conversion. Then throw in the designed power runs typically reserved for running backs. It is hard to recall a better single-performance from an NFL quarterback.
There is no quarterback on the planet who is more consistently great than Mahomes, but when he is at his best, Allen proved there is nobody better. Allen put the Bills on his back in a way few quarterbacks are asked, delivered, and Buffalo still lost.
As miraculous as Allen played, he was forced to be the guy who answered the bell instead of being the guy who rang the bell. Mahomes and Kansas City dictated the pace and tempo of the game. The Bills need to learn how to flip that in order to win a Super Bowl in the future.
“I’m taking it in, holding onto that feeling and making sure we don’t feel like this again,” Allen said. “Back-to-back years in the same spot is tough to take in. … Using this and figuring out how we can be better and how we can accomplish what we want to accomplish.”
Rather than fearing the explosiveness of the Bills offense, the Chiefs leaned into it and attacked, forcing Buffalo to beat them in a shootout. The Bills attempted to shorten the game with long, methodical drives, which backfired. Even CBS analyst Tony Romo lamented the conservatism. It worked on the game’s opening drive, but it’s impossible to play an entire game on drives with double-digit plays within 10 yards of the line of scrimmage.
Kansas City rarely slowed the game and the only time it happened resulted in a missed opportunity to seal the game. The Chiefs followed a long punt return from Tyreek Hill with three consecutive runs, capped by option-run by backup tight end Blake Bell. A touchdown pushes the lead to nine with 8 minutes, 55 seconds left. Instead a field goal allowed the Bills to take the lead.
It’s hard to fault an offense that scored 36 points, especially when Gabriel Davis’ eight-catch, 201-yard, four-touchdown game was one of the statistically great playoff games ever. But the Bills hit lulls in the second and third quarters that allowed Kansas City to be the aggressor.
Mahomes is superb and his weapons are superior to Buffalo’s — Hill is one of the five fastest players in NFL history and Travis Kelce is a surefire Hall of Famer — but the Chiefs find ways to give him easy throws through scheme, whereas the Bills are reliant on Allen make a great play or a receiver winning a one-on-one route.
Slowing the game took Allen out of his rhythm and he is at his best when the game is played at a faster pace. Buffalo has a player who can match any quarterback in the league score-for-score, but rarely plays in such a manner. The Bills either seem afraid to turn Allen loose or put the entire weight of the offense on his shoulders with little in between.
The Chiefs use crossing patterns and pick plays to not only give Mahomes easy 5- to 10-yard throws, but players are able to run after the catch. So frequently, Kansas City turns short and medium passes into big gains, ranking first in the NFL with 2,700 yards — more than half of its passing yards — after the catch. Buffalo rarely runs crossing patterns or pick plays, ranking 20th in the league in yards after the catch. Only 41% of the Bills’ passing yards came after a completion, fewest of any top-10 passing team and second-fewest of any playoff team.
Without easy completions, Diggs and Dawson Knox were limited to five catches for 16 yards. Diggs was doubled all game, but so is just about every No. 1 receiver. The Bills need to find ways to get him easy grabs. Knox had four targets and Isaiah McKenzie had one. Meanwhile, Buffalo threw two flare passes to backup tight end Reggie Gilliam on first down and Matt Haack was on to punt two plays later on both occasions.
Kansas City went 8 of 13 on third down and a yard per play more. If the Bills are able to go 8 of 13 instead of 6 of 13 and still go 4 of 4 on fourth down, they have a better chance of being the team dictating the pace, keeping a struggling defense — which was on the field nearly 10 minutes longer than the offense — off the field for longer stretches and forcing the Chiefs to be reactionary. They punted two more times than Kansas City and it loomed large, especially when two came with chances to take the lead in the second half.
“We could have scored more,” Bills center Mitch Morse said. “We had a three-and-out in the third quarter after they ran the clock. We only had four plays in the third quarter. Maybe we could have had an opportunity to give our defense a break, it would have been a different game.”
Brian Daboll has been stellar as offensive coordinator but sometimes outsmarts himself. There is a strong chance he moves on to be a head coach in the coming weeks, which means someone new will call the plays. The first order needs to be to find easy plays for Allen.
Allen had flashes of brilliance this season, followed by pedestrian performances. Asking him not to flip between game manager and super hero gives he and the offense a better chance to be consistently great.
Respond to GNN Sports reporter Nick Sabato via email at nick.sabato@gnnewspaper.com or on Twitter @NickSabatoGNN.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.