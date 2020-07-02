Pro sports can return in NY, but not fans

Soon enough, you'll see professional sports return to New York.
Well, not in person.
The state issued a six-page document Tuesday containing guidelines for the reopening of professional sports. The document "is predicated on the tenet that no live audience, fans, or spectators will be authorized to attend any professional sporting competition or training program at the time of publication."
The document is broken into six sections — physical distancing; workplace activity; protective equipment; hygiene, cleaning and disinfection; communication; and screening — and each section broken down into mandatory measures — "Ensure that all individuals wear appropriate face coverings when in the venue at all times, except for athletes when engaged in training, warming up, or competition and broadcast media personnel when it interferes with the core activity. Athletes must don face coverings after completion of any of the above activities, or before active competition such as when standing/sitting on the sidelines." — and recommendations — "Encourage use of gloves and eye protection for support staff that regularly interact with athletes in close contact (e.g. trainers, physicians, conditioning coaches, ball handlers, attendants, trainers, medical staff)."
What it means, essentially, is that professional sports occurring during this phase of the COVID-19 outbreak and response will not host fans. That could change a week, a month or a year from now, but if the Buffalo Bills opened their season Sunday, there'd be no fans at New Era Field.
The NFL shortened its preseason to just two weeks on Wednesday, and the Bills will play one game between Aug. 20-24 and another Aug. 27-31. Each NFL team will play one home and one road preseason game.
Buffalo's regular season is still scheduled to start Sept. 13 against the New York Jets in Orchard Park.
The Bills announced Tuesday that season ticket holders could cancel their 2020 orders without penalty, retaining their seat location and account seniority for '21.
