Pegulas lay off staff

The parent company that owns the NFL's Buffalo Bills and NHL's Sabres has laid off a majority of its food services and hospitality staff as result of the new coronavirus pandemic.
Pegula Sports and Entertainment vice president of hospitality Domnic Verni announced the layoffs in a statement released Thursday. Verni says the company is temporarily closing a majority of its hospitality operations.
The Athletic first reported the layoffs being announced.
PSE oversees the vast holdings of Bills and Sabres owners Terry and Kim Pegula, which include several restaurants and bars, including a downtown Buffalo sports, entertainment and hotel complex.
The layoffs come at a time when local and state governments have ordered restaurants and bars be closed indefinitely to reduce the risk of spreading the coronavirus.
