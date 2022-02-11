Season’s end brings the wait-until-next-year ritual for Buffalo Bills fans. But for Tom Shufelt, it’s impossible to know if he'll have that long.
Once so dependent on physical activities like cycling, swimming and work, Shufelt’s body has betrayed him with one of the cruelest diseases on the planet. Diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis — better known as ALS — in 2018, Shufelt was given a maximum of five years to live with no cure.
The Lockport native, who has long since moved to Orlando, is a prisoner in his own body. His mind is as sharp as ever, but most of the strength has been sapped from his muscles, with just enough left to operate a power wheelchair with his hand. Confined to a wheelchair with round-the-clock care, oxygen machines and his voice reduced to a whisper, Shufelt is unable to hold his grandchildren or fiddle with an absurdly extensive Lego collection.
But he has family, close friends, a vintage G.I. Joe collection and the Buffalo Bills to keep him occupied.
Shufelt has a relatively strict daily routine and one of the few events to create alterations are Bills games. No matter the day or time, if the Bills are playing, Shufelt is watching intently until the end.
He hopes to make it until next fall, not just to reach his 70th birthday in October, but to see Buffalo finally win a Super Bowl. The Tim Russert-popularized phrase, “Just one before I die,” has become common for Bills fans, but hits a bit too close for the Shufelts.
“There’s no cure, no medicine — it’s basically a death sentence when they give it to you,” Shufelt’s son Josh said. “It’s just horrible to watch. He knows what's coming but he’s fully there and he’s fully alert, so it’s just sitting there waiting basically. … When (the Bills) win is one of the few things that makes him smile.”
Tom was never much of a football player himself and did not play high school football at DeSales, except one evening when he was playing watermelon football at a party with his friends as a teenager.
Sue, his eventual wife, arrived at the party neatly dressed for a date set up by a friend and was flabbergasted at the disheveled boy two years her senior standing before her. She didn’t think it was a proper match at the moment, but they were going steady within a week, and four years later, began a marriage that has lasted 48 years.
But he was always deeply invested in the Bills from a young age, especially growing up in the 1970s.
“Both of our fathers were very much into the 1970s O.J. (Simpson) days,” Sue said. “Tom never liked high school football, but did love the Bills. … He was never into football or basketball. He did coach Little League in Lockport, but he’s always loved the Bills.”
The Shufelts moved from Lockport in 1993 when General Motors’ Harrison Radiator opened new plants in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.
His children — Josh and Heather (now Robertson through marriage) — were middle-schoolers when they moved and quickly became enthralled with hometown University of Alabama, but Tom’s love of the Bills never left. Upon moving, he purchased a satellite dish so he could continue to watch games and his closet was stocked with team apparel seemingly for every day of the week.
“The Bills have been in my life since I was born,” Robertson said. “We had the attire, we had gameday food, we (got together) at our house for the majority of the games. When they were going to the Super Bowl, we always hosted the events so people could come over and watch.”
•••
Robertson first noticed something was amiss when they returned to Lockport for a cousin’s wedding. Tom was struggling to twist off the cap for his beloved Mountain Dew and the immobility of his right hand was becoming increasingly more noticeable.
The Shufelts moved to Florida in 2003 when Tom retired after 32 years with General Motors, but took a job with Delta Airlines (formerly Northwest) as a luggage carrier to garner free miles.
When they moved from Pensacola to Orlando, he would take a standby flight and work a 20-hour week and fly home. On occasion he would have to make the six-hour drive and on one trip, he developed a blood clot. He assumed his hand weakness was attributed to that.
Eight months before diagnosis, the bones in his right hand were starting to shift and a doctor assumed it was arthritis. After a few visits, a physical therapist realized it was not.
“He noticed his hand wasn’t working — he couldn’t buckle his pants,” Sue said. “He was running in the airport with a co-worker to catch a flight and his feet just kind of stuck to the ground and he went down.”
Robertson had recently endured a miscarriage and the family wanted to initially shield the brunt of the news, but the diagnosis was far more grim than a blood clot. Displeased with the care from the initial doctor, the Shufelts sought a second opinion from the Mayo Clinic in 2018, but the diagnosis was confirmed.
Some scientific evidence suggests ALS is a genetic disease, but there is no confirmed cause and no reprieve. Just a ticking clock.
“When he read two to five years to live, it about killed him,” Sue said. “We weren’t grandparents at the time and he wants to live. He had a lot he wanted to do in life.”
Tom kept working 90 minutes away at an airport in Gainesville two days a week in the aftermath of the diagnosis, but eventually it was no longer feasible. Sue was also still working, but the stress of a job and caring for her husband became too great to continue and she now serves as his full-time caregiver, along with the help of in-home aides.
As his health deteriorated, many of Tom’s hobbies — including 1,400 pounds of Legos and 15,000 comic books — went by the wayside. But he has been collecting G.I. Joe figurines in 1982 and recently lured Josh into the love affair, creating a bond between the two. With Sue’s help, Tom scours the internet each day looking to add to a collection worth an estimated $20,000. Both of his kids also delivered him grandchildren a week apart and Tom was honored with both being named after him in some fashion.
“The hardest part is watching the strongest person you know lose their physical strength,” Robertson said. “He’s with us mentally, he holds conversations with us. He’s definitely still very sarcastic, so he’s still joking and still has a spirit and a will to contribute to make memories as much as we can.”
•••
Tom was beginning to lose hope that he would never see the Bills win the Super Bowl. But they snapped an 18-year playoff drought shortly after his diagnosis and then made another playoff berth in 2019. A run to the 2020 AFC Championship game left Tom hopeful.
With COVID-19 restrictions loosening — Tom is unable to be vaccinated with a weakened immune system, but no one enters the Shufelts’ home without a vaccine — and a game scheduled in nearby Tampa, Robertson saw an opportunity.
She contacted Team Gleason, founded by former New Orleans Saints safety Steve Gleason, who has shattered his diagnosis by living 11 years with ALS. Team Gleason provides medical equipment for those who may not be able to afford it through insurance, and Robertson later learned they also offered adventures.
Team Gleason was prepared to help send the Shufelts to the Super Bowl in Tampa, but the Bills fell one game short. But second chance arose with the Bills scheduled for a game at the Buccaneers in the fall. Tom had attended a few games in Buffalo over the years, drove to a game in Memphis in 1997 when the Tennessee Titans were in the midst of moving from Houston to Nashville, and also saw Buffalo play at New Orleans in 1998.
Tampa is roughly an hour drive from their home and any excursions must be planned perfectly, particularly with a lifespan on Tom’s oxygen. But Team Gleason paid for the entire trip, including four tickets for Tom, Sue, Josh and a family friend, although Robertson was unable to attend.
The Shufelts were given seats with outlets to plug in oxygen tanks and club access if the December weather got too cold.
“I think it gave him a little life back, a little bit of spark knowing he could do more than just sit at the house,” Robertson said. “It was very, very good for him.”
A first-half drubbing turned into an exhilarating comeback and an overtime heartbreaker, but Tom was ecstatic. A nine-hour day without being able to shift his body position in the chair was worthwhile.
He left the game thinking this was once again going to be the year the Bills broke through. Sue hangs a Bills flag outside each Sunday and Tom sits with a Josh Allen-embroidered blanket on his lap. Sue, Josh and Tom’s best friend J.J. are almost always beside him during games.
Buffalo was 13 seconds away from another AFC championship game, only for the team and Tom to be foiled again by the Kansas City Chiefs. Josh even joked that both Tom and J.J. needed medical attention after the game.
“He can’t talk so he couldn’t really say anything, but you could damn sure see the looks on his face,” Josh said. “He was excited at first and wanted to cry the next.”
Now Tom must wait for next year. The battle is tiresome and there are sometimes moments of despair. But he keeps going, hoping for just one before he dies.
“Before he was diagnosed, he told me he wanted to see the Bills win a Super Bowl,” Robertson said. “So we’re trying to get there.”
