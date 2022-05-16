Former, current Bills planning support for shooting victims

BUFFALO — Bills Hall of Fame running back Thurman Thomas tells The Associated Press he and several former teammates are coming together in Buffalo this week to help support families of the shooting victims.
Among those players expected to make the trip are Hall of Famers defensive end Bruce Smith and receiver Andre Reed, along with Thomas and Hall of Fame quarterback Jim Kelly, who like Thomas lives in the area.
“Those guys said right away, 'We’ll be here this week because that’s our city. We love it and we want to be supportive,‘” Thomas said. “They want to see what they can do and how they can help, because they were really a part of this community for a number of years and they want to continue to help.”
The four Hall of Famers were key members of the Buffalo teams that won four straight AFC championships, though they lost in the Super Bowl each year.
Thomas and his wife, Patti, said their family foundation has raised more than $100,000 to help the city and its residents in the aftermath of the shooting, which left 10 dead.
“I’m a little emotional right now. Really, I am,” Thomas said at a news conference with city officials Monday. “I’m hurting for the city that I love. I’m hurting for the people on the east side, their families, our friends and our community. You read about stuff happening in other states, but when it’s right here at home, it’s tough. It really is tough and this is a time that we need to come together.”
Current Bills are also pitching in.
Safety Micah Hyde considered canceling his charity softball game after hearing about the shooting, but he knew he and his teammates could try to help the families of the victims and a stunned community.
“I still can’t believe it,” Hyde said before his softball event Sunday at Sahlen Field in downtown Buffalo. “But when there’s hate in the world, you kind of erase it with love, and coming out here today and showing the community love and love to the youth, love to the community, love to the foundation. I guess that’s the way to combat it.”
Hyde, whose IMagINe For Youth foundation received $200,000 from the event’s sponsors, committed to donating a portion of the proceeds from the game to the families of the victims. Money from a silent auction at the game will also go to victims’ families.
“If we stopped and canceled everything because of hate," Hyde said, “we wouldn’t move forward.”
A few dozen of Hyde's Bills teammates were also at the softball game, including quarterback Josh Allen and cornerback Tre’Davious White. Allen said the Bills, who have voluntary organized team activities this week, were going to meet Monday to determine how to help the families of the victims.
“I was sick to my stomach all day yesterday,” Allen said in a video posted by the Bills. "I was flying back from my sister’s graduation, and it was just, it’s gut wrenching. It really is. ... We’ll talk as a team and kind of figure out what we want to do, but there’s no doubt that we’re going to do something.”
