Former Bills DC Cottrell knows minority struggle for jobs

Niagara Falls, NY (14301)

Today

Snow likely. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches..

Tonight

Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Low 26F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 50%.