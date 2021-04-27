NIAGARA FALLS — Art comes in many shapes and sizes. Even as small as on a smartphone.
If you've ever seen an edit from the FavSportsTalkDesigns page on Instagram, a range of emotions can follow. Pieces like a team poster of the 2020 Buffalo Bills or of Carmelo Anthony from his Syracuse days can take you back in time. The page is a shared social media celebration, and it's helped Vaquan Bullard make a name for himself.
"It's probably the first thing I've ever felt like I was actually good at that I've actually enjoyed," said Bullard, whose day job is at the Niagara Falls Airport. "So it's amazing man, it's dope."
Bullard, 24, started FavSportsTalkDesigns as a blog, podcast and website with some friends in 2017. It was an outlet to keep in touch with the game, as Bullard played football at Niagara Falls High School before he graduated in 2014.
Then an idea popped in Bullard's mind about stories on the website.
"It kind of dawned on me, with every article you need a photo. So you'll see stuff on ESPN like 'LeBron's going to the Lakers,' and it'll have a graphic made up of him in a Lakers jersey," Bullard said. "Meanwhile, he's still playing for the Cavs. So that started to interest me."
That led Bullard to making mock photos, his first a shot of Michael Jordan decked in Chicago Bulls gear and surrounded by flames. He believes that first piece is not up to par with his work now, but it inspired him to flow freely moving forward.
Born and raised in Western New York, Bullard is a Bills fan at heart. So he decided to combine his love for his hometown team and passion for designs to make something even bigger. Bullard began posting his art on Bills blogger sites and Bills Mafia pages, to the delight of many.
That brought Bullard into a network of Bills fans that has grown exponentially. Being able to share his art with others has allowed him to find out more about himself.
"I've learned that it's very peaceful and I've learned that it's my passion," Bullard said. "Because growing up, there was a lot of things ... you know, you have your phases when you love this, you love that, you love this. And now, it just brought me some type of peace ... and I enjoy doing it because it's different. I'm a very nostalgic person so it helps me express my love for nostalgia in a different way."
Bullard said he likes to immerse himself in the times of his classic designs, even listening to music or watching videos from those eras as he pieces his work together. Some of his latest throwbacks include a Bills Marshawn Lynch design, an Iron Mike Tyson edit, a Toronto Raptors Vince Carter piece and even a young John Cena layout for WWE fans.
Bullard knows throwbacks aren't always what other designers focus on, but he also said it reminds him of "the good times" as a kid.
Bullard wants to continue affecting people in a positive manner with his designs. There was nothing more special for him than people getting hyped up for the 2020 Bills season from his edits. That's why his next step is to getting the prints over to customers as framed pictures and posters.
"So many people have man caves and they have stuff that they want to put on the walls and show off," Bullard said. "I really want to get it into people's hands, because it's like it's no sense for me to make 'em and just post 'em online; this is for the world. And if I can provide the same feeling that I get when I make those, to other people, that's amazing to me."
The print that stands out the most to Bullard is the 2020 Bills team edit, which he posted on Jan. 7, just two days before Buffalo's win over Indianapolis in the 2020 AFC Wild Card playoffs. That post garnered nearly 1,500 likes, as he says it now reminds him of the best Bills team since the 1990s Super Bowl era.
Bullard's already thinking of how to top that and bringing in ideas of mixing it up for the 2021 season. He admits that Bills edits do hit differently, but he does enjoy delving into other teams and sports, even to the chagrin of his core fan base.
What's next is getting the team's attention. Bullard says the Bills got in touch with him in an email conversation back in 2018, but he knows his growth as an artist since then needs to be accounted for. He was also able to meet several players and present them with edits, which some autographed, including Thurman Thomas, Fred Jackson, Stevie Johnson, Donald Jones and Marcus Easley.
Bullard still sends edits the Bills way, in hopes of one day landing a gig. He'd love to be at Highmark Stadium this fall selling prints and posters — even merchandise with his designs on them — to members of the Bills Mafia.
"My dream would be to work for the Bills. That definitely would be the biggest dream of mine, I'd cry like a baby," Bullard said with a laugh.
"I think just to know that they notice me, or that they know of me, would be so dope. That'd be amazing. ... I'd love to sell prints and stuff while fans are walking into the game. Because mind you, a lot of the pictures, I'm like 'These could be one of a kind. Take 'em to an autograph signing, get 'em signed.' I would love to do that as people are walking into the stadium. Like I said, just to embrace the team, embrace the fans, that would be so dope to me. I've been thinking about that for years, now it's all about executing.
"I feel like sometimes I've been a little complacent, but now I've really gotta execute it. I've really gotta put that work in."
