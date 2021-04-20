It's easy to look back in hindsight. But what-ifs can still be a lot of fun.
What If Terry and Kim Pegula didn't buy the Buffalo Bills? What if the Buffalo Sabres didn't tank to draft Jack Eichel? What if the Bills won Super Bowl XXV? These are the questions Jeff Dahlberg wanted answered.
So he tried to himself in a his book, We All Just Bought a Team: The Biggest What-Ifs in Buffalo Sports History.
Born in Niagara Falls and an alumnus of North Tonawanda High School, Dahlberg is a freelance writer who also does work in promotional writing for entrepreneurs and businesses with Upstart NY. Dahlberg, a graduate of the University at Buffalo, drew inspiration for the book when Mike Pesca published Upon Further Review: The Greatest What-Ifs in Sports History in 2018.
Dahlberg was highly enthused to read Pesca's book, but one thing struck out to him.
"I was surprised to find out there were no Buffalo sports what-ifs in the book," Dahlberg said. "Thirty-seven different chapters, and yet, not one of them dealt with any one Buffalo sports thing. There was Boston sports things, New York sports things, U.S. Olympic sports things. What about Super Bowl XXV? What about No Goal?"
Dahlberg was ready to dive back into book writing, as he also authored Not Just Snow and Chicken Wings: Positive Stories About Buffalo's Rebirth back in 2016. Although that book is more about social interests in Western New York, he was able to dig into professional sports this time with chapters on the Bills and Sabres.
To start, he came up with a base of 10 what-if questions about Buffalo sports. Next was finding interview subjects, so Dahlberg reached out to local sports writers, authors and historians.
That includes Bills author and historian Jeff Miller; Tim Graham, senior writer for The Athletic; twointhebox.com blogger Chris Ostrander; Rochester Democrat & Chronicle sports writer and Bills reporter Sal Maiorana; Greater Buffalo Sports Hall of Famer and former writer Milt Northrop; Buffalo, Home of the Braves author Tim Wendel; Buffalo Hockey Central's John Krieger; WBFO's Matt Sabuda; former Buffalo Sabres public relations director Paul Wieland and more.
That was big for Dahlberg, because he wanted to show the full scope on each topic. Unlike some what-if books he's read, Dahlberg was looking to get multiple perspectives for reach topic.
"I like to have three or four people, or more, weighing in because a lot of times you get three or four different answers or perspectives on a question," said Dahlberg, who began writing the book in 2018. "And it makes it a lot more interesting for the reader."
The first chapter, which discusses the Pegula family taking ownership of the Bills following Ralph Wilson Jr. passing in 2014, is Dahlberg's favorite. On top of it being one of the more recent topics, Dahlberg enjoyed the cultivation of this chapter because of the nervousness around the team during the drought era.
Whether it was Jon Bon Jovi and Donald Trump's race to take ownership, or the infamous Toronto series from 2008 to 2012, there was real belief that the Bills could leave Orchard Park. Those fears may have been founded considering the movement the NFL has seen in recent years, with the Rams, Chargers and Raiders all relocating since 2016.
It must also be noted that Buffalo remains one of the NFL's smallest markets, ranking 31st out of 32 in Forbes' 2020 valuations. Those three teams mentioned all moved to the major markets of Los Angeles and Las Vegas, leaving St. Louis, San Diego and Oakland, respectively.
"We really were lucky because Terry Pegula had just bought the Sabres two years before," Dahlberg said. "And there was people that were trying to set up fan groups to try to sell stock with football players and there were things in the works where people weren't sure what was gonna happen. And so, he just had the big bucks and said I'm just gonna outbid everybody."
He continued: "St. Louis, I mean they're a little bit lucky because they won a Stanley Cup with the Blues, but I'm sure they'd still love to have a football team."
If the NFL was willing moving a franchise that was not far removed from the 'Greatest Show on Turf' years, who's to say the Bills, in the midst of a 17-year playoff drought, weren't next? Even as fickle as the major-market fans can be portrayed, the league is not afraid to make moves that value generating more revenue, as seen in its other relocations.
This book's stories range from the Bills and Sabres' heydays to the Buffalo Braves and Bisons. Having seen this book come into fruition, Dahlberg hopes it's to the delight of all Buffalo sports fans alike.
"People have their own opinion about it, but it's just interesting to see what some of the sports writers and authors, historians, have (in mind)," Dahlberg said. "I have my own, of course, opinions, but it just makes for an interesting read for anybody that is interested in Buffalo sports questions and likes to learn more about it. It'll make great fun at any kind of party or get together where people want to talk about Buffalo sports."
We All Just Bought a Team: The Biggest What-Ifs in Buffalo Sports History is available on various websites, including Amazon, Barnes & Noble, NFB Publishing, as well as Dahlberg's personal website, JeffDahlberg.com.
