Demos: Week 8 fantasy projections

We're about half way home, folks. Week seven was highlighted by great games, led by Pittsburgh outlasting Tennessee in a battle of undefeateds. There were more wild finishes for Detroit and Philadelphia, but we really saw the cream rise to the top.
Tampa Bay, Green Bay and New Orleans continue to flex their muscles in the NFC, while the Steelers and Kansas City seem to have the AFC in their grasps. PIT may be in the game of the week again this Sunday when it travels to Baltimore.
We also saw some surprising teams on the other end, as New England, Dallas and Chicago looked shell shocked.
But arguably the best game came from Kyler Murray and Arizona, as the MVP candidate outdueled the frontrunner for the award in Russell Wilson and Seattle. There were also a few waiver wire warriors, like Cleveland's Rashard Higgins stepping in for OBJ in Baker Mayfield's five-touchdown effort and Las Vegas' Nelson Agholor.
Who excited me most, though, were some established stars. Two of the greatest fantasy performances ever came this weekend from Davante Adams (13 receptions, 196 yards, 2 TDs) and Tyler Lockett (15 receptions, 200 yards, 3 TDs).
Also, huge shout out to Washington head coach Ron Rivera, as he finished his last round of chemo on Monday. We're all rooting for you and it makes Sunday's win over the Cowboys that much more impressive.
Now let's get going into week eight's slate.
Start 'em — Teddy Bridgewater, QB, Carolina Panthers
Teddy B, Teddy two gloves, Touchdown Teddy. Call him what you want, Bridgewater is balling out.
The former first-round pick is finally healthy and showing his promise as a franchise quarterback. He may have had a 5-0 stretch with the Saints last year, but this may be the best football he's played in his life.
Not only is he completing 72.2% of his passes — which is second in the league — he's top five in passing yards (1,930) and recorded three games with a passer rating of 113.5 or higher. In three of the last four games, he's had a QBR of 82.6 or above, as he's accounted for seven TDs (6 passing, 1 rushing) and three interceptions in the span.
The Louisville product gets a tasty matchup with Atlanta Thursday night, as the Falcons rank worst in the league in total yards (2,981) and passing yards (2,334) allowed, yards allowed per play (6.6) and TD passes given up (19), respectively.
Robby Anderson, D.J. Moore, Mike Davis and Curtis Samuel are all worth a start this week and should be guys to target for the rest of the season. And even though it's unclear if Christian McCaffrey will make his return Thursday, CAR's offense will be one to reckon with in short order.
Sit 'em — Myles Gaskin, RB, Miami Dolphins
I do like what the University of Washington product has put together, as he's posted 522 scrimmage yards (340 rushing, 182 receiving) for an average of 87 yards per game. But he's got Aaron Donald, Jalen Ramsey and the Los Angeles Rams coming to town.
L.A. is yielding the seventh-lowest fantasy points per game to running backs (15.4), but the last month has been even more impressive. Not only are the Rams a top-five fantasy scoring defense since week four, they have the most sacks in the NFL in that span (17), have only allowed one RB to hit 90-plus scrimmage yards since then and have only surrendered three TDs to RBs all season — all three coming in the first two weeks of their schedule.
The Tua Tagovailoa era may be getting underway for Miami, but don't expect Gaskin to be the catalyst in it just yet.
Sleeper of the week — Philadelphia, D/ST
Here lies the hope for the Dallas Cowboys. In a span of three weeks, the 'Boys have gone from historic offensive pace to one of the bare-bone units in the league. With the entire starting offensive line being banged up and third-string QB Ben DiNucci primed to start, the Eagles could be in for a treat when Big D pays them a visit.
Philly is a solid unit overall, ranking as the No. 13 fantasy defense in ESPN leagues. The Eagles may have given up 20 or more points in every game this year, but they also rank top three in QB hits (60), sacks (24), tackles for loss (52) and fumble recoveries (6).
The elite weaponry for the 'Boys will need to play big to keep them in this one. But even if it's DiNucci, or Andy Dalton clears concussion protocol, the Eagles D could have a field day.
Bills fantasy outlook — New England Patriots
Now before you go off on a tangent about how Buffalo barely beat a now 0-7 Jets team, there's a few things you should consider.
The Bills were down Cody Ford, John Brown and Josh Norman, and had to play 11 personnel (1 running back, 1 tight end) most of the game, due to Dawson Knox's COVID case leading to three other TEs being down for the game.
I'd say 5-2 sounds a whole lot better than 4-3. A win is a win and Buffalo has to take them when it can get them seeing how tough the AFC is.
I felt like this would be an ugly game beforehand, with the NYJ's Sam Darnold coming back under center, as well as Breshad Perriman, Mekhi Becton, and the debut of Denzel Mims. And it's never easy to sweep divisional opponents, especially on the road.
So we should look at the positives. Josh Allen (30-for-43, 307 passing yards, 61 rushing yards) did a lot of growing up in this game, notching his third 300-yard passing game of the season, a season-high in rushing yards, and his fourth outing this year with at least a 68.6% completion rate.
This was the third time all season he's accounted for over 360 yards of offense, the most by any QB in the league. Even as up-and-down as he can be, JA17 has shown the ability to put the offense on his back.
One of the most encouraging signs was seeing Zack Moss return, as the rookie back accounted for 72 scrimmage yards (47 rushing, 25 receiving, 6.7 yards per carry, 7.2 yards per touch). Even though Devin Singletary will still be key to the offense, Moss' return could beneficial in turning around Buffalo's lack of success on the ground.
Stefon Diggs (6 receptions, 48 yards) had a ho-hum day for his standards, while Cole Beasley (11 receptions, 112 yards) played the role of the star with a career-high in catches and tied his career-best yardage mark. Tyler Kroft (4 receptions, 64 yards, 16 yards per reception) also got in on the action for his best outing of the year.
Tyler Bass was also good, not great, going six of eight on field goal attempts.
The best thing the Bills saw was their defense putting out a noteworthy performance. The Jets had 190 yards of offense, yielded six sacks and turned the ball over twice. Jerry Hughes was the lead dog, finishing with six tackles, two sacks, 2.5 TFLs, one deflection, three QB hits and the the game-clinching INT.
Next up is the Patriots, after they were drubbed by San Francisco, 33-6. Bill Belichick is coming off his worst loss as Pats' head coach, so I'm sure he'll have something cooked up on the defensive end.
I don't expect the Bills offense to light the world on fire, but it should be able to do just enough to pull away in the game.
The biggest key will be how New England QB Cam Newton looks, as he and the offense have cooled since a hot start and his COVID-19 bout. Hopefully Buffalo can limit another offense it possess more talent than, even with a former league MVP directing the huddle.
We must also remember coach Sean McDermott and general manager Brandon Beane saw Cam every day from 2011-16 while working in Carolina. If you're gonna take anything from this game fantasy wise, I'd suggest starting Buffalo's D.
A 5-2 Bills team hosting a 2-4 Pats team? Man, 2020 never fails to surprise us.
