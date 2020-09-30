Demos: Week 4 fantasy projections

And we're off folks. Week three brought exciting matchups and some names that are staking their claim for the MVP. Russell Wilson, Aaron Rodgers, Patrick Mahomes, and yes, Josh Allen, have all set themselves apart from the pack.
We've also reached the month of October and we're just now seeing the first COVID-19 outbreak in the NFL. As disappointing as it is to see Minnesota and Tennessee shutting down their facilities, I think it's the right call. Plus, with the small amount of players/staff testing positive, I'm glad to see they're taking extra precaution to make sure the rest of the league stays corona free.
This has affected the Titans-Steelers matchup — which will be played either Monday or Tuesday — and could potentially affect the Vikings-Texans game, so stay tuned for updates.
Before we all watch the "great" Broncos-Jets matchup Thursday night (all jokes here), here are my names of note for week four.
Start 'em — Nick Chubb, RB, Cleveland Browns
I do think the Browns offense as a whole is in line for a good day, so it was easy to go with the unit's best player. Not only has CLE's offensive line taken steps forward, Dallas' defense has taken a nosedive from its 2018 pace.
The Cowboys are one of eight teams to be ranked in the bottom 10 defensive rankings in both rushing and passing yards allowed per game. Chubb is one of the last backs they want to see right now, as he ranks fourth in the league in rushing yards (292) and is tied for first in rushing touchdowns (4).
In the last two games, Chubb is averaging 116 rushing yards per game and he's scored all four of his TDs in that span. His 292 yards this season push him to 1,786 since the start of last season, only trailing 2019 rushing champ Derrick Henry.
Although Kareem Hunt should steal some more touches from Chubb (54 touches for Chubb, 47 for Hunt), the former Georgia Bulldog is a true workhouse with a favorable matchup ahead.
Sit 'em — Darius Slayton, WR, New York Giants
The sophomore is one of my favorite young wideouts, but I'm not sure how he figures in this matchup. Yes, the Los Angeles Rams' Jalen Ramsey has had his ups and down this season, giving up 10 catches on 16 targets thus far.
But let's be real, matchups against Dallas' and Buffalo's dynamic receiving corps in two of the first three games are no easy tasks. The former All-Pro is still playing at a high level, as he's posted a respectable 72.2 PFF grade.
Slayton did snap in week one, posting a six-catch, 102-yard, two-TD effort against Pittsburgh. But since then, he's only garnered six receptions for 86 yards and no scores. Throw in Sterling Shepard being on injured reserve, Slayton could be in for a tough day clamouring No. 1-receiver attention.
Fellow second-year man Daniel Jones (5 turnovers in 3 games) is riding the struggle bus too, so this up-and-coming tandem could be in trouble against L.A.
Sleeper of the week — Robby Anderson, WR, Carolina Panthers
Can you guess who's the No. 8-ranked receiver in PPR leagues? That's right, it's Anderson. He's the surprise name in the top ten, as he's showing off his big-play ability in Carolina.
The speedster ranks fifth in the league in receiving yards (278) and has caught 20 of his 24 targets (83.3%), tying him for ninth in catch rate for players who have at least 10 targets and receptions.
He did see his numbers drop to a degree in week three, but Anderson recorded two 100-yard games in as many weeks to open the season. The fifth-year wideout also has a nice matchup with Arizona, as the Cardinals have seen some mediocrity with their play in the secondary.
One other speedy receiver — Washington's Terry McLaurin — toasted up AZ in week two, totaling seven catches, 125 yards and a TD.
Bills fantasy outlook — Las Vegas Raiders
Say it with me, Josh Allen is an MVP candidate. This is not a drill.
The Allen roller coaster had the L.A. Rams come in for a visit in week three, and they got the same result as all of Buffalo's opponents thus far. The Bills nearly blew a 28-3 lead, with the Rams scoring 29 unanswered.
But clutch Allen showed his face again, notching his ninth career fourth-quarter comeback and it was the 10th time he's put together a game-winning drive. There was a lot of good (24-for-33, 311 passing yards, 5 total TDs, 128.9 passer rating, 83.8 QBR) and some bads (sacked 4 times, 1 extremely questionable INT, 1 lost fumble), but it all came in a Bills win.
Aside from Russell Wilson, no QB has accounted for more fantasy points, as Allen has totaled 12 TDs (10 passing, 2 rushing) in 2020.
It's always nice to see big days from the receiving corps, with Cole Beasley notching his third 100-yard game as a Bill, as well as Gabriel Davis continuing to show his ascent, while Diggs takes on No. 1 corners and John Brown missed time with a calf injury. But Buffalo also saw Devin Singletary (71 rushing yards, 50 receiving) pick up the slack with Zack Moss out, passing 100 yards from scrimmage for the first time since the wildcard game in Houston.
I think a factor in that was the new Dion Dawkins-Cody Ford-Mitch Morse-Brian Winters-Daryl Williams o-line combo. We should see more of the same against Vegas, which ranks 27th in total yards allowed, 28th in rushing yards allowed and 25th in points allowed per game.
The Bills defense had more ups and downs than Allen last week (478 yards allowed, 32 points, 2 turnovers), but they should regroup with Tremaine Edmunds and Matt Milano regaining their forms after returning to the lineup. The Raiders offense is a pretty solid unit, but they could be hampered with Henry Ruggs III, Bryan Edwards and Darren Waller all being banged up.
Mario Addison's status will be key too, who left the game with an injury and was replaced admirably by A.J. Epenesa. Josh Norman also practiced Wednesday, so he could be making his Bills debut before we know it.
I wouldn't say the Buffalo D has lived up to its potential yet, but with Derek Carr's dink-and-dunk approach and injured weapons, the Bills unit could be a worthy start in your lineup.
Respond to sports reporter Khari Demos on Twitter @riri_demos or at khari.demos@gnnewspaper.com.
