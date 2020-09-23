Demos: Week 3 fantasy projections

Another week, another rash of injuries.
NFL week two had one of the more devastating streak of injuries I can ever remember. Saquon Barkley, Courtland Sutton, Nick Bosa, Soloman Thomas, Bruce Irvin, Malik Hooker and Anthony Barr are all done for the year, not to mention names like Christian McCaffrey, Drew Lock, Jimmy Garoppolo and Raheem Mostert, who are also out indefinitely.
This doesn't even include guys like Michael Thomas and George Kittle, who are nursing injuries from week one.
With half of the league on the IR, here's a look at some names to note for week three.
Start 'em — Kyler Murray, QB, Arizona Cardinals
There's a lot of young, superstar signal callers in the league, but K1 may just be my favorite. The sophomore QB has gotten AZ off and running, guiding the Cards to their first 2-0 start since the 2015 season — the year they last made an appearance in the NFC title game.
Murray is the definition of dual-threat QB, as he's posted a 66.7% completion rate with an 83.4 QBR, to go along with 158 rushing yards, a 7.5 yards per carry average, and three rushing touchdowns. Those rank first, first and second amongst QBs, respectively, while that yards per carry average is tops in the NFL.
Plus, having the league's reception leader out wide doesn't hurt. The DeAndre Hopkins trade looks better by the week, as the Clemson product has 22 catches through two games.
Murray will lead Arizona against a lowly Detroit defense, after giving up an average of 6.5 yards per play, 34.5 points and of 425.5 yards per game, which respectively rank fifth, third and fifth worst in the league. The Lions also have the 32nd ranked rush defense, giving up an average of 205 yards on the ground per game.
The Packers and Bears had no troubles with this D and neither should the Cardinal's high-paced offense.
Sit 'em — Todd Gurley, RB, Atlanta Falcons
The curious case of Mr. Gurley continues on in ATL. The 2017 NFL offensive player of the year has failed to launch once again, only totaling 118 scrimmage yards through two games, with a 3.2 yards per touch average. That mark is way off for one of the league's most productive back in the last five years and would be by far the lowest single-season average of his career.
I really think it's a mix of things. The Falcons offensive line is average at best, but I do think we're unfortunately seeing the decline of what could have been an all-time great. Even beyond the yards per touch numbers, his usage rate is far lower than his prime with the Los Angeles Rams.
During his two All-Pro seasons, Gurley recorded 123 catches (on 168 targets), 1,368 receiving yards and 10 TDs. Since then, he's only hauled in 33 passes on just 54 targets. Through two games in ATL, he's only garnered five targets and two receptions. Obviously his receiving numbers don't tell the whole story of his play in the backfield, but his receiving ability is what added to his specialness.
Even with the ups and downs that the ATL offense has shown, Gurley is at a career-low 3.3 yards per tote and did not record a target in a week two loss where the Falcons offense scored 39 points. I know it's early and all, but the former Georgia Bulldog has been trending downward for some time.
Throw in the fact that the Chicago defense Gurley faces this week is getting back to its 2018 form, the sixth-year back may not be what you want in your lineup.
Sleeper of the week — Tampa Bay, D/ST
The Buccaneers are back, which boosts the thought of calling 2020 one of the oddest years ever. With Tom Brady in TB, the offense steals all the headlines. But make no mistake, this defense is no joke.
If they haven't by now, their names should catch your eye. Ndamukong Suh, Jason Pierre-Paul, Shaquil Barrett, Devin White, Lavonte David and Vita Vea lead a defense with under the radar players like Antoine Winfield Jr., William Gholston, Carlton Davis and Sean Murphy-Bunting.
The numbers back them up as well, ranking 10th in the league in yards allowed per play (5.1), tied for second in takeaways (4) and fourth in turnover rate (16%), as well as seventh lowest in percentage of drives ending in an offensive score (32%) and tying for the fourth highest team sack total (6).
The Bucs do travel to Denver this week, but they'll be taking on backup QB Jeff Driskel, with Lock on the shelf with a rotator cuff strain. The third-year QB may have flashed with two TDs last week, but he also threw an interception, completed 52.9% of his passes and was sacked six times.
Bills fantasy outlook — Los Angeles Rams
The Bills are 2-0 and are atop the AFC East. Life is good, you know?
Now that Buffalo got two Ws against JV programs like the Jets and Dolphins, the Bills get their toughest task yet with the Rams. It looks like L.A. has gotten back to its 2018 form as well, when it fell just short of a Super Bowl win in Sean McVay's second head coaching season.
But this isn't the same Buffalo, either. And they're leaning on (dare I say) a budding superstar at the quarterback position.
The leaps and bounds Josh Allen has taken forward are not so outlandish when you consider his physical gifts. He looks light years past the rookie we saw take over in '18, as he's leading the league in passing yards (729), compiled a 6-to-0 TD-to-INT ratio, completing 70.4% of his passes, with an 89.7 QBR and a 122.9 passer rating. Those ratings rank second and third, respectively, across the league.
And we can't forget about those legs, as he's fourth amongst QBs in rushing yards. Add in a deep group of weapons, Allen is a legit MVP candidate.
Now Jalen Ramsey may travel with Stefon Diggs in this one, as the latter is tied for the league lead in receiving yards (239) and is fourth in receptions (16). But a receiving core with John Brown, Cole Beasley and Gabriel Davis should come in handy if Diggs is slowed down.
It was encouraging to see the running game pick up a tad, but with Aaron Donald and a solid front four on the schedule, it could be tough sledding on the ground. Zack Moss and Devin Singletary may be almost identical in terms of carries — Singletary has 19, while Moss has 17 — but the sophomore back could have more upside due to his receiving ability (7 catches on 10 targets through 2 games).
The Rams offense looks potent once again, with Jared Goff hitting his stride like the former Pro Bowler he is. The unknown status of linebackers Tremaine Edmunds and Matt Milano makes this week a tough play for the Bills defense. Former Bill Robert Woods, Cooper Kupp and Tyler Higbee could all be viable starts for a Buffalo unit that allowed Ryan Fitzpatrick (31-for-47, 328 passing yards, 2 TDs) and Mike Gesicki (8 catches, 130 receiving yards, 1 TD) to carve it up last week.
As crazy as it sounds, my hope is that the Bills play a little more through their offense while the defense gets healthy. Which could be beneficial down the stretch once the D gets back to full strength.
Buffalo relying on its offense and passing attack? No way. Man, 2020 really is something else.
