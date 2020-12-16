Demos: Week 15 fantasy projections

Week 14 will go down as the week Buffalo rose up as an AFC powerhouse, knocking off Pittsburgh on a primetime stage. More on that game later.
Speaking of the AFC, that Steelers' loss opened the door for Kansas City, as the defending champs took over the No. 1 spot in the conference despite Patrick Mahomes throwing three picks in Miami. Even as dominant as the 12-1 Chiefs are, the AFC is still loaded.
Tennessee, Cleveland and Indianapolis are all 9-4, while Miami and Baltimore sit at 8-5, the latter due to tremendous comeback win over Cleveland in what may have been the game of the year.
The NFC got interesting when Jalen Hurts and Philadelphia upset New Orleans, opening the door for Green Bay to perch itself atop the conference standings. The way those teams finish will be crucial. Both sit at 10-3 but the Packers hold the tiebreaker due to their Week 3 win over the Saints.
The conference as a whole is a crapshoot, as the Los Angeles Rams, Seattle and Arizona could all make the playoffs out of the NFC West, while Washington and Tampa Bay are playing better football down the stretch. Things aren't definitive yet, though, as Chicago and Minnesota still have outside shots to sneak in as the No. 7 seed.
My waiver wire picks this week goes as follows: Denver's K.J. Hamler, LA Charger wideout Tyron Johnson and Hurts as mentioned before, after the rookie QB accounted for 273 yards of offense (167 passing, 106 rushing, 1 TD) in his first start.
Week 15 should mean you're in the fantasy semifinals, so congrats on making it this far. Here are some matchups to keep an eye on:
START 'EM
Jonathan Taylor, RB, Indianapolis Colts
I have been one of the many frustrated owners with Taylor this season, so it's been great to see Indy looking to the Wisconsin product as a workhorse of late. After averaging 15 touches per game through his first nine outings, the rookie back has seen a bump up to 21 per game over the past three weeks.
Taylor scampered for a season-high 150 yards and two touchdowns in Week 14, as he's rushed for 90 or more yards in three straight games for an average of 110.3 yards per game in that span. His eyes must be lighting up with Houston on the schedule again, seeing as he accounted for 135 yards from scrimmage (91 rushing, 44 receiving, 8.4 yards per touch) and a receiving score against the Texans just two weeks ago.
Taylor took advantage of one of the league's worst defenses, as Houston ranks bottom five in total yards and rushing yards allowed, rushing touchdowns allowed and yards per carry allowed.
The Texans have had seven players rush for 100 yards against them this season, including the Bears' David Montgomery in Week 14 (113 yards, 1 TD, 10.3 yards per carry).
Nyheim Hines and Jordan Wilkins may sneak into the mix, as always. But Taylor has shown to be the most talented back on the roster.
SIT 'EM
Matt Ryan, QB, Atlanta Falcons
Matty Ice might stand for his ice cold play at the moment. During Atlanta's recent 1-3 stretch, Ryan has thrown four TDs against five INTs, with a 55.5% completion rate. In all four outings, he's had a QBR at 41.3 or lower (league average is 50), as well as an average passer rating of 65.4.
Some of his struggles have hinged on Julio Jones' health, missing two of those four outings and hobbling through another. But with weapons like Calvin Ridley and Russell Gage, it's alarming to see this drop off for the 35 year old.
The Falcons now host the Buccaneers, who tied for a season-high six sacks against Minnesota in week 14. Tampa's defense has been opportunistic all season, recording five or more sacks on four occasions, as well as forcing multiple turnovers in seven outings.
If Jones is able to play, that definitely could be a boost for Ryan and the offense. But regardless, the 12-year veteran could have his hands full taking on one of the best playmaking defenses for the first time in a two week span.
SLEEPER OF THE WEEK
J.K. Dobbins, RB, Baltimore Ravens
The Ohio State product is finally carving out his role in this vaunted running game. Dobbins has averaged 13 carries and 64.6 rushing yards per game over the last three games, as he's rushed for a TD in all three outings.
It's about time the rookie back got more touches, as his 5.3 yards per carry this season rank third amongst running backs, trailing only Nick Chubb and Miles Sanders. Although Gus Edwards is still a factor, Mark Ingram's diminished role has allowed Dobbins and Edwards to join forces with Lamar Jackson for the league's best rushing unit.
Next on the slate is Jacksonville, whose run defense ranks third worst in yards allowed and first downs allowed, respectively, as well as tying for the fourth most rushing TD against and tying for fifth highest in yards per carry allowed.
The Jaguars' run D has really opened the floodgates in recent weeks. JAX has yielded a 100-yard rusher in each of the last three games, including Derrick Henry in Week 14, as the league's reigning rushing champ toted the rock to the tune of 215 yards and two TDs.
BILLS OUTLOOK
at Denver Broncos
In what was the biggest Buffalo win of the new millennium, the Bills outlasted the Steelers to get to 10-3 for the first time since 1991. It was a complete team effort, as Buffalo handled Pittsburgh in just about all major statistical categories.
Tthe Bills really won the game on third downs, going 7 for 14 while holding the Steelers to 1 for 10. That allowed Buffalo to hold an advantage in time of possession of 35:15 to 24:45.
Josh Allen felt the "Blitzburgh" pressure early, but he sifted through it to complete 12 straight passes in the second half and finish 24 for 43 with 266 yards of offense (238 passing, 28 rushing), two TDs and one INT. Those touchdown tosses put Allen at 35 total TDs for the season, the most for any Bills player in franchise history.
Speaking of franchise history, Stefon Diggs tied another Bills record, as his 10 receptions Sunday put him at league-leading 100 for the season, matching Eric Moulds' team record from 2002. Diggs totaled 130 receiving yards and a TD, and he ranks third in the league with 1,167 yards.
Aside from the Allen-Diggs duo, it was a ho-hum day for the Buffalo skill group, with Cole Beasley hauling in five passes, Gabriel Davis hitting the end zone and Zack Moss and Devin Singletary combining for 75 yards on the ground.
Although most of the Buffalo skill guys didn't have breakout games, the offensive line must be commended for holding the best pass-rushing unit in the NFL to only one sack.
The defense came to play, too, holding Ben Roethlisberger to 187 yards and a 56.8% completion rate, offsetting his two TDs with two INTs. His first of the night really changed the tone of the game, as Taron Johnson made a house call for Buffalo's first defensive TD since 2017.
Although James Washington and JuJu Smith-Schuster both hit the end zone, the latter was the only fantasy relevant Steeler, as he had six receptions for 55 yards and that score. It was also nice to see the Bills hold James Conner and the running game in check with Maurkice Pouncey's return, even if Pittsburgh has had a subpar rushing attack this season.
The Buffalo D has been red hot, holding teams to 18.7 points per game in the last three outings and forcing multiple turnovers in five of the last seven games.
The Bills look ahead to Week 15 in Denver, as Drew Lock is coming off a career day with 280 passing yards, four TD passes, no interceptions, a 77.8% completion rate, a 149.5 passer rating and an 86.8 QBR in a win over the Panthers. The question is, though, which Lock will Buffalo see?
In his four wins this season, Lock has thrown seven TDs against four picks. In six losses, he's got six TDs against nine INTs.
Lock does have a talented group of weapons, including Hamler, Jerry Jeudy and Tim Patrick, and Noah Fant could return from injury as well. Buffalo has had struggles stopping the run, so it'll be intriguing to see how it holds up against Melvin Gordon and Phillip Lindsay.
I don't expect this to be a cakewalk, though, for the Bills offense. It'll be a good test playing against Vin Fangio's defense, which still has talents like Bradley Chubb and Justin Simmons. But that may not be enough to stop Allen and company from continuing on as one of the league's top passing units.
And with the possibility of John Brown returning for the Saturday afternoon action, Denver's defense could go up in smoke (pun very intended). The Bills could use it, as one more win will clinch the AFC East crown for the first time since 1995.
Respond to sports reporter Khari Demos on Twitter @riri_demos or at khari.demos@gnnewspaper.com. Also, be sure to listen to the GNN Sports Podcast, on Spotify, Anchor, Apple Podcasts and more.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.