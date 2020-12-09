Demos: Week 14 fantasy projections

Week 13 will be remembered for several near upsets, but also two huge ones, with the New York Giants taking down Seattle and Washington knocking off undefeated Pittsburgh. Now those two squads look to be the frontrunners in the laughable NFC East.
The Steelers' loss has the AFC looking as open as its been all year, now that Kansas City is also 11-1 and Buffalo and Cleveland are on their heels at 9-3. The AFC South should be fun down the stretch, too, as Tennessee and Indianapolis battle things out at 8-4.
With the Browns' big win over the Titans, they seem to be the top wild card squad. Things could get interesting, though, with Miami, Las Vegas, Baltimore and New England all vying for those other two spots.
Over in the NFC, New Orleans and Green Bay keep rolling, while the Los Angeles Rams have emerged as a dark horse Super Bowl contender. Especially with how Seattle and Tampa Bay have looked in recent weeks, the wild card really is up in the air, leaving the door open for Arizona and red-hot Minnesota, which has won five of its last six.
My waiver wire guys this week are Detroit's Quintez Cephus, Washington's Logan Thomas and Indy's T.Y. Hilton, who I'm sure you all dropped at some point during his disappointing season.
Week 14 means the fantasy playoffs are here, so let's look into some matchups.
START 'EM
Phillip Rivers, QB, Indianapolis Colts
It looks like old man Rivers is turning back the clock. The 17-year vet is saving some of his best for last, as he's led Indy to a 3-1 mark in its last four with eight touchdown passes against two interceptions.
In this stretch, Rivers is averaging 294 passing yards per game, and he's topped the 100-plus passer rating and 65 QBR marks three times each.
Part of the 39-year-old's success is having a dominant offensive line, as well as a compliment of receivers including a healthy Hilton and Michael Pittman Jr., three pass-catching TEs — Mo Alie-Cox, Trey Burton and Jack Doyle — and three backs in Jonathan Taylor, Nyheim Hines and Jordan Wilkins who all have receiving skills as out of the backfield.
They all could pose threats to the Vegas secondary, as the Raiders have allowed 35.3 points per game in their last three. And although not all of those points have been on the LV defense, it has struggled at times, ranking 11th in both passing yards allowed (3,164) and fantasy points per game to QBs (19.3).
A big factor here should be the Raiders' lack of pass rush. Vegas is tied for the third-lowest sack total in the league at 15. The Colts have kept Rivers upright, tying for the second-lowest sack rate in the NFL at 3%.
SIT 'EM
Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, Kansas City Chiefs
The rookie sensation has cooled off a bit, culminating in a zero-touch game against Denver in Week 13, where he was listed as "healthy." Mix in the addition of Le'Veon Bell, the LSU product has been frustrating fantasy owners during the second half of the season.
Since his season-high 161 rushing yards against Buffalo, CEH has only topped out at 69 rushing yards in a game and has yet to hit above 80 scrimmage yards in any of those six outings. Hopefully he's healing well from last week's pseudo scratch, but Miami's defense poses a real threat.
Outside of Kyler Murray, no one has rushed for over 100 yards individually against the Dolphins this season, meaning the RB position has been handled pretty well down in South Beach. Although it's not the most elite placing, Miami is tied for 11th in terms of fantasy points per game allowed to tailbacks (17.4).
Factoring in Andy Reid's pass-happy scheme, Brian Flores' defensive prowess and Edwards-Helaire's recent trends and health, this matchup seems doomed for the national champion LSU Tiger.
SLEEPER OF THE WEEK
Wayne Gallman, RB, New York Giants
Losing Saquon Barkely was not ideal, but Gallman's play should embolden NYG to bring him back in 2021. The Clemson alumnus has been on fire as of late, setting a career best with 94 rushing yards in Week 12 before recording his first 100-rushing yard effort last week in Seattle (135 yards, 8.4 yards per carry).
Gallman failed to hit the end zone against the Seahawks, wrapping a streak of five games with a TD, where he hit pay dirt six times. The main factor holding the 2016 national champion back is his lack of receiving numbers, which is why he's the perfect sleeper candidate.
Now Gallman and Big Blue see the Cardinals, who have been just OK at best against RBs this season. Arizona is ranked 12th, respectively, in RB fantasy points per game (18.9) and point total overall (226.3).
The Cards have also given up over 100 yards rushing to each team during their three-game losing streak with an average of 131.3 yards per game.
BILLS OUTLOOK
vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
Buffalo got to 9-3 and looked as good as that record sounds. Even with some of San Francisco's injuries, it was alarming to see how Buffalo's Brian Daboll took Niners' DC Robert Saleh to school Monday night. Behind 34 points and 449 yards of offense, the Bills finally won their first Monday nighter since 1999, when Doug Flutie circled the wagons.
This was arguably Josh Allen's best performance as a passer (32 of 40, 375 yards, 4 TDs, 0 INTs, 139.1 passer rating, 75.2 QBR), especially factoring in the defense he was playing and the coach he was up against.
Allen now has three four-TD pass games this season — tied for most in a season for a Bills QB — as well as his fourth game hitting over an 100 passer rating and 70-plus QBR, earning him his third AFC player of the week award this year.
Through 28 games in his first two seasons, the Wyoming product had five outings with those passing rates.
The Buffalo receiving corps remains deadly sans John Brown, as Stefon Diggs (10 receptions, 92 yards), Cole Beasley (9 receptions, 130 yards, 1 TD) and Gabriel Davis (3 receptions, 68 yards, 22.7 yards per catch, 1 TD) cooked the 49ers secondary, while Dawson Knox and Isaiah McKenzie both got in the end zone on beautiful play designs.
The Bills' running game was only complimentary this time around, but Devin Singletary (83 yards from scrimmage) continues to show his prowess as a dual-threat back.
Although Zack Moss fumbled early on, this was a pretty clean showing from Buffalo. Yielding just one sack and only being called for four penalties, the Bills also won the turnover battle on a 2-1 edge.
Buffalo's defense looks as healthy as ever with Matt Milano's return, as it held Kyle Shanahan's vaunted running game to under 100 yards as a team, dropping the Niners to 1-4 this season when held under the century mark. Nick Mullens was flustered despite hitting the 300-yard mark with three TDs, throwing two INTs.
Tre'Davious White and Micah Hyde came up with those picks, which added to the latter's best game of the year (12 tackles, 6 solo tackles, 1 INT, 1 pass deflection). The Bills' D is getting back to a strong level, forcing multiple turnovers in three of the last four games and holding five of their last seven opponents under 30 points.
One area of concern was seeing some San Fran receivers get loose, as Brandon Aiyuk (5 receptions, 95 yards, 1 TD) and Deebo Samuel (6 receptions, 73 yards) had fine outings.
That should be most concerning heading into this Pittsburgh matchup, as the Steelers have five receivers with over 340 yards and four TDs — Diontae Johnson, Chase Claypool, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Eric Ebron and James Washington — the only team in the league with those numbers.
With an inefficient running attack, the key will be pressuring Ben Roethlisberger, who saw the Steelers' undefeated season vanish Monday evening. Big Ben has cooled off in recent weeks, posting a sub-90 passer rating in each of the last three games and throwing a pick in all three outings (5 TDs, 3 INTs in the span).
But the big question is what the Bills can do against the new Steel Curtain D. Although Alex Smith was sacked three times in Week 13, he shrugged that off to carve Pittsburgh up in the short-to-intermediate area. That will be needed to slow down T.J. Watt and friends, as he leads the league in sacks for the NFL's top pass rushing unit.
I get chills thinking of what Bills Stadium would be like heading into this Sunday night battle. C'mon 2020, why must you be so cruel?
Respond to sports reporter Khari Demos on Twitter @riri_demos or at khari.demos@gnnewspaper.com. Also, be sure to listen to the GNN Sports Podcast, on Spotify, Anchor, Apple Podcasts and more.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.