Demos: Plenty of talent at the Senior Bowl

The annual Senior Bowl all-star game was this past weekend and several names stood out. It may not have been a traditional operation during the week, but this year's game means that much more with the NFL scouting combine going virtual and more of an emphasis on pro days.
Here are some names and positions that stood out to me, as well as a few players the Bills could look to come draft weekend:
WIDE RECEIVER
Every year it seems like an influx of wide receivers flood the NFL with much acclaim. Whether it was Chase Claypool, Brandon Aiyuk and Michael Pittman Jr. last year, or Terry McLaurin and Deebo Samuel in 2019, wideouts have been breaking out during Senior Bowl week.
The 2021 crop was no different and may even have more options. If you're looking for big-bodied guys, Louisville's Dez Fitzpatrick, Florida's Trevon Grimes and Tennessee's Josh Palmer lived up to their frames. The slot duties were handled nicely by Clemson's Amari Rodgers and South Carolina's Shi Smith.
We had speedsters like Arizona State's Frank Darby too, who shined after only playing two games this past fall. And I didn't even mention names like former Florida Gator Kadarius Toney and Oklahoma State star Tylan Wallace, as they practiced during the week but held off from the game.
Toney is a name I'd love to target, but the do-it-all playmaker may be gone before Buffalo picks at 30. But another player I think to target in the middle rounds would be UCLA's Demetric Felton. The former Bruin recorded 995 all-purpose yards in six games in 2020 (668 rushing, 159 receiving, 168 kick return) and eight total touchdowns.
While Felton played running back in college, he easily transitioned to WR last week, cooking plenty of DBs in the slot. I know wide receiver may not be the Bills' top priority, but Felton is the type of weapon every modern NFL offense needs.
His services could be especially useful if Buffalo is unable to bring back Isaiah McKenzie and/or Andre Roberts, as well as if Isaiah Hodgins doesn't pan out.
RUNNING BACK
There were a few solid RBs in the mix, but one stood out above the rest. North Carolina's Michael Carter showed out, totaling 75 yards from scrimmage in Saturday's action, as he touted a 7.5 yards per touch average and an all-out effort TD run where he carried the pile with his 5-foot-8, 199-pound frame.
The former Tar Heel had back-to-back 1,000-yard rushing seasons in Chapel Hill, including 1,668 all-purpose yards, eight yards per carry and 11 total TDs in 2020. Carter did this all while sharing the backfield with Javonte Williams, who also projects as a high-round draftee.
Aside from Carter, a name from the week that Buffalo should keep an eye on is Alabama tailback Najee Harris. Not only did the former Crimson Tide back carry on the tradition as a Heisman finalist, the 6-foot-2, 230-pound Harris possesses the receiving and blocking skills to be a three-down back at the next level.
Whether it's a blazing weapon like Carter, or a traditional downhill runner like Harris, the Bills could upgrade there after Devin Singletary and Zack Moss only combined for 1,168 rushing yards and seven total TDs.
TIGHT END
The tight end position is always so wishy washy, but there were a couple of players that caught my eye. Ole Miss' Kenny Yeboah flashed his hops on a late TD for the National team, as he poses as a matchup nightmare in the red zone.
Yeboah was often underutilized as a Rebel — sounds like another former Ole Miss TE we know here in Buffalo — but he was uber productive with limited opportunities. The Allentown, PA native scored 11 touchdowns over the past two seasons and recorded 524 yards on 27 catches this past fall (19.4 yards per reception).
Another player that flashed was former Bowling Green stud Quintin Morris, who caught three passes for 52 yards on Saturday, including a 35-yard dash in the second half where he hurdled a defender.
I recall watching Morris in the fall when University at Buffalo RB Jaret Patterson ravaged the BG defense for over 300 yards. That night started a span of three straight games to close the season for Morris with four or more receptions and over 60 receiving yards.
Morris seems to have the makings of a true possession TE, as he recorded 40-plus reception, 500-plus yard seasons in both 2018 and 2019, including seven receiving scores during the 2018 campaign. Considering the volatile play of Dawson Knox, Lee Smith and Tyler Kroft (as well as his impending free agency), Buffalo could sure up the position group with options like these in the mid-round range.
DEFENSE
Defensively, there were several stars in the game, specifically on the National team. Defensive MVP and Tulane product Cameron Sample, Notre Dame's Daelin Hayes and the Ohio State tandem of Jonathon Cooper and Baron Browning made plays all week and throughout the game.
Cooper and Browning's numbers as Buckeyes may not speak to their true talents, but they're names who could be better fits in the league. Cooper has the skillset to move inside and outside on the d-line, while Browning should be able to produce more as a pass rusher if he's used as a rush backer at the next level.
One guy that really caught my attention was Cal's Camryn Bynum. A four-year starter for the Golden Bears, he received high Pro Football Focus grades throughout most of his tenure in Berkeley, including an honorable mention selection to PFF's All-Pac-12 team for 2020.
With a 6-foot, 200-pound size, Bynum can play outside or in the slot, as he often was pressed up in coverage back in 2019. His only knock? A lack of ball skills, with only six INTs in four seasons.
Could Buffalo add another Senior Bowl CB to the roster, like it did with Dane Jackson last year? Possibly. Another pass rusher could be added in the draft as well.
Clearly upgrading the defense will be important to the Bills prospects for 2021, as the 2020 unit took a dip from the elite play of 2018 and 2019.
