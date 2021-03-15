Demos: A few targets for the Bills in free agency

The Bills are set up for another run in 2021. But they better not be done making moves.
Buffalo GM Brandon Beane did not rest on his laurels after constructing a final four team in 2020. After re-signing or extending Matt Milano, Micah Hyde, Daryl Williams and Jon Feliciano — as well as restructuring deals with Mitch Morse, Mario Addison and Vernon Butler — the Bills should be the favorite to repeat as AFC East champs.
But in the words of Lee Corso, "not so fast my friends." New England is spending free agent money like it got an unlimited stimulus check. The Jets signed Corey Davis to a lucrative deal, and the Dolphins are loaded with draft capital.
Both Miami and New York entered Monday in the NFL's top 10 in cap space numbers, New York at $69 million (third most) and Miami at $33 million (10th). At this point, though, the Patriots' moves have to be most concerning.
Despite Cam Newton coming back after an up-and-down 2020, the additions of Nelson Agholor, Matt Judon, Jonnu Smith, Deatrich Wise, Jalen Mills, Trent Brown, Kendrick Bourne and Davon Godchaux — as well as the returns of Dont’a Hightower and Patrick Chung after opting out last fall — have Bill Belichick looking like the evil genius we've always loathed and feared.
So with the AFC East looking more up for grabs than last season, here are some names I hope the Bills target as this frantic free agency opens.
MIKE DAVIS, RB, CAROLINA
Davis filled in tremendously for Christian McCaffrey in 2020, pilling up 1,015 yards from scrimmage and eight total touchdowns (six rushing). Not only were those TDs a career high, the South Carolina product had a career-best mark in receptions (59) and recorded four games with 90-plus yards from scrimmage.
Davis' 642 rushing yards aren't eye popping, but they do look more impressive considering they were behind the Panthers' offensive line, which was one of the more below-average units in the league (ranked 18th according to PFF). He could be a dual-threat option for a Bills team that got a combined 1,238 rushing yards and six rushing scores from Devin Singletary, Zack Moss and T.J. Yeldon.
The reason I'm intrigued by the six-year pro is because he checks several boxes. Not only could Davis supplant Moss as a downhill runner if the latter doesn't pan out in year two, Davis has shown to be an effective receiver too, which is crucial for any passing attack that was as potent as Buffalo's was in 2020.
I don't expect him to break the bank either, as Davis will be playing in his age-28 season for his fifth NFL team. Seeing how he performed in an expanded role, why not bring in a veteran back to build a three-headed stable?
OLIVIER VERNON, EDGE, CLEVELAND
The Browns edge rusher had a strong 2020 season, trailing only Myles Garrett on the team with nine sacks. Vernon may not be one of the top-tier pass rushers in the NFL, but he's consistent, with last season being his sixth time recording seven or more sacks in his nine-year career.
The "U" product didn't have the gaudiest raw statistics in 2020 (36 total tackles, 1 forced fumble and fumble recovery), but his presence was felt. Vernon was able to help Cleveland end an 18-year playoff drought, putting up a solid 74.8 PFF grade in the process.
That's slightly down for a guy who went 80.4, 86.3 and 77.2 in 2019, 2018 and 2017, respectively.
There's two main reasons I think Vernon should be a Buffalo target. Coming off his second postseason appearance, Vernon should be looking to get to another winning situation as he approaches his age-31 season.
Buffalo presents that to him. It also gives him a place where he can fill multiple roles. Instead of seeing A.J. Klein's highs and lows at the SAM backer, as well as the need of a competent pass rusher, Vernon could come in and fill the void Lorenzo Alexander left after retiring following the 2019 season.
DAVID MOORE, WR, SEATTLE
Moore is one of the most underrated players in the NFL. By no means am I calling him a No. 1 or 2 receiver, but he's already shown he can compliment stars like D.K. Metcalf and Tyler Lockett.
The Gainesville, Texas native posted career highs in TDs (6) and receptions (35) last season, but his value has mainly shown as a deep threat. Moore averaged over 17.4 yards per catch in 2018 and 2019 and he logged four games over that mark in 2020.
The loss of John Brown is bittersweet, with a fan favorite on and off the field heading out. But assuming Gabriel Davis slides into the No. 3 role behind Stefon Diggs and Cole Beasley, giving Josh Allen a burner like Moore could make up for the loss of Smoke.
WILLIAM JACKSON III, CB, CINCINNATI
Another member of the "most slept on" squad, Jackson has been a star for the Bengals since joining the team in 2017. Aside from an injury-riddled 2019 season, the former Houston Cougar has averaged a 78.3 PFF grade in his other three seasons, including an elite 90.2 grade as a rookie.
In 2020, the fourth-year pro only allowed a 51.4% completion rate and an 88.2 passer rating when targeted.
Jackson does lack in sheer turnover production, totaling only three interceptions throughout his career. But his strength as a man-to-man corner is what makes him a viable option for the Bills.
Please don't hate me y'all when I say this, but resident All-Pro corner Tre'Davious White is not the best man-to-man CB in coverage. He most definitely is integral in Sean McDermott and Leslie Frazier's zone-heavy scheme, but the AFC championship game loss to Kansas City showed the Bills still lack a true man-to-man cover guy.
Jackson could fit the role, following a blueprint Miami set last season when it paired Xavien Howard with Byron Jones.
The biggest question, how much money will Jackson command? Not having a major payday as of yet, the 6-foot DB may be looking to earn a little more cash than Buffalo has to offer. But if his priority is winning, as well as playing opposite another top notch corner, I wonder if Jackson would consider making Western New York his new home.
