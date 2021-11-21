Niagara Falls, NY (14301)

Today

Rain showers this evening changing to a few snow showers overnight. Low 31F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 50%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Rain showers this evening changing to a few snow showers overnight. Low 31F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 50%. Higher wind gusts possible.