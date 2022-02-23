Bills, Neal agree to 3-year deal

The Associated PressIn this Jan. 9 file photo, Buffalo Bills' Siran Neal reacts after a win over the New York Jets at Highmark Stadium.

The Buffalo Bills and special teams standout Siran Neal signed a new three-year contract Wednesday, worth up to $10.9 million according to NFL Network's Tom Peliserro.

Neal, a defensive back, was a fifth-round pick by the Bills in 2018 out of Jacksonville State. His 12 special teams tackles were second on the team last season. The Bills also utilized his 6-foot, 206-pound frame against run-heavy opponents, like the New England Patriots.

During his four seasons in Buffalo, Neal has 83 tackles, four tackles for loss, a sack, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

