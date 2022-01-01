A bet made John Lang one of the most famous Buffalo Bills fans in the world. Thirty years later, he’s using his platform to recognize the work of local artists.
On gamedays, the Lockport resident transforms into an Elvis Presley impersonator, equipped with a Bills-themed jumpsuit, sunglasses and guitar. Those guitars have become his signature accessory, with several hanging in bars in restaurants across the country.
Lang’s Elvis persona and season tickets in the corner of the tunnel end zone have earned him frequent television appearances during games, along with commercials through CBS, ESPN and Nike.
Although he has emblazoned clever phrases across his guitars, the designs have often been basic. It was growing increasingly more difficult over the years to think of ideas for each home game.
To ease his weekly workload, Lang has enlisted the help of artists within Bills Mafia to design his guitars, providing an avenue to showcase their talent while adding an extra layer of pizzaz to an already colorful character.
It started with Lang asking Lockport family friend Austin Hinton to sketch a drawing at a pregame tailgate and led to the 24-year-old producing his own design for a 2019 game against the Ravens.
Hinton produced a Halloween-themed guitar for this year’s Dolphins game, while Alden resident Ashley Dusza capitalized on Bills defensive tackle Ed Oliver’s love of horses for the Nov. 21 Colts game. Lockport’s Brian Baker couldn’t pass up a chance to take a jab at Bill Belichick for the Monday Night Football game against the Patriots on Dec. 6.
“It’s the Bills Mafia at its best,” Lang said. “It’s off-the-charts cool. I feel honored. Austin was the first one and I was like, ‘Dang, OK!’ That’s really cool.”
Finding wooden guitars to design was once easy for Lang. Local music shops would donate used ones or he would find them at garage sales. Complete strangers have even dropped them off at his house. All end up stringless and painted completely white, which gives artists a simple base to start from.
With a little help from her boyfriend, Dusza — an art teacher at Batavia High School and a friend of Lang’s daughter, Abbey — saw an opportunity to tie in Oliver’s equestrian pursuits to the game with the Colts. She ultimately opted for an acrylic painting modeled after the 2019 viral image of Oliver standing on the back of his horse.
Keeping in mind Lang holds the guitar by the neck during the game, Dusza drew the entire designs on both sides before using three layers of paint and sprayed the guitar with a glossed coat, working an estimated six hours on the design.
“I just thought it would be something cool for me to do – I didn’t really expect to get any sort of blow up over the whole thing,” Dusza said. “But it’s a beneficial collaboration. I don’t mind a little bit of attention, especially if it’s based off my art because it’s the one thing I absolutely love to do. It’s combining two of my favorite things – Bills Mafia and my artwork.”
Baker has long talked about designing a guitar for Lang and planned to make a Zubaz outline with a Stefon Diggs theme in hopes he would sign the guitar. The final project indeed featured a hand-drawn image of Diggs on one side, but when Belichick told the Boston Herald, “(Bills fans) definitely don’t like me,” leading up to the game, Baker knew he had to pivot.
Another hand-drawn image of Belichick is plastered across the front of the guitar, complete with a red clown nose. After sketching the images, Baker painted them in and used three coats of gloss to protect the guitar from the high winds at Highmark Stadium, taking him a total of 20 hours to complete.
The design was so popular that Lang received an offer from another fan to pay $500, but Lang enjoyed it so much and found great appreciation in the effort Baker made to create the guitar that he turned it down.
“He said, ‘I’ll pay you $500 for it right now. I want it for my man cave because it’s super cool,’” Lang said. “I couldn’t sell that guitar for $500. I just can’t. I’ll be hanging those up in the garage for years to come.”
Hinton, who paints as a hobby, began his Zubaz-print skull on a Thursday. His experience in drawing skulls for other artwork made the first few steps quick, while it took few nights to dry the spray paint and acrylics.
Once completed, Hinton posted the guitar on a Reddit feed and his art Instagram account to make people aware if they saw it on television during the game. It was indeed televised and a photo of Josh Allen celebrating a touchdown with Lang holding the guitar in the background wound up on the Bills' Instagram page.
“(Lang) does a lot of great charitable things, but to put his image and likeness to the trust of people like me is very empowering,” Hinton said. “He trusts you to make something iconic – because it is truly iconic. It’s just awesome. I’m very grateful to Mr. Lang.”
The epitome of Bills Mafia
Many know Baker as five-time sectional championship girls basketball coach at Wilson High School, but in the aftermath of unveiling of his guitar, people he had known for years had no idea about his artwork.
Baker gave away most of his work in his first 15 years as a middle school art teacher at Wilson while also donating to fundraisers and charity events. He called himself a “closet artist.” Because of the popularity of the Belichick guitar, Baker and Lang have discussed painting another guitar for a future charity auction.
“I like to do a lot of work behind the scenes and I like to give my work away,” Baker said. “I don’t push it out there often, but when you get asked to do something and it gets highlighted or if it’s for a good cause, that’s pretty cool.”
Generosity is nothing new to Bills fans, who have raised nearly $2 million for charities for Josh Allen, Tre’Davious White, Andy Dalton and Lamar Jackson in recent years. They also raised $1.1 million to the Patricia Allen Fund at Oishei Children’s Hospital in Buffalo and $40,000 to Visually Impaired Advancement in honor of “blind officials” following a loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Lang’s partnership with local artists is simply an extension of such generosity. He gets to add some color to his gimmick, while artists get an opportunity to reach an audience they may not see otherwise. All three artists have since seen an uptick in request for artwork from friends or people who saw their guitar designs.
“I love being a part of Buffalo so much,” Hinton said. “It’s just a community of great people. The people of Buffalo want you to come into their house and enjoy what they have. They want to share it with strangers because that’s who they are. You take that for granted because that’s what you’re raised in. … People helping people just because it feels good.”
Lang plans to have another guitar designed by a friend from Montana when the Bills host the Jets on Jan. 8, but what happens in the future is unknown. He is always willing to take suggestions or offers from artists.
He has all four of the locally-designed guitars in his garage and plans to keep them, but like his agreement with Baker, if fellow fans continue to donate their designs, he may have to donate more to charities.
“I might figure out something to auction them off or do something to put money into Josh Allen’s charity,” Lang said. “... You never know.”
Hinton's artwork can be found on Instagram by searching @awh_artwork, while Dusza's can be located by the handle of @aduszart.
