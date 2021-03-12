Bills, Daryl Williams agree to 3-year deal

The Associated PressIn this Dec. 28, 2020 file photo, Buffalo Bills tackle Daryl Williams (75) drops back during a game against the New England Patriots in Foxborough, Mass.

ORCHARD PARK — The Buffalo Bills agreed to sign offensive lineman Daryl Williams to a three-year contract on Friday, days before the starter was eligible to become a free agent.

Williams is a sixth-year player who started all 16 games during his first season in Buffalo. He signed a one-year deal with the Bills a year ago after spending his first five seasons with the Carolina Panthers.

Williams took over at right tackle with the Bills in a move that allowed Cody Ford to switch to right guard.

Williams was part of a Josh Allen-led offense that set numerous yards passing and scoring records en route to a 13-3 finish. Buffalo clinched its first AFC East title in 25 years and also made its deepest playoff run since the 1993 season. The Bills' season ended with a loss to Kansas City in the AFC championship game.

Williams’ new deal was reached a day after the Bills re-signed linebacker Matt Milano to a four-year contract. Buffalo began the week with little room under the salary cap before freeing up more than $14.4 million in space by releasing receiver John Brown and defensive lineman Quinton Jefferson. The Bills also renegotiated contracts with a trio of veterans, center Mitch Morse, defensive tackle Vernon Butler and defensive end Mario Addison.

The two re-signings have the potential of limiting the Bills from affording to retain pending free agents, offensive lineman Jon Feliciano and receiver Isaiah McKenzie.

 

