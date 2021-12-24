Bills broadcast crew offers glimpse behind the microphone

When fans turn their AM radio dial to 550 each Sunday to hear the Buffalo Bills broadcast, they hear the finished product, the culmination of hours upon hours of work in the week leading up.
The Bills radio team of play-by-play announcer John Murphy, color analyst Eric Wood and sideline reporter Sal Capaccio have different responsibilities throughout the week and on game day, then find ways to blend them together at each kickoff.
What exactly does it take to put the weekly production together and bring a Bills game to air? Greater Niagara Newspapers spoke to each of them to get a peak into preparation, setup and execution of a game day broadcast.
Preparation creates trust
When COVID-19 limited travel, Murphy, fill-in color analyst Steve Tasker and Capaccio saw each other frequently throughout the week. Murphy and Tasker, of course, co-hosted the One Bills Live radio and TV show once per week.
But now that the crew is back on the road, Murphy, a Lockport native, has left One Bills Live and Wood lives in Louisville, conversations during the week are limited. And due to COVID-19, the broadcast team no longer flies on the team charter, so they often arrive on different days or flights. Yet preparation allows broadcasts to continue with few glitches.
“A lot of (conversations) happen later in the week to button up some things,” said Capaccio, who has been the Bills sideline reporter since 2014. “... So much changes throughout the week. That’s why it’s more about the end of the week.”
Murphy still visits practices during the week, while Capaccio is constantly involved with the Bills as the WGR 550 beat reporter. Meanwhile, Wood still has connections with the team and scours the internet daily for information.
Murphy and Wood may chat once or twice per week and occasionally they meet for dinner on the road, but most pregame communication comes in the booth prior to the game.
Murphy likes to watch three or four games of Buffalo’s opponent throughout the week, picking up names and numbers, who plays and how often. By Saturday afternoon, his preparation is usually complete for a Sunday game.
“I’m not an expert in football analysis or football strategy,” Murphy said. “To serve my purposes, it’s more about who’s playing, where they lined up and how well they are playing. It’s identification — who do they use and how do they use them.”
When Wood watches opponents’ games, he prefers to do so with the television broadcast so he can also learn names, but he also likes to hear what commentators are talking about throughout the game.
Occasionally Wood will switch to an all-22 coach’s film to decipher how a team likes to run a play or how the teams may attack one another, but such analysis is difficult to describe on the air without the benefit of visual aid.
“With us calling the game on the radio, that’s not quite as important,” said Wood, who joined the crew in 2019. “If we had a telestrator, I could draw it on the screen for viewers to see, but on radio there’s only so much you can do descriptively with your words.”
Putting the pieces together on game day
The first man in the booth on game day is a three-decade Bills veteran, Executive Producer Greg Harvey.
For home games, Harvey sets up the booth the day before and arrives at the stadium by 7 a.m. day of to ensure equipment is running properly and connection is secure for the first radio segment for the WGR 550 pregame show at 8 a.m. On the road, Harvey may also set up the booth the day before a game.
Radio broadcast teams used telephone lines in 1960s and 1970s, moving to pay-by-month special phone lines in the late 1980s and eventually to digital broadcasting by 2000. Now the broadcast is reliant on the public internet and a digital audio console, which can create problems at times.
However, as more new stadiums are erected, the set-up process has become simplified. Most stadiums have the same setup and outlets inside the booth now because the many NFL stadiums have been designed by the same architectural companies, such as Populous, which is responsible for 14, including the renovation of Highmark Stadium.
“They’ve certainly become refined and more consistent,” Harvey said. “I chalk that up to a very small number of stadium architects. People are not reinventing the wheel. You can bet from one stadium to the next it’s going to be the same type of connector interface and you’re going to find it in the same spot.”
Wood tends to arrive at the stadium between 9:45 a.m. and 10 a.m. for a roundtable segment on the pregame show, while Murphy arrives between 10 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. for a 1 p.m. game. For away contests, he searches for the game clock, timeout counter and play clock upon arrival.
No member of the team has a busier pregame schedule than Capaccio. He watches the NFL pregame shows to see any late news or injury updates and arrives at the stadium by 8:30 a.m. for a 9 a.m. radio spot.
Capaccio has an hour to himself to peruse notes in the radio booth after his radio segment. He leaves a list of 10 sideline notes for Murphy when he transitions to Capaccio during the game. Then he returns to the sidelines for pregame shows with WGR 550 and WIVB-TV.
“I feel like Superman going into a phone booth sometimes and having to change outfits,” Capaccio said. “I need to be on the radio, dialed in and doing my job to host a show live on a field with an open mic. People are walking by to say hello and don’t know I’m on the air. I have 2-3 minutes to shut down my mic, put on a jacket and hop on television for 20 minutes.”
During the game, Capaccio’s most important task is to watch for injuries. Capaccio notifies Harvey in his headset if he sees anyone limping off the field or going toward the blue medical tent, which was challenging when he had to watch the stadium feed from Orchard Park during COVID-19 away games.
“One of the coolest parts about my job is talking with Murph and Eric during timeouts,” Capaccio said. “... Eric played in the NFL so long that I’ll ask him things or tell him things I see on the sideline. We’ll talk strategy during the break and maybe it’ll come up in the broadcast.”
Murphy decides which information is worthy of throwing the broadcast to Capaccio, but it is rare to decline any request. The key aspect for Capaccio is to deliver information in less than 10 seconds so fans do not miss a play.
“I keep an eye on the action so I know when to stop so that I can get it back to Murph in time,” Capaccio said. “We don’t want to miss a play. You can see a play as we’re talking, so I have to get it back to Murph before the next play. … It’s challenging but you get used to it.”
Tales from the road
Like fans, broadcasters also have favorite stadiums, but their opinions are generally based on lines of sight, size of the broadcast booth and accessibility.
The general consensus for worst stadium to broadcast in among the crew is Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium. The booth is narrow and there is little room on the countertop to spread notes, while luxury suites along the 50-yard line have pushed the placement near the corner of the end zone.
Depending on where the action is on the field, numbers can be hard to see, resulting in Murphy calling games based on a television monitor. Capaccio also must traverse through an in-stadium night club to get from the sideline to the booth and back during his pregame routine.
Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City is known for its raucous environment, but the press box is located nine stories above the field. Meanwhile, angled glass prevents broadcasters from opening the windows during games. There is a field microphone, but broadcasters generally prefer the windows open because the crowd impacts voice inflection and excitement. Calling away games from Orchard Park due to COVID-19 presented similar problems.
“It’s not just what happens,” Murphy said. “It’s how it looks and how it feels. The crowd helps you determine how it feels. It was hard not to be there, because you miss a lot of what you can see, but what you feel and what it sounds like.”
Open windows can also lead to entertaining interactions with fans near the booth. The Bills broadcast crew believes its booth at Highmark Stadium is among the best in the NFL, not just due to sight lines and space but accessibility. Their favorite booth on the road is Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.
Murphy says it offers perfect elevation and sits on the 40-yard line, where season ticket-holders sit just below. On one occasion, Murphy and former color analyst Mark Kelso caught a whiff of chicken wings during the broadcast and commented during a timeout. Later in the game, the fans brought them wings.
Every once in a while, Kelso would get worked into a frenzy during the game and climb onto the countertop in the booth to poke his head out the window to offer his thoughts to fans or officials.
“He got into some pretty animated conversations, so I would just walk up next to him to offer another human being’s presence,” Harvey said. “... He would get so animated sometimes — not just with fans, but with officials — that he’d be leaning too far out the window for our liking, so I’d be at the ready to reel him in by the belt.”
Broadcasters may like the open-air feel of a game, but Capaccio has become what he calls “an amateur meteorologist” due to his role on the field. He checks forecasts daily and even 14 days out.
He despises cold, rainy days, and during the infamous 2017 Snow Globe game against the Colts, visibility was so poor that Murphy could not see yard lines from the booth. It was snowing so heavily and blowing so much that Capaccio could not see them on the field. Following the game, he purchased a pair of ski goggles in case he finds himself in a similar position.
Reporters cannot cross the 25-yard lines on the sideline, and when teams are in the red zone, he likes to straddle the goal line. The vantage point gave him a perfect view of Sammy Watkins’ last-second touchdown catch against the Vikings in 2014. But his most memorable sideline moment came when he was caught in the middle of a fight between the Bills and Jaguars in 2018.
“I was basically pushed against the wall by Shaq Lawson and Leonard Fournette,” Capaccio said. “I had to high-tail it out of there.”
Nick Sabato can be reached via email at nick.sabato@gnnewspaper.com or on Twitter @NickSabatoGNN.
