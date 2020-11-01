Niagara Falls, NY (14301)

Today

Partly cloudy during the morning followed by cloudy and windy conditions in the afternoon. A few flurries or snow showers possible. High around 40F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy and windy during the evening. Cloudy with diminishing winds overnight. Low 39F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.