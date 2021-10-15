Bills' 3rd-year tight end Knox enjoying breakthrough season

Niagara Falls, NY (14301)

Today

Thunderstorms this evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 58F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 58F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.