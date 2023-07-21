Howard Simon was burnt out.
Last spring, Simon told management he wanted to retire from his role as morning-drive co-host at WGR 550. He felt physically and mentally fried from the job, which came during a lengthy postseason drought for the Bills, years of uncertainty with the Sabres and countless hours of answering frustrated callers.
Simon agreed to stay on the air during the Bills season three times per week, and while management hoped he would change his mind after the Super Bowl, his heart was still set on leaving.
After more than 33 years working in radio and television, the last 30 in Buffalo, Simon signed off the air March 3 and by the spring, was searching for work in the summer months. With a skill for talking, interacting with people and researching, plus a love for history, his wife, JoAnn, suggested he apply as a tour guide.
After all, that’s where Simon, a Long Island native who attended Buffalo State, proposed to her.
Fast forward to summer, where since early June, Simon has worked as a part-time walking tour guide on the Cave of the Winds at Goat Island and the Maid of the Mist experiences with Niagara Falls Adventures. The new position leaves the 61-year old feeling “rejuvenated.”
“I’m having fun (with) what I’m doing,” Simon said. “Every morning when I’m on the Niagara Scenic Parkway and I’m driving into Niagara Falls State Park, I’m thinking, ‘Wow, this is really cool! I’m gonna go see the Falls and meet people and tell stories.’ So, I love it. I’m very happy. The change at the time in my life is perfect and this job has just been a great way to spend the summer.”
Simon had applied to three different tour guide companies, including Niagara Falls Adventures. But there were many factors into why he chose this company, ranging from working as a walking tour guide instead of driving a bus tour, to the impression of the company during the initial interview with Chief Operating Officer Caleb Desjardins and later with owner Nick Hurd.
The skills associated with preparing for a morning show have gone hand-in-hand in his new position. Ahead of his first day, Simon outlined the entire tour in a small spiral notebook he kept in pocket so he didn’t forget anything. He still has the notebook with him but soon learned giving a tour is just like hosting segments and answering phone calls from fans.
“I think a lot of that stuff that I learned in broadcasting made it very easy to transition over to being a tour guide,” said Simon, adding his learning continues to expand on each tour. “Because you have to be able to think on your feet, you may have to be able to talk to people, you have to be able to relate to different people from different parts of the globe and you have to make it entertaining for an entire group. So that’s, to me, that’s just like talking to a large morning show audience.”
Hurd was on a reality TV show for entrepreneurship when he received a call that Simon had applied. Once he submitted his resume, reality sank in that a “local household name” wanted to work for them. One of the fellow tour guides even told Hurd it was a “little surreal” that after listening to Simon daily for 20 years, people visiting Niagara Falls would have an opportunity to hear his voice.
Before he launched Niagara Falls Adventures in 2018, Hurd was a tour guide himself for eight years and created the company with the intention of finding and retaining good employees.
Hurd said Simon has been a perfect match.
“All we need is tour guides that are likable, that can deliver information accurately and people that are really going to just love doing their job and being outdoors and showing people their home and having a passion for their own home,” Hurd said. “Howard, he fits all of that criteria. … You have to be someone special to be able to do talk show hosting. And so if you can come and bring that same talent to being a tour guide, that’s everything that a guest to Niagara Falls would want.”
Simon has been asked by new co-workers if he misses his old job of talking sports for a living but he doesn’t, “not a bit.”
While he won’t be making his annual trip to Bills training camp at St. John Fisher starting Tuesday for WGR, Simon is content with watching the natural beauty and sharing his knowledge of Niagara Falls to tourists around the world.
But, now as a tour guide, seeing the “breathtaking” wonder of the Falls with strangers provided him a different perspective.
Simon’s two thrills with the job are first, on the Maid of the Mist, when the tourists get drenched while going into Horseshoe Falls. The second is on the tour of Goat Island when they walk around the bend and see the body of water in person.
“It just hits you out of nowhere,” Simon said on viewing the horseshoe in person. “And the look on the people’s faces, the reaction they have, old people, young people, kids, doesn’t matter. It’s really amazing, that part of this job, that you can see all these people who’ve never seen the Falls before react to it the first time they see it in person.”
