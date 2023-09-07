LEWISTON — For a player who didn’t think he was talented enough to play in the Senior Porter Cup, Tony Henja is proving himself wrong.
The former Western New Yorker took over the lead in the second round of the 34th tournament at Niagara Falls Country Club on Thursday with a 72 for a 1-over 141 and a two-stroke lead over Steve Maddalena and Rick Stimmel.
Henja, who moved from the region in 2015 and now lives in Juno Beach, Florida, turned 55 in January and is playing in the 42-man Senior Division. He opened with a 69, one of the few sub-par rounds recorded through the first 36 holes.
He said valuable information from a longtime friend has played a role in his success so far.
“I was very fortunate to play 15 holes on Tuesday with P.J. Alterio,” he said, referring to the tournament co-director. “I haven’t played here in 15 years. He helped me with the lines, especially on the tee ball and that was very helpful. The greens are all new and just trying to … it’s really hard to be aggressive on the greens. I’ve had a few three-putts but I was also fortunate to make a few and just try to make smart shots.”
“There are a lot of new greens out here,” Alterio said, listing several on the front nine. “There are a lot of nuances to those greens than in the past. There are bunkers out there, there are holes out there I wanted him to see.”
Alterio, the current Buffalo District Golf Association champion, said Henja has been a friend for at least 25 years. He said they have played a lot of golf during that time.
Noting that Henja had turned 55, Alterio told him he should play in the Porter Cup “and he said ‘I’m not good enough.’ I told him ‘Baloney, Tony, you’re a great player.’ ”
An overnight rain altered the course, making it tougher to score on Thursday compared to the first round. There were no sub-par scores in the Senior Division.
“I think it played a little longer,” Henja said, “especially some of the longer par-4s on the front nine. It was more challenging. No one in our group hit it great, but I also think it played more difficult.”
This tournament is the most competitive since 2014 with eight players within four stokes of the lead going into today’s final round which begins with a shotgun start at 8:45 a.m.
Former champions Maddalena (2021) and Kevin VandenBerg (2022) were both frustrated with their rounds. Both shot 72 but find themselves in a position to reclaim the crown.
Maddalena was even for the day after 15 holes but bogeyed the 16th and 18th which cost him a share of the lead. VandenBerg, tied for fourth, said he got nothing out of his round. “Just didn’t make enough birdies.”
First-round leader Stimmel, who opened with a 68, stumbled to a 75 to drop into a tie at 143 with Maddalena.
Ed Wyatt of Lincoln, Nebraska, joined the logjam at 144 with a 70, the best round of the day in the Senior Division.
• James Starnes of Fort Myers, Florida, took over the lead in the Super Senior Division at 142 after a 70 in the second round. Michael McNulty of Buffalo followed an opening 69 with a 75 and is two strokes behind.
• Peter Van Ingen of Palm Beach, Florida, posted a 69, the best round of the day, to tie James Smith of Orchard Park at 147 in the Legends Division.
• Randy Reifers of Milford, Ohio, at 144, has a two-stroke lead over John Blank in the Super Legends.
