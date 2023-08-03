AMHERST — As the winds turned cold, so did Buffalo’s season and a shot at a MAC championship blew away.
Now in his third season as the UB head coach, Mo Linguist is determined to make the outcome turn out differently compared to his two seasons, knowing it starts in the off-season.
The Bulls got off to good starts in September and October, including a 5-3 start last season. But the month of November has been cruel to the Bulls. Last season, the Bulls lost in three consecutive weeks, with two contests decided by a combined seven points, ultimately taking them out of the running for the MAC title.
Buffalo opened its training camp Thursday at UB Stadium with a core group of players that have developed together since their Camellia Bowl victory over Georgia Southern.
Coming off of what he described as a “good, solid day” to kick off the camp, Linguist said the continuity from the moments after the bowl victory to now has been a major factor in their quest for a strong season. The major difference between the first day of this year’s training camp compared to when he first took the job, Linguist said, is seeing his players compete against each other in spring ball and throughout the off-season.
This “big jump” is a major reason why he feels good as Buffalo prepares for its season opener at Wisconsin Sept. 2.
“Those extra bowl practices are a great tool that we use to find out about a young guy, get guys extra reps and then you turn the corner in the spring (and) summer development,” Linguist said. “It’s on the natural progression and cycle of how we want to develop our players. Bowl practice preps and then getting them there in January, going through spring, all the summer work that you do and now we’re training camp ready to get ourselves game ready in 30 days.”
One plus from the Linguist era, thus far, is how UB has improved in its recruiting class. According to 247sports.com, the Bulls jumped from eighth in 2021 to second last season in the MAC. This year, UB was ranked first, with a total of 23 commits, 16 of which were three-star recruits. Some of the recruits included freshman running back Lamar Sparling of Akron, junior running back and transfer Dylan Kedizor (Hutchinson Community College) as well as Lancaster native and Bryant transfer Joe Andreesen.
Linguist said strong recruiting has continued to serve the program well.
“I think there’s a number of guys like that, that were big recruiting wins that you maybe saw a little bit less of even last year that have that natural development, that progression, extra bowl practices spring practice summer development, and they’re in this position,” Linguist said. “For now, I believe they’re getting themselves ready to take on a big chunk of the gameplay.”
Another factor that could determine whether Buffalo can break its traditional slumps is a pair of coaching changes on both sides of the ball. D.J. Margas replaced Shane Montgomery as offensive coordinator and most notably had two stints coaching at LSU, including as an offensive analyst on the Tigers’ national championship team in 2019. Robert Wright is the new defensive coordinator and, before his time coaching at Duke and Iowa State, was a defensive graduate assistant and worked with Linguist at Texas A&M.
Linguist hopes the new coaches will gel with the players and the rest of his staff, even if he has more background experience with Wright, similar to former Buffalo defensive coach Brandon Bailey.
“It’s almost like hitting the ground running where there’s really been seamless in terms of the language to consistency,” Linguist said. “We’ve really been able to build on what we’ve been able to do (defensively)... And then on the offensive side of the ball, (what I’m) really excited about, DJ is just a very, very knowledgeable coach. He understands the entire scheme. He understands how to work together.”
