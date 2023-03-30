AMHERST — After a wide search, George Halcovage III has been hired to be the next men’s basketball coach for the University at Buffalo.
After arriving as a graduate assistant in 2008, Halcovage has been an assistant for Villanova for the last 15 seasons, helping the Wildcats to two national championships, four Final Fours and five Big East tournament championships and seven Big East regular season titles.
In 2021, Halcovage was elevated to associate head coach and held that position during former Niagara assistant Kyle Neptune’s first year on the job last season.
Halcovage is a native of Pottsville, Pennsylvania and played basketball for Babson College.
“He has experience winning at the highest level, he’s a tenacious recruiter and has the exceptional ability to connect with people,” UB athletic director Mark Alnutt said in a statement. “He has a very clear vision of sustained excellence for UB Basketball which will position our program to regularly compete for MAC Championships and perform at a high level in the classroom while developing young men who will be champions in life.”
The hiring comes after UB fired Jim Whitesell was fired on March 11. He posted a winning record in his first three seasons and an NIT berth in 2021 after taking over when Nate Oats left for Alabama, but fell to 15-17 last year.
The Bulls reportedly brought Halcovage in for an interview Tuesday, but also interviewed several candidates throughout the month. UB was turned down by Youngstown State’s Jerrod Calhoun, Xavier assistant and Williamsville North graduate Adam Cohen and Northwest Missouri State’s Ben McCollum, according to WIVB’s Jonah Bronstein.
Halcovage will be formally introduced next week, per UB.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.