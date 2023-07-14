LEWISTON — Ryan Hart spent his high school and college years growing up on the sandy coast of Florida. But he still has Buffalo roots in his blood, which are put into full swing when he returns to compete in an amateur tournament.
The 21-year-old has accomplished plenty in his young career after he and his family moved down to Florida while in eighth grade. As a sophomore at Gulf Coast High School, he won a Class 3A state championship. He was named the Western New York Section PGA Junior Tour Player of the Year in 2017 and last year finished in the top 25 at the long-running Monroe Invitational in Pittsford.
And if that wasn’t enough, Hart wrapped up his sophomore year of college at the University of Florida this spring. As an alternate, Hart led the Gators to the SEC Championship, NCAA Regionals and national championships, the latter against Georgia Tech May 31 at the Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona.
Now playing in his third Porter Cup, Hart started the day with a pair of birdies through the first three holes and three more on the back nine and is tied for ninth with a 2-under par 208 at the end of Saturday’s third round at the Niagara Falls Country Club.
His time competing as part of the field since 2021, Hart said it means a lot whenever he can compete at NFCC.
“It feels really good,” Hart said. “This place feels like a second home (to me). This place, I played a bunch (of rounds) growing up, so, I really like this place.”
Competing in the Porter Cup also brings out family ties for Ryan.
On his way to becoming a member of the PGA Tour since 1991, his father, Dudley, competed in the classic multiple times. He didn’t remember the total but he was part of the 30th edition of the classic in 1988 and remembered watching the event during its early days as a young kid.
Since he last competed in the classic as an amateur golfer decades ago, Dudley said the course is “very similar” to what he once faced.
“The greens are really severe, and they’re difficult,” said Dudley, who won the 1996 RBC Canadian Opener and the 2000 Honda Classic on the pro circuit. “If you miss the green in the wrong spot, you got to kind of limit the mistakes you make there. … These guys (today) hit the ball so much further than we did back then, so, the course plays a little bit shorter. They don’t have as many drivers but it still holds its own because of the defense, which is firm, fast greens. And you know, you just got to be really smart with where you put the ball.”
Unlike some young athletes who follow in their father’s or mother’s footsteps, Dudley said he only introduced Ryan to the sport of golf as a kid with the hopes of having a leisure father-son activity to share.
Born in Fort Lauderdale, Ryan picked up his first golf club when he was eight or nine but since he played “every other sport” growing up in Buffalo, he didn’t really play outside of the summer. Once the Hart family moved back to Florida in eighth grade, golf became one of Ryan’s top sports and started competing in tournaments when he was 14.
For college, Florida was always Ryan’s top destination, joking his dad “brainwashed” him into becoming a Gators fan and always considered the campus his “dream school.” The Harts would travel down to Gainesville to watch the Gators compete during football season, with young Ryan having a memory of watching Tim Tebow play quarterback.
Ryan said he really learned rather quickly how steep the competitive curve was when he began playing in the Sunshine State.
“The golf down in Florida was way more competitive,” Ryan said. “Like when I was playing golf up here, I was probably I wouldn’t say one of the best shooters, but I was competing, always trying to win everything. And then when I got down there, it’s kind of like definitely a realization that I needed to get better, because I’d play good, and I’d be like 30 or something like that. Just the kids were way better down there.”
After volunteering at his alma mater for four years, Dudley joined Florida’s coaching staff ahead of the 2021 season and was alongside his son when the Gators won their first national title since 2001 this spring. He has traveled up from Florida to watch Ryan play in the Porter Cup all three times and tries to watch a few rounds every year.
But while young Dudley would converse with his father, Chuck, who was the club pro at Wanakah Country Club in Hamburg, after every round, he now purposely stays back when watching Ryan play.
“I try to, with what I did for a living, I try to give him his space as much as I can and let him grow,” Dudley said. “But he’s getting older now and (he’s) only got maybe a couple more years of this amateur golf stuff with him. And so it’s fun to be able to sneak out and watch him play for a couple days.”
Heading into the final round Saturday, Ryan knows exactly why he hasn’t finished with the low rounds he needs. He’s not putting a lot of the greens, but, besides that, he’s confident going into the final 18.
“Just gonna go out there and play golf that kind of take it one shot at a time try not to overthink anything and starts going well just keep gotta keep it going.”
Daly II slides into top 10 after third round
Another member of the Southeastern Conference is still in the running for the trophy ceremony Saturday.
Heading into his redshirt sophomore year at Arkansas, John Daly II entered 2-over-par and near the middle of the leaderboard entering Friday Daly found his groove in the third round as he recorded five birdies, including three on the front nine, placing him in a three-way tie for sixth with Ben Carpenter and Sam Nicholson. This came after recording a total of seven bogies through the first two rounds.
For a second consecutive round, Sarasota, Florida’s Noah Kumar leads the entire leaderboard with 7-under and shot his second 67 of the tournament. Juan Martin Loureiro is one stroke back and Sanborn’s Anthony Delisanti and Charlie Berridge are in third, two strokes off the lead.
While this is his first appearance in the Porter Cup, Daly was invited to play last summer but had to decline the invitation as he was playing in Scotland. Daly said he made a lot of adjustments to his game over the last 12 months.
“I took a lot of last year to change my swing a lot and just try and get better. But yeah, I mean, it feels good. I mean, for average, that happens but I’m just here to have a good time.
Daly does remember having fond memories of visiting Lewiston and the NFCC as a young kid with his father, John Sr., who was competing in the SR Players Tournament this week in Akron, Ohio. Young John said the two have connected after each round.
“He always told me (to) do the opposite of him, I’ll be great,” Daly said. “But other than that, it’s great. It’s special having a dad who’s lived the life I’m basically living right now and to see what he can do. And hopefully, I can do better.”
Niagara Falls’ Paul Kudela shot 3 over par Friday but moved up to tied for 44th place. Tonawanda’s Ryan Edholm bogeyed three on the back nine and double-bogeyed on the 18th hole to slide down into a three-way tie for 31st.
The championship round of the Porter Cup begins at 7:30 a.m. Saturday. The women will tee off first, but the final six groups will alternate between men and women for the final two rounds of the tournament.
Porter Cup Men's Leaderboard (Through Round 3)
|Rank
|Player
|Hometown
|Total Gross Par
|Total Gross
|1
|Noah Kumar
|Sarasota, Fla.
|-7
|203
|2
|Juan Martin Loureiro
|Guernica, Buenos Aires, Argentina
|-6
|204
|T3
|Anthony Delisanti
|Sanborn, N.Y.
|-5
|205
|T3
|Charlie Berridge
|Scarsdale, N.Y.
|-5
|205
|5
|Shubham Jaglan
|Tampa, Fla.
|-4
|206
|T6
|John Daly II
|Clearwater, Fla.
|-3
|207
|T6
|Ben Carpenter
|Darien, Conn.
|-3
|207
|T6
|Sam Nicholson
|Atlantic Beach, Fla.
|-3
|207
|T9
|Trent Zorgdrager
|Stratford, Ont.
|-2
|208
|T9
|Ryan Hart
|Buffalo, N.Y.
|-2
|208
